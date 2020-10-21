Megan Thee Stallion Fires Back At Tory Lanez After He Denies Shooting Her [VIDEO]

*Megan Thee Stallion was quick to hit up social media to call Tory Lanez “crazy” after he proclaimed his innocence in their controversial shooting case.

Lanez also says he and the “WAP” rapper are still friends, despite allegedly shooting at her during an argument. He dished further about the incident for the first time on video Tuesday, hopping on Instagram Live to defend himself against Megan’s accusations.

We previously reported…Lanez has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan, and is to have no contact with her amid his criminal case for allegedly shooting the hip-hop star. He was also ordered to surrender any guns he owns.

Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan’s feet several times and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills. The Canadian-born artist took to Twitter recently to react to the two felony charges he’s facing over the incident.

“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”

During his recent Instagram Live, Tory called the shooting a “debacle.”

Megan took to Twitter to respond to his claim that they are still friends, writing “This N*gga genuinely crazy.”

This Nigga genuinely crazy — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 21, 2020

Following the shooting, Lanez said he was advised not to make a public statement on the matter.

“Two days after that, I get a call from Roc Nation that says, ‘Yo, we heard you were gonna to make a statement about what happened, and it’d be in your best interest if you don’t make that statement,'” he said. “And I’m like, OK? I don’t understand the issue of me telling my fans, like, ‘Yo, it’s not that serious of a deal …'”

Tory Lanez has said everything but “I did not shoot her” he’s literally just going in circles trying to make her look like a liar, trying to make her look bad but won’t say he did not do it lol. — Lethal Homo (@LordeCali) October 21, 2020

Notice how Tory Lanez is talking in circles but not ONCE did this abuser refute the claim that the bullet fragments found in her foot was from his gun – the reason why he now faces one count of ASSAULT with a semiautomatic handgun. This isn’t helping his case at all. He’s sick https://t.co/hRNbj0Eiwz — Tri ⁷ (@THEEEhottie) October 21, 2020

He also cited reports about Megan being treated for injuries that were initially said to have been caused by shattered glass: “Nobody has ever said she got shot,” Lanez said.

Megan previously shared an Instagram post of her injuries, claiming she was shot and that the bullet wounds were “a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

According to Cedars-Sinai medical records obtained by Complex, “doctors reportedly found shrapnel in her heel shortly after the incident,” the outlet reports.

Lanez did not address this fact during his IG Live. Scroll up to hear what he had to say about the shooting via the IG videos above.