Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Calls Him Out on ‘Ironclad Prenup’
*Dr. Dre’s wife Nicole Young has filed legal docs demanding he turn over the original version of the “ironclad prenup” at the center of their divorce battle.
Here’s more from TMZ:
In the docs, she says Dre’s failed to produce the prenup even though the law is clear he must turn over all relevant financial, business and personal documents.
She says because Dre hasn’t produced it … she doesn’t know which version of the alleged prenup he’s referring to, and calls his refusal to share the info an “intentional abuse” of the divorce process.
Young, 50, filed for divorce over the summer after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married on May 25, 1996 and share two adult children, son Truice, 23, and 19-year-old daughter Truly.
READ MORE: Dr. Dre’s Wife Could Be Charged with Embezzlement Amid Divorce Battle
In his response to the divorce filing, Dre noted that the couple have a prenuptial agreement that he wants enforced.
The hip-hop mogul reportedly has no issue paying spousal support, but any distribution of property should be controlled by the prenup.
Young reportedly filed documents contesting the prenuptial agreement.
“I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner. Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course, with the help of Andre’s team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage,” Young alleges in legal documents filed to the court, per TMZ.
She claims they mutually decided to void the agreement two years later.
“Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me,” Young claims in the filing. “Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement, and that it was null and void.”
In her new filing, Young challenge Dre’s claim that he tore it up 22 years ago. Meanwhile, Dre denies ever tearing up the agreement.
Megan Thee Stallion Fires Back At Tory Lanez After He Denies Shooting Her [VIDEO]
*Megan Thee Stallion was quick to hit up social media to call Tory Lanez “crazy” after he proclaimed his innocence in their controversial shooting case.
Lanez also says he and the “WAP” rapper are still friends, despite allegedly shooting at her during an argument. He dished further about the incident for the first time on video Tuesday, hopping on Instagram Live to defend himself against Megan’s accusations.
We previously reported…Lanez has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan, and is to have no contact with her amid his criminal case for allegedly shooting the hip-hop star. He was also ordered to surrender any guns he owns.
Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan’s feet several times and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills. The Canadian-born artist took to Twitter recently to react to the two felony charges he’s facing over the incident.
“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”
READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her ‘Silence’ in Tory Lanez Shooting [VIDEO]
During his recent Instagram Live, Tory called the shooting a “debacle.”
Megan took to Twitter to respond to his claim that they are still friends, writing “This N*gga genuinely crazy.”
This Nigga genuinely crazy
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 21, 2020
Following the shooting, Lanez said he was advised not to make a public statement on the matter.
“Two days after that, I get a call from Roc Nation that says, ‘Yo, we heard you were gonna to make a statement about what happened, and it’d be in your best interest if you don’t make that statement,'” he said. “And I’m like, OK? I don’t understand the issue of me telling my fans, like, ‘Yo, it’s not that serious of a deal …'”
Tory Lanez has said everything but “I did not shoot her” he’s literally just going in circles trying to make her look like a liar, trying to make her look bad but won’t say he did not do it lol.
— Lethal Homo (@LordeCali) October 21, 2020
Notice how Tory Lanez is talking in circles but not ONCE did this abuser refute the claim that the bullet fragments found in her foot was from his gun – the reason why he now faces one count of ASSAULT with a semiautomatic handgun. This isn’t helping his case at all. He’s sick https://t.co/hRNbj0Eiwz
— Tri ⁷ (@THEEEhottie) October 21, 2020
He also cited reports about Megan being treated for injuries that were initially said to have been caused by shattered glass: “Nobody has ever said she got shot,” Lanez said.
View this post on Instagram
#PressPlay: #ToryLanez further tries to picks apart #MeganTheeStallion’s side of the story (See previous posts)
Megan previously shared an Instagram post of her injuries, claiming she was shot and that the bullet wounds were “a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”
According to Cedars-Sinai medical records obtained by Complex, “doctors reportedly found shrapnel in her heel shortly after the incident,” the outlet reports.
Lanez did not address this fact during his IG Live. Scroll up to hear what he had to say about the shooting via the IG videos above.
‘Lovecraft Country’ Star Michael K. Williams Had to Channel ‘My Own Trauma’ to Play Montrose
*Michael K. Williams has revealed that he channeled his own “trauma” to play Montrose Freeman in HBO’s hit sci-fi drama “Lovecraft Country.”
“He’s traumatized,” Williams tells PEOPLE of Montrose, who is struggling with sexuality issues. He’s also a victim of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre. “We meet this man, and he’s already a survivor of the Tulsa Massacre. He moved to the south side of Chicago, which is kind of a war-zone in itself. This is also happening through the Jim Crow era.”
Williams continues: “He has issues, unresolved issues about himself that he was never allowed to explore.”
When it comes to Montrose’s sexuality, Williams says, “Montrose doesn’t know if he’s gay or straight or bisexual.”
“He was never given the opportunity to explore any of that. He was told by society, his community and by his family what Black masculinity should look like, and he had to stuff anything away that didn’t resemble what he was told. That’s who Montrose is when we find him. He’s in a lot of pain,” Williams says.
READ MORE: Michael K. Williams Shares Powerful Message About What’s Really Happening Right Now
View this post on Instagram
I will not allow Hollywood to stereotype or to desensitize my experience growing up in the hood.This is my job as an actor, to show the integrity, to show the class, to show the swagger, to show the danger, to show the pain, to show the bad choices. Those things exist in everyone’s community. But no one’s asking those actors if they are afraid of being typecast. Link in bio for full story. Thank u @ackime_snow I love seeing myself through ur lens🖤
Williams also explains how the series challenges Black masculinity.
“We are so conditioned to mask our pain as Black men in America. We’re not allowed to cry, we’re not allowed to be vulnerable. We’re not allowed to be soft. I hope that Montrose will at least open up a conversation for Black men in America,” he says. “I don’t know if Montrose is straight or gay. He doesn’t know that. He was never given the chance to know. He was told so much about what a Black man is supposed to be that he just pulled away at all the soft parts of himself, but that is not human. We are who we are. It’s okay to b soft. It’s okay to be vulnerable. It’s okay for a Black man to say to another Black man ‘I love you.’ ”
The veteran actor says he had to “find my own pain and my own trauma” to play Montrose, “which was a very painful experience for me,” he admits. “All the generational pain that had been passed down through my own personal experiences, I had to dig deep down in that for Montrose.”
Williams also hopes viewers appreciate the father/son dynamic that’s explored in the series between Montrose and his son Atticus (Jonathan Majors).
“I would hope that after watching Lovecraft, people walk away with this understanding of the beauty and necessity of a father-son relationship in the Black community. Black fathers have been ripped away from their sons for so many years, mine included. That was the main thing that attracted me to this to this role was the opportunity to play dad to that amazing Jonathan Majors and for us to explore what father and son bonding looks like and how we can rebuild that and treasure it. There’s an absence of the Black male in our community for a lot of reasons and some of it isn’t our fault but the need is there. It’s a beautiful thing to look at. I hope Montrose will remind us how much little Black boys need their fathers,” Williams shares.
You can watch the full season of “Lovecraft Country’ on HBO.
Naomi Campbell Stuns on Vogue Cover, Talks Racism and Mentoring Black Models
*Naomi Campbell opens up in the November issue of Vogue about racism in the fashion industry and how she’s mentoring the next generation of Black models.
“Now you understand the strength of my family,” Campbell told the publication while accompanied by her mom and aunts in London. “You understand where I come from.”
The 50-year-old iconic supermodel stuns in a white Dior Haute Couture gown on the Vogue cover. Inside the issue, she slams the British media, calls out her country for not doing more to address racism and shares details about her personal life amid the ongoing COVID pandemic.
“I was quite happy to be on my own. I know how to cook. I know how to clean. It’s actually good to get to really know every nook and cranny of your home. I mean, I have to be really honest,” Campbell tells the publication.
READ MORE: Naomi Campbell Sued for Millions By Billionaire Ex Vladislav Doronin
.@NaomiCampbell‘s community of Black women helps explain the attitude she has taken toward a younger generation of models, and the mentoring role that has made her a kind of surrogate mother to many in her industry. https://t.co/EDt8MkYmbt pic.twitter.com/RlKdxRtmPs
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) October 19, 2020
“I stopped smoking during quarantine, but a friend of mine killed himself, and it really affected me. I called my guy in Israel – he’s great for sugar and cigarettes and addiction stuff – and we’re going to do a session. He told me to just get through this week first,” she added.
Campbell also addresses systemic racism in the issue, particularly in her native England.
“There were a few things that I would do when I was younger that I was told were bad for my race,” she told Vogue. “Now the things I do are not just for me anymore. I think more of my culture and my race, as opposed to thinking about just me.”
.@NaomiCampbell is many things: A trailblazer, lightning rod, truth teller, provocateur and—most of all—mentor and mother figure to models the world over. Campbell talks to Afua Hirsch about a half century of life on her own terms for our November cover. https://t.co/wq9eLrboQB pic.twitter.com/RwQjVaZjj9
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) October 19, 2020
And when it comes to the “angry Black woman” stereotype, Campbell admits “I am quite over it.”
“Is it now that we have permission to speak? Well, I have always spoken,” she said.
Campbell also shares with the fashion magazine that she’s writing her autobiography.
“I had this old-school way of looking at it as having to put pen to paper,” she said. “But I had a lovely lunch last year with Clarence Avant. I asked him, ‘Clarence, How do you do it? How do you start writing?’ And he told me, ‘Just start from anywhere. Don’t start from the beginning.’ So it is going to happen!”
You can read her full Vogue feature here.
Vogue’s November issue is available on newsstands nationwide on Oct. 27.
