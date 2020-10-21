Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Singer’s Jailhouse Schemes
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
The former A+ list singer turned child rapist/pornographer had himself beat up in jail in a bid to get out. He still has that escape from the country plan all put together.
Can you guess the A+ list singer?
BLIND ITEM: Rapper is Acting As An Informant
It turns out that this female A list rapper is acting as an informant for the FBI about not only her former gang member friends but also things she learns from other people she comes into contact with.
Can you guess the A list rapper?
BLIND ITEM: Singer is Completely Broke
This foreign born former A list singer in a group turned reality star is completely broke and selling off her possessions. She is desperate to get a host/judging job and is willing to hit the casting couch to do it.
Can you guess the former A list singer?
BLIND ITEM: The Actor and the Crusader of Justice
In the past I have spoken about some very disturbing issues as it relates to the acts of this A list mostly movie actor. His actions have caused him to have to sell his soul even more and sell off assets to make sure his reputation doesn’t take a hit and affect his income. One of the people who digs into his past the most is a person he used to have a relationship with. She almost went down because of his actions, so she is a crusader in bringing him to justice.
The latest thing she learned he was involved in also happened in a country outside the US. Most, if not all happen outside the US where he can throw out his money and fame and get away with things. Prior to them being a couple he was caught up in one of the biggest scandals in the history of the country when it comes to the abuse of kids, tweens and teens. It also involved filming them engaged in sex acts with each other and adults. In the very first police report, the name of the actor pops up. It also showed up in some investigation notes, three days into the case. The name never shows up again. It went poof. When the ex asked some questions, she was told the right people were arrested and convicted and that the actor’s name being mentioned twice was the figment of the imagination of the accused. Yeah, they just randomly decided to use that name twice.
Can you guess the A list mostly movie actor?
