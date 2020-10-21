Black Woman Dubbed Trump’s ‘Nodding Lady’ Claims Trolls Are Targeting Her Employees



*The Black woman who was in President Trump’s camera shot at last week’s Town Hall on NBC, nodding in agreement with just about everything he said, became instafamous and the target of Anti-Trump trolls.

Mayra Joli, the Miami lawyer who the Internet dubbed “nodding lady,” said her employees have been receiving hate messages urging them to quit.

“The more they trashed him, the more I wanted to find out more about him, and I’ve been supporting him since. The rest is history,” Joli told Fox News. “Donald Trump taught me that I cannot just be silent, and I have to think for myself.”

Since the event, Joli said her employees have received phone calls from friends and family urging them to quit because of her political views.

“Nobody can call an employer to fire me. What they’re doing is calling my employees so they quit,” Joli said.

“They start sending other [messages] saying, ‘I can’t believe you’re working for that person. I thought you were better,’” she added. “I am a fighter, but [my employees] have a private life. They aren’t used to this commotion.”

Haters are also targeting her business in online reviews.

“Somebody’s going to see that review, then see the career I’ve led helping people, so I don’t need that client,” Joli said.

As a native of the Dominican Republic who transplanted to the U.S., Joli claims America “gave me everything my country couldn’t give me, but I didn’t escape my country,” said Joli, who worked at Hooters before completing her law degree. “I left my country because the corruption was larger than the island itself.”

Joli came to America in the ’90s and donated to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

As an attorney, she has encountered more and more undocumented immigrants trying to become naturalized citizens.

“They were coming to me, telling me, ‘I want to fix my situation because of Donald Trump.’ I told them, ‘No, you want to fix your situation because of you.’ The fact that Donald Trump is the president means nothing because with or without Donald Trump … nothing will change. It just prolongs your agony. You have to find a way to fix it, and that’s why attorneys are there,” Joli said.