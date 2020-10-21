News
Black Woman Dubbed Trump’s ‘Nodding Lady’ Claims Trolls Are Targeting Her Employees
*The Black woman who was in President Trump’s camera shot at last week’s Town Hall on NBC, nodding in agreement with just about everything he said, became instafamous and the target of Anti-Trump trolls.
Mayra Joli, the Miami lawyer who the Internet dubbed “nodding lady,” said her employees have been receiving hate messages urging them to quit.
“The more they trashed him, the more I wanted to find out more about him, and I’ve been supporting him since. The rest is history,” Joli told Fox News. “Donald Trump taught me that I cannot just be silent, and I have to think for myself.”
Since the event, Joli said her employees have received phone calls from friends and family urging them to quit because of her political views.
“Nobody can call an employer to fire me. What they’re doing is calling my employees so they quit,” Joli said.
“They start sending other [messages] saying, ‘I can’t believe you’re working for that person. I thought you were better,’” she added. “I am a fighter, but [my employees] have a private life. They aren’t used to this commotion.”
Haters are also targeting her business in online reviews.
“Somebody’s going to see that review, then see the career I’ve led helping people, so I don’t need that client,” Joli said.
As a native of the Dominican Republic who transplanted to the U.S., Joli claims America “gave me everything my country couldn’t give me, but I didn’t escape my country,” said Joli, who worked at Hooters before completing her law degree. “I left my country because the corruption was larger than the island itself.”
Joli came to America in the ’90s and donated to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.
As an attorney, she has encountered more and more undocumented immigrants trying to become naturalized citizens.
“They were coming to me, telling me, ‘I want to fix my situation because of Donald Trump.’ I told them, ‘No, you want to fix your situation because of you.’ The fact that Donald Trump is the president means nothing because with or without Donald Trump … nothing will change. It just prolongs your agony. You have to find a way to fix it, and that’s why attorneys are there,” Joli said.
Dr. Jennifer Satterfield-Siegel: It’s ‘Very Rewarding’ Being An African American NASCAR Team Owner
*“The more you know NASCAR. The more you love NASCAR,” declares Dr. Jennifer Satterfield-Siegel.
She was a recipient of the Industry Ambassador award at the recent virtual NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards.
Satterfield-Siegel says it is “super cool” to currently be the only African American woman NASCAR race team owner. Other words came to her mind when she describes how she’s accelerated into the fast lane with her husband, Max Siegel, who is the exclusive manager of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Program.
“It’s very rewarding. I love the space that we are in with helping to develop drivers for the sport. I love that,” the pediatric dentist maintains adding there is a strong support system for her race team.
Growing up in Indianapolis, Indiana, home of the over a century old Indianapolis Motor Speedway, she has fond memories of going to the city’s iconic racetrack.
“Ever since I was a little girl my family we always went to the Indy 500 every year which was Memorial (Day) weekend. So, here in Indianapolis racing it’s just who we are,” the Circle City native said. “I never thought I wanted to be a race car driver. I wasn’t interested in it on that level when I was younger. Basically the exposure happened when my husband was the president of Dale Earnhardt Inc. and then I got the bug.”
No surprise Satterfield-Siegel would catch the racing fever when her husband ran the NASCAR-related organization started by seven-time Winston Cup champion Dale Earnhardt. Sadly, Earnhardt’s life came to a tragic end in 2001 when in the final lap of the Daytona 500 he crashed into a retaining wall and died instantly.
She and her husband co-own and manage Rev Racing. As NASCAR continues to diversify its landscape, Satterfield-Siegel looks for ways to increase opportunities for diverse drivers and pit crew members.
They strive for excellence with their race team she says, “It’s just we’ve done our best to get the best, that includes drivers and our head of athletic performance.”
Another team that makes Satterfield-Siegel and her husband even more wildly enthusiastic is their three children. They are all on the fast track to success.
“Our oldest is a junior at (The University of) Notre Dame and he’s a football player. Then we have a son who is in L.A. and he is at the L.A. Film Academy. Then we have a daughter who is a junior in high school and she is a scholar and an amazing volleyball player,” Satterfield-Siegel said.
She jokes that she never thought any of their children would pursue a career as racecar drivers because of the size of the stock cars used by NASCAR and other professional racing leagues.
“Our kids are big. There is no way they could fit in a (stock) car,” Satterfield-Siegel admitted with a laugh. “When they were little, they would go go-karting and that kind of thing. They’re interested in the business side, the development side, but I wouldn’t say they’re those athletes who are going to go around the track.”
She offers this advice to women who want to be winners, “Go for it. I think it’s so important that we dream and that we dream big. Women don’t allow people, places or things to define them or to stifle them.”
The NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards are an annual event, this year held on October 8, and were established to honor the NASCAR industry’s diversity leaders as well as recognize top achievements.
By Tené Croom
Ohio Business Owner Says His ‘White Lives Matter, Who Else Will Pay for Welfare’ Sign is Not Racist (Watch)
*The owner of a tire shop in Bethesda, Ohio has put a sign outside his door that has been labeled as racist, although he claims it wasn’t his intention.
“My sign states white lives matter, who else will pay for welfare. That is a question, not a statement, it doesn’t have a question mark at the end because I don’t have one to put there,” said Mike of Mike’s Tires, who also placed “Trump 2020” on the sign and defends the whole gesture as freedom of speech.
The president of the Belmont County chapter of the NAACP says the sign should be taken down as it promotes false information.
“We actually all pay for welfare recipients to receive their benefits,” said Belmont County NAACP President Jerry Moore. “When you just take facts out of thin air and put them on a billboard and call them facts, when they are your opinions, that becomes a problem.”
The business owner says the community is blowing it out of proportion.
“If you want to call it racist, you have that right, but I also have the right to put out on my sign, in my yard, what I want,” said Mike. “I’m not a racist person, I have black customers, black people deliver tires to me, I have nothing against them.”
Watch an interview with Mike and Jerry Moore in this news report below:
‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Chanda Finally Calls Tyrice [WATCH]
*The thrill is officially gone between Tyrice and his felon bae Chanda.
In our exclusive clip for the upcoming episode of “Love After Lockup,” Tyrice expains that he hasn’t heard from Chanda in three months, ever since she got out of jail. Meanwhile, before she went ghost, Chanda admitted that she was “talking to” 9 other guys while locked up, which Tyrice was clueless about.
His daughter, however, peeped game and told Tyrice that he was being used by Chanda, but he wasn’t trying to hear it.
After months of no calls, viewers are set to learn this week that Chanda ditched the entire production because she wasn’t feeling it. Hear her explain why she dumped Tyrice in the YouTube video above.
Elsewhere in Friday’s episode, Scott’s accusations throw Lindsey into a tailspin. Shawn impatiently waits for Destinie, and Jessica’s dad puts Maurice to the test. Dylan faces the music with his parole officer. John receives a troubling phone call that changes everything.
And how will Tyrice react when Chanda finally calls him?
Watch “Love After Lockup” Friday at 9/8c on WEtv.
