Anthony Hamilton, Jill Scott, Ne-Yo, Brandee Evans Headline The Thurgood Marshall College Fund #RISE Concert

*Washington DC — Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), a national organization providing support to publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs), is continuing to celebrate the long standing legacy of HBCUs Homecoming with a virtual concert and fundraiser.

Taking place on October 25th at 8:00 pm ET, the celebration and concert will stream on TMCF’s YouTube channel and simulcast on both HBCU Nation and AspireTV.

#RISE HC2K20 aims to raise funds to support TMCF and the diverse students they serve. Giving the best of Homecoming season in one immersive experience, #RISE HC2K20 provides the HBCU community with an opportunity to come together and enjoy long-standing traditions safely.

#RISE HC2K20 will be produced by A Banner Vision and David Banner.

“RISE HC2K20 is an opportunity for TMCF to tell the important story of our institutions and the students who attend them, while making a greater commitment to ensuring that others will be able to take advantage of an HBCU education in the future,” said Harry L. Williams, President & CEO of TMCF.

The fun at-home experience includes an evening of programming hosted by TMCF national ambassador and actor/producer Terrence J and actress Brandee Evans. Additional program highlights include HBCU Homecoming DJ Sets and a Unity Step Performance with appearances by Ne-Yo, Lil Baby, Lucky Daye, Shaquille O’Neal, and Deion Sanders.

“In times like these, celebrating and reflecting the legacy and pride of HBCUs has never been more critical. As a proud graduate of an HBCU, I understand well the impact and importance of the work done by TMCF. AspireTV is honored to partner with TMCF as the exclusive cable distributor of #RISE HC2K20 in support of the Black College community and to do a small part in elevating TMCF’s work in transforming the lives of students at HBCUs,” said Melissa Ingram, Vice President of AspireTV.

Partners for #RISE HC2K20 include WW (formerly Weight Watchers), Wells Fargo, The Coca-Cola Company, Cross Colours, JPMorgan Chase, Flowers Foods, Booz Allen Hamilton, Molson Coors, Walton Family Foundation and more.

For more information on #RISE HC2K20 visit, tm-cf.org/RISE. If you are media interested in covering the program, contact [email protected]

For media inquiries for David Banner, please contact Syreta J. Oglesby at [email protected] or 201-658-3711.

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

ABOUT A BANNER VISION

A Banner Vision is a premiere full-service music and production agency led by Grammy Award winning founder and chief creative visionary, David Banner. A Banner Vision is known for providing emotionally engaging music for iconic commercials, video games and films. Our team of creative intellectuals and music producers regularly work with today’s top music superstars. A Banner Vision brings this same music quality and expertise to our brand clients. We pride ourselves on using the latest and greatest technology and insights to deliver mind-blowing creative ideas. We work with some of the most iconic consumer brands to help them tell their story with an infusion of head nodding beats. Advertising agencies, content marketers, creative directors and brands partner with us because we get entrenched in the entire creative process beyond just the music. This creative collaboration has inspired us to deliver additional services like video production and content development.

ABOUT AspireTV

AspireTV is the television entertainment network that reflects the people and modern-day experiences of Black culture and urban lifestyle in a way that is inspiring, authentic and entertaining. AspireTV offers original scripted and reality series, specials and independent films as well as beloved dramas, contemporary comedies and provocative documentaries that allow you to connect and … see yourself here. The network was launched on June 27, 2012 by Magic Johnson Enterprises. AspireTV is available in the top 25 African American markets including New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.aspire.tv, facebook.com/AspireTV, @TVaspire on Twitter and @TVaspire on Instagram.

source: Syreta Oglesby