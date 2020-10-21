Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Running Out Cash, Offers Theater Rentals for $99
*As the theater business continues to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, AMC Entertainment has warned it could run out of cash by year-end.
Here’s more from MSN:
According to AMC, 494 of its 598 theaters are open. But locations in California, Maryland, New York, North Carolina and Washington, which would normally generate a quarter of the company’s annual revenue, remain closed.
AMC hopes to reduce financial losses by raising cash and cost-cutting measures. For example, AMC is seeking to renegotiate building rents with landlords and considering taking out a loan. Over the last 12 months ending in June, the company reported a net loss of $2.8 billion on revenue of $3.7 billion.
“There is a significant risk that these potential sources of liquidity will not be realized,” the company said.
“At the existing cash burn rate, the company anticipates that existing cash resources would be largely depleted by the end of 2020 or early 2021,” AMC said in its filing. “Thereafter, to meet its obligations as they become due, the company will require additional sources of liquidity or increases in attendance levels.”
AMC Theatres is trying to lure moviegoers back by offering full auditorium rentals nationwide (except for DC) for private groups of 20 people or less. The cost ranges between $99 and $349, depending on the movie and theater location, per washingtonian.com.
The price doesn’t include concession snacks and there’s a $250 catering fee if you want to bring your own food. Masks are required during screenings.
Find a full list of participating theaters here.
Rapper Nuke Bizzle Arrested After Bragging About Unemployment Fraud in Song (Watch)
*He just couldn’t help himself. A Memphis rapper who bragged in a song and music video about getting rich off of unemployment fraud has been arrested on charges of fraudulently obtaining $1.2 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits.
Nuke Bizzle (real name Fontrell Antonio Baines), 31, was charged Friday with allegedly obtaining and using debit cards that were pre-loaded with unemployment benefits administered by the California Employment Development Department (EDD). The debit cards he received were issued in the names of third-parties, according to a 32-page complaint filed against him by U.S. State Attorney Nicola T. Hanna of the Central District of California.
The investigation found that 92 debit cards pre-loaded with more than $1.2 million in fraudulently obtained benefits were mailed to addresses in Beverly Hills and Koreatown that Baines had access to, according to an affidavit submitted by the Department of Justice.
In a series of since-deleted posts, Baines posted pics to his Instagram account reportedly showing him holding stacks of $100 bills, wearing expensive gold watches and boasting of renting a $6,500/month Hollywood Hills home. He also posted a music video on YouTube for a track entitled “EDD” in which he brags about doing “my swagger for EDD” while holding up a stack of envelopes from the agency and getting rich by “go[ing] to the bank with a stack of these,” according to information provided by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
Watch below:
When he was arrested on Sept. 23 in Las Vegas, Baines had eight debit cards in his possession, seven of which were in the names of other people, according to the DOJ affidavit filed in the case.
He’s being charged with three felony offenses – access device fraud, aggravated identity theft, and interstate transportation of stolen property. If convicted of all charges, Baines would face a statutory maximum sentence of 22 years in federal prison. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 5.
Anthony Hamilton, Jill Scott, Ne-Yo, Brandee Evans Headline The Thurgood Marshall College Fund #RISE Concert
*Washington DC — Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), a national organization providing support to publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs), is continuing to celebrate the long standing legacy of HBCUs Homecoming with a virtual concert and fundraiser.
Taking place on October 25th at 8:00 pm ET, the celebration and concert will stream on TMCF’s YouTube channel and simulcast on both HBCU Nation and AspireTV.
#RISE HC2K20 aims to raise funds to support TMCF and the diverse students they serve. Giving the best of Homecoming season in one immersive experience, #RISE HC2K20 provides the HBCU community with an opportunity to come together and enjoy long-standing traditions safely.
#RISE HC2K20 will be produced by A Banner Vision and David Banner.
“RISE HC2K20 is an opportunity for TMCF to tell the important story of our institutions and the students who attend them, while making a greater commitment to ensuring that others will be able to take advantage of an HBCU education in the future,” said Harry L. Williams, President & CEO of TMCF.
The fun at-home experience includes an evening of programming hosted by TMCF national ambassador and actor/producer Terrence J and actress Brandee Evans. Additional program highlights include HBCU Homecoming DJ Sets and a Unity Step Performance with appearances by Ne-Yo, Lil Baby, Lucky Daye, Shaquille O’Neal, and Deion Sanders.
“In times like these, celebrating and reflecting the legacy and pride of HBCUs has never been more critical. As a proud graduate of an HBCU, I understand well the impact and importance of the work done by TMCF. AspireTV is honored to partner with TMCF as the exclusive cable distributor of #RISE HC2K20 in support of the Black College community and to do a small part in elevating TMCF’s work in transforming the lives of students at HBCUs,” said Melissa Ingram, Vice President of AspireTV.
Partners for #RISE HC2K20 include WW (formerly Weight Watchers), Wells Fargo, The Coca-Cola Company, Cross Colours, JPMorgan Chase, Flowers Foods, Booz Allen Hamilton, Molson Coors, Walton Family Foundation and more.
For more information on #RISE HC2K20 visit, tm-cf.org/RISE. If you are media interested in covering the program, contact [email protected]
For media inquiries for David Banner, please contact Syreta J. Oglesby at [email protected] or 201-658-3711.
ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND
Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.
TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.
ABOUT A BANNER VISION
A Banner Vision is a premiere full-service music and production agency led by Grammy Award winning founder and chief creative visionary, David Banner. A Banner Vision is known for providing emotionally engaging music for iconic commercials, video games and films. Our team of creative intellectuals and music producers regularly work with today’s top music superstars. A Banner Vision brings this same music quality and expertise to our brand clients. We pride ourselves on using the latest and greatest technology and insights to deliver mind-blowing creative ideas. We work with some of the most iconic consumer brands to help them tell their story with an infusion of head nodding beats. Advertising agencies, content marketers, creative directors and brands partner with us because we get entrenched in the entire creative process beyond just the music. This creative collaboration has inspired us to deliver additional services like video production and content development.
ABOUT AspireTV
AspireTV is the television entertainment network that reflects the people and modern-day experiences of Black culture and urban lifestyle in a way that is inspiring, authentic and entertaining. AspireTV offers original scripted and reality series, specials and independent films as well as beloved dramas, contemporary comedies and provocative documentaries that allow you to connect and … see yourself here. The network was launched on June 27, 2012 by Magic Johnson Enterprises. AspireTV is available in the top 25 African American markets including New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.aspire.tv, facebook.com/AspireTV, @TVaspire on Twitter and @TVaspire on Instagram.
THE REAL: Garcelle Wants Equality for Black Women! Plus, Romeo Miller & DeRay Davis Stop By!
*On Tuesday, October 20, the ladies discuss the challenges of being a Black woman in today’s society.
Co-host Garcelle Beauvais explains how every day is a fight and that she just wants equality! Co-host Loni Love gives examples of how she and her Black sisters are treated differently from others, but has hope that change is coming.
In 2020, is taking a man’s last name an antiquated tradition? Garcelle confesses that changing to her ex-husband’s name is one of the biggest regrets that she has from her previous marriage. Co-host Adrienne Houghton describes the many steps that she had to take to change her name after marrying her husband Israel.
And, Adrienne gives an update on her journey to motherhood and the reasons for putting off her lifelong dream for as long as she did.
Then, Zonnique and Romeo Miller stop by to talk about their new talk show The Mix and the importance of the younger Black generation getting their voices heard during this time of social unrest. Also, Romeo confesses that it took a pandemic to get father and him to do something together that we all do every day – watch TV!
Also, the ladies welcome DeRay Davis to the show to chat about his series Snowfall, the status of his polyamorous relationship, and what it has been like performing at comedy clubs after being in COVID-19 quarantine for so long.
Garcelle: Black Women Are Just Looking For Equality
The Latest in Adrienne’s Journey to Become a Mother
It Took A Pandemic to Get Romeo and Master P To Finally Do This One Thing Together!
DeRay Davis on Performing Stand-Up Comedy Post Quarantine
Garcelle: Black Women Are Just Looking For Equality
Garcelle Beauvais: Every day is a fight. I posted something on my Instagram the other day that, “My skin is not a crime.” Like, I don’t understand why they hate us so much. At first it was like, “intimidating”, because we know– you know– We got we’re “triple threats”, “quadruple threats”, all of it, right? But I really– after a while, it’s like, “Give us a chance!” Why do I have to work 110 times harder just to be seen… just to be heard? And, after a while, it really gets to you. And it’s hard to explain– as a mom, it’s hard to explain to my kids! But, I feel that we always have to fight harder. We always have to, you know just… try harder and keep saying, “Look at me! Look at me! See me! Value me! Accept me!” And, after a while, you know, you just want to be accepted for your credentials… for what you do!
*EDIT*
Garcelle: We are not asking to be treated more special or differently. We just want equality. Whether it’s in payment. Whether it’s in promotions. Whether it’s, you know, job opportunities. We’re not asking for you to give us a handout. Just give us what we earn and what we — what we deserve.
Loni Love: And I think things are happening. You’re so correct. We’re asking for equality and we’re asking for equity… and equity more so, you know, especially as Black people. When we, you know– I think people don’t realize the financial disparities. It’s not just the health disparities, but financially, too. It’s like, um, the way we’re charged on our charge cards… a lot more than the other races. It’s a lot of things going on.
Adrienne Houghton: Systemic issues!
Loni: But, I wanna say that we are making some progress. Yes, it’s systemic…
Garcelle: We are.
Adrienne: It’s systemic!
Loni: (Stutters and giggles) Systemic racism. But, if you are feeling exhausted, take a break! I wanna say that. It’s okay to turn off the news sometime. It’s okay to spend time with your family. Read a book. Do something, um, you know, for yourself and take a break. It’s okay to take a break and come back. But, you’re always gonna be Black… and, that’s the way it is.
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
