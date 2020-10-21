AG Daniel Cameron Hires Armed Security, Responds to Grand Juror’s Statement



*Daniel Cameron is being guarded by armed security after citing “detailed threats against the attorney general, his wife and members of his family,” in the wake of his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.

“The attorney general’s protective detail determined that given the credibility of such threats, additional personnel and resources were needed to provide the appropriate level of security,” Elizabeth Kuhn, a spokeswoman for Cameron, said in a statement Wednesday morning.

“Because of the sensitive nature of the threats, we cannot provide further information.”

The $300,000 retroactive security contract was approved by legislators and began at the end of August and ends on Dec. 31, Yahoo reports.

A grand juror from the Breonna Taylor case has come forward to say jurors were ‘never given the opportunity’ to deliberate homicide charges. Contrast that with AG Daniel Cameron’s RNC speech pic.twitter.com/9ZaoMFkgiW — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 21, 2020

Following news that a judge ruled that members of the grand jury can speak publicly about the case, Cameron is standing by his work as Special Prosecutor.

Cameron claims he did not offer the grand jury the option to indict the officers on charges related to Taylor’s death in her own home. As reported by TMZ, he made the decision to present charges “that could be proven under Kentucky law.”

He also says he disagrees with the judge’s decision to allow an anonymous grand juror to speak publicly about the proceedings, but he’s not going to appeal, the report states.

The juror in question claims Cameron misrepresented the case. Check out the statement below, per Complex:

“Being one of the jurors on the Breonna Taylor case was a learning experience. The three weeks of service leading up to that presentation showed how the grand jury normally operates. The Breonna Taylor case was quite different. After hearing the Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s press conference, and with my duty as a grand juror being over, my duty as a citizen compelled action. The grand jury was not presented any charges other than the three wanton endangerment charges against Detective Hankison. The grand jury did not have homicide offenses explained to them. The grand jury never heard anything about those laws. Self defense or justification was never explained either. Questions were asked about additional charges and the grand jury was told there would be non because the prosecutors didn’t feel they could make them stick. The grand jury didn’t agree that certain actions were justified, nor did it decide the indictment should be the only charges in the Breonna Taylor case. The grand jury was not given the opportunity to deliberate on those charges and deliberated only on what was presented to them. I cannot speak for other juror, but I can help the truth be told.”

On Tuesday, Cameron posted a statement on Twitter about the judge’s decision involving the anonymous Grand Juror, check out the tweet below.

My statement on the Judge’s decision today in the case involving the anonymous Grand Juror: pic.twitter.com/47mWaPzbah — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) October 20, 2020