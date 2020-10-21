Attorney Ben Crump Issues Statement About Police Violence Against Protestors in Lagos Nigeria

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump released the following statement in response to Nigerian security forces opening fire on peaceful protestors last night in Lagos, Nigeria:

“It is unacceptable for a government to brutalize and murder its own people. We are calling for transparency and accountability from the Lagos government on the cruel and unnecessary violence used against these peaceful protestors.

“The ability for citizens to demonstrate safely when they see injustice within their government should be a sacred right across the globe. When our brothers and sisters abroad cannot speak out without fearing for their lives, it is clear we are dealing with an international human rights violation that demands we raise our voices.”

MORE NEWS: Dr. Jennifer Satterfield-Siegel: It’s ‘Very Rewarding’ Being An African American NASCAR Team Owner

ABOUT BEN CRUMP LAW

Through his work, nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has spearheaded a legal movement to better protect the rights of marginalized citizens. He has led landscape-changing civil rights cases and represented clients in a wide range of areas including civil rights, personal injury, labor and employment, class actions, and more. Ben Crump Law is dedicated to holding the powerful accountable. For more information, visit www.bencrump.com.