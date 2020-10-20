Politics
What Being Used by Trump Looks Like – ‘N*gga Please’ is Cube’s Response
*Uh huh, that Photo-shopped pic above is EXACTLY we knew would happen. Even Stevie Wonder saw it coming. Yep. errr’body saw it comin’ ‘cep Ice Cube. Fifty Cent of course doesn’t care ’cause he has publicly pledged his allegiance to Trump. Ice Cube is trying to have it both ways … trying to do that (“Platinum Plan”) deal with Trump without committing to him.
OK, here’s the bottom line. Eric Trump took to Twitter shared the above (fake) image of both Ice Cube and 50 Cent wearing ‘Trump 2020′ hats along with the caption “Two great, courageous Americans!’
Apparently not feeling too comfortable with the “compliment” and especially thesnap, Ice Cube responded to Eric with a simple “N*gga Please …”
We’re not sure of what to make of Ice Cube’s very, er, interesting response to Eric Trump. Oh yeah, just so you know, before Eric’s original tweet got deleted, Twitter flagged the image as “manipulated media.”
Oh yeah, here is the real, non-manipulated pic of Cube and Fiddy:
The original pic pic.twitter.com/h5QJ7xc3eT
— Spooky Any (@siblyany) October 20, 2020
We’d love to know what your thoughts are about this situation. So, scroll down and let us know. In the meantime, check out what some folks saying on Facebook:
-
Cube thought he was doing something by speaking with the Trump organization, we tried to tell him he was gonna be used to push their ” we care for blacks” when in fact they do not!This whole thing is turning into a modern day minstrel show. At this point, I’m just ready for this election to be done & if the vote isn’t favorable, I’ll make peace with it & move on
source: LoveBScott
-
Cube should’ve shut up during this election. They will try to use you but whatever it’s done now. It’s lots of confused people and now I’m sure they’re even more confused on who to vote for. This Was unnecessaryYou see how they work now,Cube??Your intentions were good(I had to watch the interview, where you broke it down and I also listen at T.I explaining it…I was pissed at you at first),but they are the Devil and do sh*t like this.
There is no negotiatin…This election is really getting on my last nerve. The Dems and They. I tell you. But, really, why??? Not a good move. You missed up “They” (Republicans).
-
The hats are photoshopped…since all games have zero people attending..But they do lean towards the republican parties in ways to benefit thier agenda
-
This pretty much sums up the past 4 years Totally & Absolutely Manipulated..based in Fabrications Alternative Facts & Truths
-
Top FanI hope they seriously see how much they are worth to people like the trumps! They look like some clowns!TenorIce Cube used the N word because it refers to low character not race. I still don’t approve. Mr. Cube brought this upon himself. There will be a fallout for him and others long after this election
-
Arts
Kobe Bryant’s Jersey to be Displayed at Smithsonian’s African American Museum (Video)
*Shortly before the National Museum of African American History and Culture opened to the public in 2016, Kobe Bryant was granted a private tour through its sports gallery, thanks to his $1-million donation. He eventually handed over some of his own memorabilia, including a Los Angeles Lakers uniform and a pair of shoes that he wore during the 2008 NBA Finals.
Those items had not yet made it into the museum’s gallery, but after Bryant’s sudden death in a helicopter crash in January, which also killed his daughter Gianna Bryant, the museum said Monday it has decided to display his jersey. It was set to hit the museum floor in March, but the pandemic delayed those plans…until now.
NMAAHC reopened to the public in September. Bryant’s jersey, which he wore during Game 5 of the 2008 NBA Finals, will be on display starting Wednesday on the third floor of the museum in a gallery called “Sports: Leveling the Playing Field.”
Damion L. Thomas, the museum’s sports curator, who walked with Bryant through the gallery in 2016, said that part of the reasoning for displaying Bryant’s jersey was that after Bryant’s death, he had been seeing visitors congregate by a photo of him that was up in the gallery.
“People were coming and taking pictures there and sharing stories about Kobe,” Thomas said. “It became a place for people to grieve and commune.”
Watch below:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Trump Fires Shots at NBC News Correspondent Kristen Welker Ahead of Presidential Debate
*The final 2020 presidential debate will go down Thursday, October 22 (9 pm ET) at Belmont University in Nashville, TN, and Trump has already fired shots at Kristen Welker, the moderator of the event.
Trump claims Welker is crazy and biased in favour of Biden, calling her “terrible and unfair” in a tweet on Saturday.
“She’s always been terrible & unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game. The people know! How’s Steve Scully doing?” Trump tweeted along with a retweet from son Donald Trump Jr., linking Welker and her family to prominent Democrats.
According to Fox News,Welker’s family has donated tens of thousands of dollars to Democrats over the years. In 2012, the veteran journalist and her family spent Christmas at the White House with the Obamas.
READ MORE: Kristen Welker: Former ‘TODAY’ Intern Tapped for New Weekend Anchor Spot [WATCH]
She’s always been terrible & unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game. The people know! How’s Steve Scully doing? https://t.co/uS3EWzfFPy
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2020
Trump’s comment about Steve Scully is in reference to when then C-SPAN journalist was suspended for allegedly lying about his Twitter account being hacked. The incident occurred before he was set to moderate the Oct. 15 debate between Trump and Biden. The event was ultimately canceled.
Welker briefly deactivated her Twitter account after Scully claimed he had been hacked, according to the report.
Earlier this year, Welker, an NBC News White House correspondent, was tapped to serve as the new weekend co-anchor of the “Today” program.
Welker started her career at the network as a “Today” intern more than 20 years ago and now she replaced Sheinelle Jones as weekend co-anchor with fellow NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander.
“To have come here as an intern for the Today show, to shoot that reel… I looked so serious,” Welker said after watching an old clip of herself reading the news for her demo reel at age 21. “To be terrified like that and then to come and sit at this desk, to sit next to my friend Peter Alexander every Saturday, it is the honor of a lifetime.”
Welker will be the first Black woman to moderate the presidential debate.
News
OJ Simpson Reacts to CNN Analyst Jeffrey Toobin Masturbating on Zoom Call [VIDEO]
*Author and legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by The New Yorker for masturbating on a Zoom video chat between staffers and WNYC radio last week.
Toobin says he did not realize his video was on.
“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” Toobin told Motherboard.
“I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he added.
As noted by vice.com, Toobin’s Conde Nast email has been disabled and he is also taking some time from CNN as the network’s chief legal analyst.
“Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” CNN said in a statement.
READ MORE: ‘People v. O.J.’ Author Jeffrey Toobin ‘Impressed’ by Show’s Details: ‘Down to the Fabric’ on the Courtroom Chairs
Damn @JeffreyToobin pic.twitter.com/ZkS1gFsyyi
— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) October 20, 2020
Toobin wrote the book, “The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson,” which was adapted into the FX TV series “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” about the murders of Simpson’s wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.
In a video shared to his Twitter account (see clip above), the former NFL star said, “Damn, Jeffrey Toobin…At least Pee-wee Herman was in an X-Rated movie theater, I’m just sayin’.”
Simpson is referring to Pee-wee actor Paul Reubens, who was arrested in 1991 for masturbating inside an adult movie theater in Florida.
Meanwhile, check out the hilarious parody video of Toobin’s Zoom zoom call below.
LOL each of their reactions are gold.. Near limitless entertainment.. 🤣#jefferytoobin #JeffreyToobin #JefferyShowedHisTube #CNN #NewYorker pic.twitter.com/CnVZeuk1Gj
— DOOM Report (@DoomReport_Intl) October 20, 2020
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]