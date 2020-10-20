Social Heat
Wanna See Bill Cosby’s NEWEST Mug Shot? We’ve Got it / Look!
*Bill Cosby is still in the slammer serving his sentence for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home back his 2004. While he’s not getting out anytime soon, his updated mug shot has just been shared to the public.
TMZ managed to obtain his new inmate shot which was actually taken in September. The disgraced comic can be seen smiling while wearing a mask around his neck.
Reps from the the SCI Phoenix state prison in Pennsylvania, where he is currently incarcerated, tells the news site that they update inmates’ mug shots periodically because their appearance can change and apparently, Cosby was due for a new one.
HILARIOUS & SAD: OJ Simpson Reacts to CNN Analyst Jeffrey Toobin Masturbating on Zoom Call [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle Kecia.Kae Bill Cosby is still in the slammer serving his sentence for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home back his 2004. While he’s not getting out anytime soon, his updated mug shot has just been shared to the public. _________________________________________________ TMZ managed to obtain his new inmate shot which was actually taken in September. The disgraced comic can be seen smiling while wearing a mask around his neck. __________________________________________________ Reps from the the SCI Phoenix state prison in Pennsylvania, where he is currently incarcerated, tells the news site that they update inmates’ mug shots periodically because their appearance can change and apparently, Cosby was due for a new one. ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: TMZ __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
COVID-19
Melania Trump Cancels Tonight’s Campaign Appearance Over Lingering (COVID-19) Cough
*This Tuesday, the First Lady’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, shared that Melania Trump has decided not to accompany President Trump to a campaign rally this evening in Erie, Pennsylvania, out of an “abundance of caution.”
In a statement, she claims Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recent recovery from COVID-19, but has a ”lingering cough,” The Hill quotes.
As we previously reported, the Trumps announced that they had both tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. The President was hospitalized for a few days but was later released after receiving “treatment.” Melania previously said she was experiencing mild symptoms but told her supporters that she felt great. This event would’ve been her first public engagement since contracting the coronavirus.
HOT STORY: D.L. Hughley Skewers Trump & Ice Cube: Why Not ‘The Skinny Rims Plan?’ / WATCH
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle Kecia.Kae This Tuesday, the First Lady’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, shared that Melania Trump has decided not to accompany President Trump to a campaign rally this evening in Erie, Pennsylvania, out of an “abundance of caution.” _________________________________________________ In a statement, she claims Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recent recovery from COVID-19, but has a ”lingering cough,” The Hill quotes. __________________________________________________ As we previously reported, the Trumps announced that they had both tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. The President was hospitalized for a few days but was later released after receiving “treatment.” Melania previously said she was experiencing mild symptoms but told her supporters that she felt great. This event would’ve been her first public engagement since contracting the coronavirus. ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: Getty Images __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Social Heat
R. Kelly’s Latest Request for Release Denied After Alleged Beating in Lockdown
*Once again, R.Kelly’s bid to get out of the slammer has been shut down. Page Six reports that a federal judge in Chicago rejected the disgraced singer’s latest attempt for a release amid claims he was attacked by another inmate while no one “raised a finger” to help.
In addition to that, it was also said that US District Judge Harry Leinenweber denied the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer’s request to hold a hearing over the alleged August jailhouse beating. Leinenweber wrote in his ruling, “While this incident is concerning, it does not warrant immediate release.” He added, “This single isolated incident does not suggest that the Bureau of Prisons is incapable of safely housing Mr. Kelly.”
Last week, his lawyers claimed in a filing that footage provided by prosecutors showed that no one at the prison tried to help Kelly during the attack until after the fight was over. However, in the ruling, Leinenweber wrote that the inmate who allegedly beat Kelly, Jeremiah Farmer, had since been transferred to a different facility, which meant he was no longer a threat to Kelly.
MORE NEWS: Activist Najee Ali Cancels Starz Subscription to Protest 50 Cent’s Endorsement of Trump
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle Kecia.Kae Once again, R.Kelly’s bid to get out of the slammer has been shut down. Page Six reports that a federal judge in Chicago rejected the disgraced singer’s latest attempt for a release amid claims he was attacked by another inmate while no one “raised a finger” to help. _________________________________________________ In addition to that, it was also said that US District Judge Harry Leinenweber denied the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer’s request to hold a hearing over the alleged August jailhouse beating. Leinenweber wrote in his ruling, “While this incident is concerning, it does not warrant immediate release.” He added, “This single isolated incident does not suggest that the Bureau of Prisons is incapable of safely housing Mr. Kelly.” __________________________________________________ Last week, his lawyers claimed in a filing that footage provided by prosecutors showed that no one at the prison tried to help Kelly during the attack until after the fight was over. However, in the ruling, Leinenweber wrote that the inmate who allegedly beat Kelly, Jeremiah Farmer, had since been transferred to a different facility, which meant he was no longer a threat to Kelly. ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: Local Department __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Social Heat
Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill’s Wedding Not Filmed by Bravo Over COVID-19 Concerns
*#CynthiaBailey and #MikeHill jumped the broom last week in front of almost 200 of their family and friends, which has been the talk of the innanet, seeing that we are still in the midst of a pandemic. While the ceremony and reception were beautiful, the couple was apparently missing one thing–coverage from #Bravo.
According to @TMZ_tv, who spoke with production sources at the network, a camera crew from Bravo was set to be on location for Cynthia’s wedding, which quickly changed when the location of the event changed. The wedding was reportedly set to take place outdoor, and was moved to an indoor venue because of Hurricane Delta.
Well, the venue change reportedly made Bravo change it’s mind, and the network decided it wasn’t “safe or appropriate” to send a crew to film in a closed space.
DID U SEE THIS? Oh, No! Taraji P. Henson and Fiance’ Kelvin Hayden Split. 🙁 She Confirms / WATCH
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Brianne D! @beedev_ ____________________________________ #CynthiaBailey and #MikeHill jumped the broom last week in front of almost 200 of their family and friends, which has been the talk of the innanet, seeing that we are still in the midst of a pandemic. While the ceremony and reception were beautiful, the couple was apparently missing one thing–coverage from #Bravo. ____________________________________ According to @TMZ_tv, who spoke with production sources at the network, a camera crew from Bravo was set to be on location for Cynthia’s wedding, which quickly changed when the location of the event changed. The wedding was reportedly set to take place outdoor, and was moved to an indoor venue because of Hurricane Delta. ____________________________________ Well, the venue change reportedly made Bravo change it’s mind, and the network decided it wasn’t “safe or appropriate” to send a crew to film in a closed space–especially because the guest list had—click the link in our bio to read more!
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]