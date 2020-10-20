Wanna See Bill Cosby’s NEWEST Mug Shot? We’ve Got it / Look!

*Bill Cosby is still in the slammer serving his sentence for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home back his 2004. While he’s not getting out anytime soon, his updated mug shot has just been shared to the public.

TMZ managed to obtain his new inmate shot which was actually taken in September. The disgraced comic can be seen smiling while wearing a mask around his neck.

Reps from the the SCI Phoenix state prison in Pennsylvania, where he is currently incarcerated, tells the news site that they update inmates’ mug shots periodically because their appearance can change and apparently, Cosby was due for a new one.

