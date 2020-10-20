Politics
Trump Fires Shots at NBC News Correspondent Kristen Welker Ahead of Presidential Debate
*The final 2020 presidential debate will go down Thursday, October 22 (9 pm ET) at Belmont University in Nashville, TN, and Trump has already fired shots at Kristen Welker, the moderator of the event.
Trump claims Welker is crazy and biased in favour of Biden, calling her “terrible and unfair” in a tweet on Saturday.
“She’s always been terrible & unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game. The people know! How’s Steve Scully doing?” Trump tweeted along with a retweet from son Donald Trump Jr., linking Welker and her family to prominent Democrats.
According to Fox News,Welker’s family has donated tens of thousands of dollars to Democrats over the years. In 2012, the veteran journalist and her family spent Christmas at the White House with the Obamas.
READ MORE: Kristen Welker: Former ‘TODAY’ Intern Tapped for New Weekend Anchor Spot [WATCH]
She’s always been terrible & unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game. The people know! How’s Steve Scully doing? https://t.co/uS3EWzfFPy
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2020
Trump’s comment about Steve Scully is in reference to when then C-SPAN journalist was suspended for allegedly lying about his Twitter account being hacked. The incident occurred before he was set to moderate the Oct. 15 debate between Trump and Biden. The event was ultimately canceled.
Welker briefly deactivated her Twitter account after Scully claimed he had been hacked, according to the report.
Earlier this year, Welker, an NBC News White House correspondent, was tapped to serve as the new weekend co-anchor of the “Today” program.
Welker started her career at the network as a “Today” intern more than 20 years ago and now she replaced Sheinelle Jones as weekend co-anchor with fellow NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander.
“To have come here as an intern for the Today show, to shoot that reel… I looked so serious,” Welker said after watching an old clip of herself reading the news for her demo reel at age 21. “To be terrified like that and then to come and sit at this desk, to sit next to my friend Peter Alexander every Saturday, it is the honor of a lifetime.”
Welker will be the first Black woman to moderate the presidential debate.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Naomi Campbell Stuns on Vogue Cover, Talks Racism and Mentoring Black Models
*Naomi Campbell opens up in the November issue of Vogue about racism in the fashion industry and how she’s mentoring the next generation of Black models.
“Now you understand the strength of my family,” Campbell told the publication while accompanied by her mom and aunts in London. “You understand where I come from.”
The 50-year-old iconic supermodel stuns in a white Dior Haute Couture gown on the Vogue cover. Inside the issue, she slams the British media, calls out her country for not doing more to address racism and shares details about her personal life amid the ongoing COVID pandemic.
“I was quite happy to be on my own. I know how to cook. I know how to clean. It’s actually good to get to really know every nook and cranny of your home. I mean, I have to be really honest,” Campbell tells the publication.
READ MORE: Naomi Campbell Sued for Millions By Billionaire Ex Vladislav Doronin
.@NaomiCampbell‘s community of Black women helps explain the attitude she has taken toward a younger generation of models, and the mentoring role that has made her a kind of surrogate mother to many in her industry. https://t.co/EDt8MkYmbt pic.twitter.com/RlKdxRtmPs
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) October 19, 2020
“I stopped smoking during quarantine, but a friend of mine killed himself, and it really affected me. I called my guy in Israel – he’s great for sugar and cigarettes and addiction stuff – and we’re going to do a session. He told me to just get through this week first,” she added.
Campbell also addresses systemic racism in the issue, particularly in her native England.
“There were a few things that I would do when I was younger that I was told were bad for my race,” she told Vogue. “Now the things I do are not just for me anymore. I think more of my culture and my race, as opposed to thinking about just me.”
.@NaomiCampbell is many things: A trailblazer, lightning rod, truth teller, provocateur and—most of all—mentor and mother figure to models the world over. Campbell talks to Afua Hirsch about a half century of life on her own terms for our November cover. https://t.co/wq9eLrboQB pic.twitter.com/RwQjVaZjj9
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) October 19, 2020
And when it comes to the “angry Black woman” stereotype, Campbell admits “I am quite over it.”
“Is it now that we have permission to speak? Well, I have always spoken,” she said.
Campbell also shares with the fashion magazine that she’s writing her autobiography.
“I had this old-school way of looking at it as having to put pen to paper,” she said. “But I had a lovely lunch last year with Clarence Avant. I asked him, ‘Clarence, How do you do it? How do you start writing?’ And he told me, ‘Just start from anywhere. Don’t start from the beginning.’ So it is going to happen!”
You can read her full Vogue feature here.
Vogue’s November issue is available on newsstands nationwide on Oct. 27.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
BLIND ITEM: Rapper is Acting As An Informant
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
It turns out that this female A list rapper is acting as an informant for the FBI about not only her former gang member friends but also things she learns from other people she comes into contact with.
Can you guess the A list rapper?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Dave Chappelle Shares His Thoughts on Black Lives Matter with David Letterman [WATCH]
*Netflix will drop the third season of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” this week, and comedian Dave Chappelle is among this season’s guests.
During the conversation, Letterman notes how late civil rights icon John Lewis, who was famously beaten by a police officer, died after the police killing of George Floyd sparked a renewed push for basic human rights.
“What a tragic footnote to a tragic culture,” Chappelle tells Letterman. “This is a lot to unpack. Nights like this are important. Just talking about it. We’re countrymen, all of us. We live in America. It’s weird now, because this game of ‘who suffered more,’ everyone keeps getting the ball. They act like everyone’s suffering is mutually exclusive from everyone else’s, and you and I both know that this is far from the case.”
READ MORE: An Open Letter to Dave Chappelle About Use of N-Word
“It’s a thing, and I’m troubled about the volume of it” Chappelle continued. “It doesn’t sound like something that’s settling or hurtling towards an easy resolution.” When Letterman asks about if this moment in time could predict “real change,” Chappelle makes it clear that he’s “not making any predictions. I’m very hopeful, yes, that there will be real change, and just traditionally, just from my experience, change is never like a comfortable proposition. It’s uncomfortable before it’s comfortable again.”
You can check out a clip from their interview up above and watch the full interview when Season 3 of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” premieres October 21 on Netflix.
The preview shows the two discussing celebrities as public leaders.
“There’s no pension plan for leaders,” Chappelle said. “Martin Luther King died penniless. Malcolm X died penniless. I don’t want do that.”
“I said it behind what many others were already doing,” he continued. “The commentary after it was very heady and intellectual. And I was shocked that nobody ever talked about how it feels to watch a man get murdered that way. By a man in a police uniform.”
This season’s guests also include Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr. and Lizzo.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]