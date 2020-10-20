Trump Fires Shots at NBC News Correspondent Kristen Welker Ahead of Presidential Debate

*The final 2020 presidential debate will go down Thursday, October 22 (9 pm ET) at Belmont University in Nashville, TN, and Trump has already fired shots at Kristen Welker, the moderator of the event.

Trump claims Welker is crazy and biased in favour of Biden, calling her “terrible and unfair” in a tweet on Saturday.

“She’s always been terrible & unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game. The people know! How’s Steve Scully doing?” Trump tweeted along with a retweet from son Donald Trump Jr., linking Welker and her family to prominent Democrats.

According to Fox News,Welker’s family has donated tens of thousands of dollars to Democrats over the years. In 2012, the veteran journalist and her family spent Christmas at the White House with the Obamas.

Trump’s comment about Steve Scully is in reference to when then C-SPAN journalist was suspended for allegedly lying about his Twitter account being hacked. The incident occurred before he was set to moderate the Oct. 15 debate between Trump and Biden. The event was ultimately canceled.

Welker briefly deactivated her Twitter account after Scully claimed he had been hacked, according to the report.

Earlier this year, Welker, an NBC News White House correspondent, was tapped to serve as the new weekend co-anchor of the “Today” program.

Welker started her career at the network as a “Today” intern more than 20 years ago and now she replaced Sheinelle Jones as weekend co-anchor with fellow NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander.

“To have come here as an intern for the Today show, to shoot that reel… I looked so serious,” Welker said after watching an old clip of herself reading the news for her demo reel at age 21. “To be terrified like that and then to come and sit at this desk, to sit next to my friend Peter Alexander every Saturday, it is the honor of a lifetime.”

Welker will be the first Black woman to moderate the presidential debate.