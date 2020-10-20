News
OJ Simpson Reacts to CNN Analyst Jeffrey Toobin Masturbating on Zoom Call [VIDEO]
*Author and legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by The New Yorker for masturbating on a Zoom video chat between staffers and WNYC radio last week.
Toobin says he did not realize his video was on.
“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” Toobin told Motherboard.
“I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he added.
As noted by vice.com, Toobin’s Conde Nast email has been disabled and he is also taking some time from CNN as the network’s chief legal analyst.
“Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” CNN said in a statement.
Damn @JeffreyToobin pic.twitter.com/ZkS1gFsyyi
— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) October 20, 2020
Toobin wrote the book, “The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson,” which was adapted into the FX TV series “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” about the murders of Simpson’s wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.
In a video shared to his Twitter account (see clip above), the former NFL star said, “Damn, Jeffrey Toobin…At least Pee-wee Herman was in an X-Rated movie theater, I’m just sayin’.”
Simpson is referring to Pee-wee actor Paul Reubens, who was arrested in 1991 for masturbating inside an adult movie theater in Florida.
Meanwhile, check out the hilarious parody video of Toobin’s Zoom zoom call below.
LOL each of their reactions are gold.. Near limitless entertainment.. 🤣#jefferytoobin #JeffreyToobin #JefferyShowedHisTube #CNN #NewYorker pic.twitter.com/CnVZeuk1Gj
— DOOM Report (@DoomReport_Intl) October 20, 2020
Naomi Campbell Stuns on Vogue Cover, Talks Racism and Mentoring Black Models
*Naomi Campbell opens up in the November issue of Vogue about racism in the fashion industry and how she’s mentoring the next generation of Black models.
“Now you understand the strength of my family,” Campbell told the publication while accompanied by her mom and aunts in London. “You understand where I come from.”
The 50-year-old iconic supermodel stuns in a white Dior Haute Couture gown on the Vogue cover. Inside the issue, she slams the British media, calls out her country for not doing more to address racism and shares details about her personal life amid the ongoing COVID pandemic.
“I was quite happy to be on my own. I know how to cook. I know how to clean. It’s actually good to get to really know every nook and cranny of your home. I mean, I have to be really honest,” Campbell tells the publication.
.@NaomiCampbell‘s community of Black women helps explain the attitude she has taken toward a younger generation of models, and the mentoring role that has made her a kind of surrogate mother to many in her industry. https://t.co/EDt8MkYmbt pic.twitter.com/RlKdxRtmPs
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) October 19, 2020
“I stopped smoking during quarantine, but a friend of mine killed himself, and it really affected me. I called my guy in Israel – he’s great for sugar and cigarettes and addiction stuff – and we’re going to do a session. He told me to just get through this week first,” she added.
Campbell also addresses systemic racism in the issue, particularly in her native England.
“There were a few things that I would do when I was younger that I was told were bad for my race,” she told Vogue. “Now the things I do are not just for me anymore. I think more of my culture and my race, as opposed to thinking about just me.”
.@NaomiCampbell is many things: A trailblazer, lightning rod, truth teller, provocateur and—most of all—mentor and mother figure to models the world over. Campbell talks to Afua Hirsch about a half century of life on her own terms for our November cover. https://t.co/wq9eLrboQB pic.twitter.com/RwQjVaZjj9
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) October 19, 2020
And when it comes to the “angry Black woman” stereotype, Campbell admits “I am quite over it.”
“Is it now that we have permission to speak? Well, I have always spoken,” she said.
Campbell also shares with the fashion magazine that she’s writing her autobiography.
“I had this old-school way of looking at it as having to put pen to paper,” she said. “But I had a lovely lunch last year with Clarence Avant. I asked him, ‘Clarence, How do you do it? How do you start writing?’ And he told me, ‘Just start from anywhere. Don’t start from the beginning.’ So it is going to happen!”
You can read her full Vogue feature here.
Vogue’s November issue is available on newsstands nationwide on Oct. 27.
Trump Fires Shots at NBC News Correspondent Kristen Welker Ahead of Presidential Debate
*The final 2020 presidential debate will go down Thursday, October 22 (9 pm ET) at Belmont University in Nashville, TN, and Trump has already fired shots at Kristen Welker, the moderator of the event.
Trump claims Welker is crazy and biased in favour of Biden, calling her “terrible and unfair” in a tweet on Saturday.
“She’s always been terrible & unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game. The people know! How’s Steve Scully doing?” Trump tweeted along with a retweet from son Donald Trump Jr., linking Welker and her family to prominent Democrats.
According to Fox News,Welker’s family has donated tens of thousands of dollars to Democrats over the years. In 2012, the veteran journalist and her family spent Christmas at the White House with the Obamas.
She’s always been terrible & unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game. The people know! How’s Steve Scully doing? https://t.co/uS3EWzfFPy
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2020
Trump’s comment about Steve Scully is in reference to when then C-SPAN journalist was suspended for allegedly lying about his Twitter account being hacked. The incident occurred before he was set to moderate the Oct. 15 debate between Trump and Biden. The event was ultimately canceled.
Welker briefly deactivated her Twitter account after Scully claimed he had been hacked, according to the report.
Earlier this year, Welker, an NBC News White House correspondent, was tapped to serve as the new weekend co-anchor of the “Today” program.
Welker started her career at the network as a “Today” intern more than 20 years ago and now she replaced Sheinelle Jones as weekend co-anchor with fellow NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander.
“To have come here as an intern for the Today show, to shoot that reel… I looked so serious,” Welker said after watching an old clip of herself reading the news for her demo reel at age 21. “To be terrified like that and then to come and sit at this desk, to sit next to my friend Peter Alexander every Saturday, it is the honor of a lifetime.”
Welker will be the first Black woman to moderate the presidential debate.
Wearing Masks, Dance Theatre of Harlem Lifts Spirits With Video ‘Dancing Through Harlem’ (Watch)
*Despite a worldwide pandemic keeping them from the stage, the famed Dance Theatre of Harlem found a way to do what they do best anyway – uplift and inspire through movement.
For “Harlem Week” in August, which was virtual this year, the troupe released a video called “Dancing Through Harlem,” which showed the members dancing and leaping through Harlem landmarks, including the Harriet Tubman sculpture, the Apollo Theater, and the Frederick Douglass Statue in the opening credits.
The video then opens with two dancers wearing masks inside the 145th Street subway station (A/B/C/D lines) choreographed to the music of J.S. Bach’s Violin Concerto in A Minor 3rd movement. It cuts to four female dancers in front of Shepard Hall at City College of New York, then to four male dancers at Riverbank State Park, and then to the full eight dancers at the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building.
Since the video was tweeted by @balletarchive on October 12th, it has received over 7.6 million views and counting.
“Dancing Through Harlem” was produced by Derek Brockington and Alexandra Hutchinson, with choreography by Robert Garland and filmed by Heather Olcott and Joe Samala.
Watch below:
