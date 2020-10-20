#BlackLivesMatter
Memphis Poll Worker Fired After Turning Away Voter in Black Lives Matter’ T-Shirt (Video)
*A Shelby County, Tennessee, poll worker was fired Friday after election officials learned that he had turned away voters who were wearing masks and T-shirts that said Black Lives Matter.
The poll worker out of the Dave Wells Community Center in North Memphis was fired after he asked someone wearing a BLM T-shirt to turn it inside-out, the election commission said. Voters are usually asked to do that if they’re wearing clothing with the name of a political candidate on the ballot, but “BLM” is not political, the election commission said.
The worker was fired on the spot. Elections administrator Linda Phillips said he’d been informed several times what the rules were. “He was given very clear instructions. He was given clear instructions the next day, and again didn’t pay attention to them. So he was terminated,” Phillips said.
There is some disagreement about what the actual message on the shirt was. State Rep. Antonio Parkinson said on his Facebook page that the shirt read, “I Can’t Breathe,” a phrase that is also associated with the Black Lives Matter movement. Thompson said they were told by an operations manager that the message was “Black Lives Matter,” but said the worker would have been fired in either circumstance.
Early voting at 26 Shelby County sites runs through Oct. 29. Wednesday and Thursday’s turnout set early voting records, the election commission said. As of Monday night, more than 29,200 people voted.
Watch a report about the fired poll worker below:
#BlackLivesMatter
African-American Museum in Louisville Unveils Exhibit for Black Victims of Police Violence (Video)
*The African-American Museum in Louisville, Ky unveiled a new art exhibit called Unarmed: An Afternoon of Images and Reflection, which was created in memory of black victims of police violence.
New York artist, Raafi Rivero, created a series of sports jerseys, each designed in the colors of a victim’s local sports team. The number is the victim’s age and stars on the jerseys represent how many times that person was shot.
Rivero said he began the project in 2013 after the death of Trayvon Martin, and as there were more and more victims, he added jerseys, including Breonna Taylor’s.
View the jerseys on display in this WHAS 11 news report on the exhibit below.
George Floyd
EUR Exclusive! A Nonapologetic Ice Cube & Tonetalks Discuss Election 2020 – Trump v. Biden, Economics and Voting / WATCH
*Attorney Antonio Moore holds a discussion with rapper Ice Cube on his Black contract and the recent controversy around his support of Donald Trump’s Platinum plan.
Moore delves into the recent California Reparations bill, Donald Trump’s Platinum plan for Black America, and Joe Biden’s “Lift Every Voice” African American plan.
#BlackLivesMatter
Indicted St. Louis Lawyers Leave Autographed Photo for Pancake House Waitress
*The couple who went viral for waving their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home were recemtly indicted by a grand jury in St. Louis. Now they are back in the headlines for allegedly leaving a signed postcard for a pancake house employee on Tuesday.
The photo says “Patty & Mark McCloskey v. the Mob,” and shows them with their arms crossed in front of their home under an American flag, along with the caption: “Still standing.”
According to KMOV, the McCloskeys left the autographed image and a tip for a server at Original Pancake House in Ladue. Another diner witnessed it go down and was quick to speak to local reporters about it, Law and Crime reports.
“We were having breakfast and I noticed all this commotion around the table when they had left. The server was like ‘Oh my God, look what they left me,” said Andrea Spencer, according to the local CBS affiliate. “I saw it and thought ‘Oh my God.’ It was just flabbergasting think that you’re capitalizing on these 15 minutes of shame that you have, and to publicize it on a postcard. I thought it was strange.”
KMOV later noted that “A photographer whose images were used in the postcard told News 4 Wednesday the couple did not obtain permission to use the photo and may be in violation of copyright laws.”
READ MORE: St. Louis Grand Jury Indicts Couple Who Pointed Guns at #BLM Protesters
Spencer said she got the sense the McCloskeys “didn’t want to be forgotten or they didn’t get recognized as much as they wanted to when they were there.”
The couple’s attorney said they carry postcards because they receive a lot of requests for autographs.
Earlier this month, Mark and Patricia McCloskey were each charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon in the July incident outside their mansion with Black Lives Matter protesters.
“Once all the facts are out, it will be clear the McCloskeys committed no crime whatsoever,” Joel Schwartz, their attorney, told KMOV-TV. “Frankly because the grand jury is not an adversarial process and defense counsel are not allowed in there and I have no idea what was stated to the grand jury and what law was given to the grand jury.”
Mark McCloskey told reporters that not one of protesters who damaged his property was charged in the incident.
“Every single human being that was in front of my house was a criminal trespasser,” McCloskey said, according to KMOV-TV. “They broke down our gate. They trespassed on our property. Not a single one of those people is now charged with anything. We’re charged with felonies that could cost us four years of our lives and our law licenses.”
We previously reported… the protesters were on their way to the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson (D), calling on her to resign after she revealed the personal information of activists on a livestream.
“It was like the storming of the Bastille, the gate came down and a large crowd of angry, aggressive people poured through. I was terrified that we’d be murdered within seconds. Our house would be burned down, our pets would be killed,” Mark McCloskey told reporters in July.
“What you are witnessing here is just an opportunity for the government, the leftist, democrat government of the City of St. Louis to persecute us for doing no more than exercising our Second Amendment rights,” he continued.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]