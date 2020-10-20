Memphis Poll Worker Fired After Turning Away Voter in Black Lives Matter’ T-Shirt (Video)

*The couple who went viral for waving their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home were recemtly indicted by a grand jury in St. Louis. Now they are back in the headlines for allegedly leaving a signed postcard for a pancake house employee on Tuesday.

The photo says “Patty & Mark McCloskey v. the Mob,” and shows them with their arms crossed in front of their home under an American flag, along with the caption: “Still standing.”

According to KMOV, the McCloskeys left the autographed image and a tip for a server at Original Pancake House in Ladue. Another diner witnessed it go down and was quick to speak to local reporters about it, Law and Crime reports.

“We were having breakfast and I noticed all this commotion around the table when they had left. The server was like ‘Oh my God, look what they left me,” said Andrea Spencer, according to the local CBS affiliate. “I saw it and thought ‘Oh my God.’ It was just flabbergasting think that you’re capitalizing on these 15 minutes of shame that you have, and to publicize it on a postcard. I thought it was strange.”

KMOV later noted that “A photographer whose images were used in the postcard told News 4 Wednesday the couple did not obtain permission to use the photo and may be in violation of copyright laws.”

Spencer said she got the sense the McCloskeys “didn’t want to be forgotten or they didn’t get recognized as much as they wanted to when they were there.”

The couple’s attorney said they carry postcards because they receive a lot of requests for autographs.

Earlier this month, Mark and Patricia McCloskey were each charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon in the July incident outside their mansion with Black Lives Matter protesters.

“Once all the facts are out, it will be clear the McCloskeys committed no crime whatsoever,” Joel Schwartz, their attorney, told KMOV-TV. “Frankly because the grand jury is not an adversarial process and defense counsel are not allowed in there and I have no idea what was stated to the grand jury and what law was given to the grand jury.”

Mark McCloskey told reporters that not one of protesters who damaged his property was charged in the incident.

“Every single human being that was in front of my house was a criminal trespasser,” McCloskey said, according to KMOV-TV. “They broke down our gate. They trespassed on our property. Not a single one of those people is now charged with anything. We’re charged with felonies that could cost us four years of our lives and our law licenses.”

We previously reported… the protesters were on their way to the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson (D), calling on her to resign after she revealed the personal information of activists on a livestream.

“It was like the storming of the Bastille, the gate came down and a large crowd of angry, aggressive people poured through. I was terrified that we’d be murdered within seconds. Our house would be burned down, our pets would be killed,” Mark McCloskey told reporters in July.

“What you are witnessing here is just an opportunity for the government, the leftist, democrat government of the City of St. Louis to persecute us for doing no more than exercising our Second Amendment rights,” he continued.