Melania Trump Cancels Tonight’s Campaign Appearance Over Lingering (COVID-19) Cough
*This Tuesday, the First Lady’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, shared that Melania Trump has decided not to accompany President Trump to a campaign rally this evening in Erie, Pennsylvania, out of an “abundance of caution.”
In a statement, she claims Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recent recovery from COVID-19, but has a ”lingering cough,” The Hill quotes.
As we previously reported, the Trumps announced that they had both tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. The President was hospitalized for a few days but was later released after receiving “treatment.” Melania previously said she was experiencing mild symptoms but told her supporters that she felt great. This event would’ve been her first public engagement since contracting the coronavirus.
View this post on Instagram
VIDEO: How NJ’s Most Segregated County Fueled COVID: Racism & Coronavirus Made a ‘Vicious Circle’
*Housing segregation has made New Jersey ripe for the pandemic’s spread, according to a new six-part series in USA TODAY that examines how racism fuels COVID-19 deaths.
One of the stories focuses on NJ’s Essex County, home to some of the most segregated and impoverished communities in the U.S., where some residents jam together in cramped apartments, multi-generational homes and housing projects. Essex County was among the top 10 in the country for its death rate from the novel coronavirus during the first wave of the pandemic, and still hovers in the top 15 months later.
New Jersey leaders try to address the inequities that allowed COVID-19 to hit parts of Essex County harder than communities that have more whites. They point to decades of housing policies – some unspoken, some written – that banned white property owners from selling homes to Black buyers. Those practices also excluded Black residents from the midcentury homeownership and wealth-building boom, and they kept communities of color concentrated in often poor and neglected neighborhoods.
Below, a video from the story by USA TODAY writers Deborah Barfield Berry and Kameel Stanley.
Pixar’s ‘Soul’ to Release COVID-Documentary About Filming Amid Pandemic
*Pixar is taking audiences behind-the-scenes of the making of “Soul” to show the stressful challenges of completing the film amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kemp Powers, co-director and writer on the film, shared the news during a virtual press conference, EW reports.
“We ended up actually creating a documentary about the process of finishing Soul remotely that’ll come out at some future date,” he says.
Producer Dana Murray said there were “seven weeks of production left” when the shelter-in-place ordinances came down at the onset of the pandemic in America.
“I guess we were really lucky and blessed of where we were at in production because the back-end is highly technical. So, people were able to literally grab their machines and go home with them, and we were up and running in a day or two,” she explains. “Our systems team is incredible. Everyone was just really resilient.”
Disney and Pixar’s Soul will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ on December 25th. ✨ #PixarSoul #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/wLeLHpaZk0
— Soul (@PixarSoul) October 8, 2020
“Usually when we complete these films, we get to celebrate it,” Kemp says. “We have this big theater full of everyone celebrating the film being completely done and we weren’t able to do that. So, it just dawned on me fairly recently that outside of just a handful of people, most of the folks who worked on Soul have not seen the completed mixed film. It’s something that we still haven’t been able to share with the team that’s done it.”
We previously reported…”Soul” will premiere Dec. 25 on Disney+. The animated feature is the first for Pixar with a predominantly Black voice cast featuing Jamie Foxx, Questlove, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, and Richard Ayoade.
Foxx voices a jazz player who suddenly dies and his soul attempts to make its way back to Earth to keep on living.
“Honored to be the first ever African American lead in a Pixar film. 100 days away. I cannot wait for you all to see this beautiful story,” Foxx wrote on Twitter back in March, sharing the poster for the film.
Directed by Powers and two-time Academy Award-winner Pete Docter, the idea for the story is 23 years in the making, per MovieWeb.
“It started with my son, he’s 23 now, but the instant he was born, he already had a personality,” said Docter. “Where did that come from? I thought your personality developed through your interaction with the world. And yet, it was pretty clear that we’re all born with a very unique, specific sense of who we are.”
WATCH:
Cynthia Bailey Outlines ‘STRICT’ COVID-19 Safety Measures for Her 250-Guest Wedding Today
*Today (10-10-20) is the day that Cynthia Bailey of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is set to marry Fox Sports broadcaster Mike Hill.
Because of the criticism around the event because of the pandemic, Bailey has opened up to People magazine about the “strict” COVID-19 precautions she put in place in order to ensure the safety of their guests.
“Usually, my concern before the wedding would be more focused on a lot of the aesthetics of the wedding,” Bailey says. “However, because we are getting married in a pandemic, the focus has turned to: Do we have the thermometers for the temperature checks? Do we have sanitizer stations?”
“We aren’t messing around,” she also mentions
RELATED: ‘Selfish’ Describes Cynthia Bailey for Wedding in Pandemic: Wendy Williams / WATCH
Bailey, 53, and Hill, 50, are set to wed at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia. The ceremony was originally set to take place outdoors to accommodate their 250-person guest list, but due to impending weather from Hurricane Delta, the ceremony was forced to be moved indoors.
“Luckily, it’s big enough to be inside and still social distance, ” she says of the venue.
Maybe it’ll help to know that prior to the ceremony the couple hired a team from Saniture Facilities Maintenance Inc. to deep clean the venue with a professional cordless electrostatic handheld sprayer. Also, before entering the facility, guests will be required to sign a COVID-19 waiver, undergo temperature checks, and be asked to wash their hands.
“We will have hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue,” says the reality star. “And everyone must be wearing a mask at all times, it’s not optional.”
“We want to make people feel comfortable and not look irresponsible,” adds Hill. “We’ve been super transparent with everyone about what will be required. We’re doing everything we possibly can.”
And if a guest doesn’t have their own mask, not to worry: former Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin sent her friend a supply of masks for the special day. They will also be passing out face shields as well, according to People.
“Jill made all of my masks,” Bailey told the magazine. “My wedding is going to look like a masquerade ball.”
As for the reception, social distancing dots will be placed throughout the venue to promote a safe environment for all guests.
“We’re not doing the traditional round tables, where everyone has a name tag and everyone sits together,” says Bailey. “We have food stations. This is a moving-around wedding. You can literally stand outside and drink and eat if you want to.”
“There’s no formality,” says Hill. “We want people to feel free and safe.”
We know it’s a celebrity wedding, but if you got an invite, would you attend, given the fact that it’s in the midst of a pandemic?
