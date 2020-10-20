Letitia Wright Talks Continuing ‘Black Panther’ without Chadwick Boseman

*Letitia Wright has shared her thoughts about continuing the “Black Panther” franchise without Chadwick Boseman.

The 26-year-old actress believes it’s too soon to talk about the future of Black Panther series, following Boseman’s death in August due to colon cancer.

“We’re just still mourning Chad, so it’s not something I even want to think about,” she told Porter in a new interview. “The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We’re just grieving at the moment, so it’s trying to find the light in the midst of it.”

We previously reported… producers behind Disney/Marvel’s “Black Panther” are said to be unsure on how to move forward with the sequel following the death of Boseman.

READ MORE: WATCH Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ TRAILER

The 43-year-old star was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and never disclosed his diagnosis publicly. Many of his fans, friends and colleagues were shocked when he died on Aug. 28 following a 4 year-long battle with the disease.

According to AJC.com, neither Disney executives nor director Ryan Coogler knew about his health challenges. The cast and crew were reportedly gearing up to begin filming the sequel next month.

Kevin Feige, Marvel’s chief officer, was reportedly notified about Boseman’s failing health in an email house before he died.

Now, Disney is faced with two options on how to proceed with the franchise. Hire a new actor and risk pissing off the fandom or allow Wright, who plays Black Panther’s sister Shuri, to take over the role (which actually occurs in one of the comic series).

Shortly after his death, Wright shared a poem on Instagram in which she refers to Boseman as “my brother, an angel on Earth.”

“Words can’t describe how I feel,” she said over images of her and Chadwick together. “How we all feel, that losing you was forced upon us, to accept this as a new reality. I wish I got to say goodbye.”