Dialyses Nurses: Prop 23 Poses Grave Threat to Black Patients
*Ahead of the November election, a group of dialysis nurses and patients have come out in strong opposition to California’s Proposition 23.
If passed, Proposition 23 would require all kidney dialysis clinics to have a physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant on site during dialysis treatment. It would also prohibit clinics from reducing their services without state approval and make it illegal for them to refuse treatment for patients based on their insurance or payment source.
Although the proposition’s supporters say passing it would improve clinics across the board, opponents argue that requiring the presence of a physician at each clinic would force many clinics to shut down and increase healthcare costs for 80,000 California dialysis patients. Opponents also point out that the ballot measure would not require the physician to be a nephrologist or kidney specialist.
Dialysis is an important medical procedure for patients with kidney failure, with risk of death increasing by 30 % after one missed appointment. Patients need to attend a regular clinic to avoid complications in treatment that may arise if patients were forced to visit emergency rooms.
Opponents of Prop 23 argue that many smaller clinics would not be able to afford the new staffing requirements and would be forced to shut down, leaving dialysis patients without a regular clinic.
“They’re not going to be able to operate because they’re not going to be able to afford the additional expense of paying this doctor when some of these expenses could be utilized to improve the equipment we have and which basically impacts the improvement in the care of a patient. It’s a waste of money,” said Kim Bailey, an Inglewood-based dialysis nurse.
African Americans make up the majority of dialysis patients. According to the National Kidney Foundation, more than 35 % of all patients receiving dialysis for kidney failure in the U.S. are Black, even though Black people make up only 13.2 % of the U.S. population.
Bailey spoke about her staff, using tasks her employees perform as examples of the services that dialysis clinics already provide without Prop 23 in place. She emphasized that the patients, who come three times a week, are treated by nurses who match their shifts. This allows the nurses to bond with their patients and understand their conditions through familiarity.
“This clinic is one of the largest ones in Southern California. I have 58 chairs, I have about 350 in-center patients, and then I have a home program as well. I have a medical director and associate medical director that are very accessible to us at any given time. Each patient has an assigned nephrologist. My physicians frequent the clinic. There is always someone in this clinic,” said Bailey.
Los Angeles-based dialysis patient DeWayne Cox spoke about his own experience with dialysis, including what happened when he missed treatment, as an example of what might happen to other dialysis patients if the proposition passes.
“I missed a shift for work on a Friday. I ended up in the emergency room that Saturday, and the physicians there did not know how to treat me. I received kidney failure because of high blood pressure, but I am not diabetic, but the physician there treated me like I was a diabetic and gave me insulin. I’d never had insulin before in my life, and I nearly died. And other patients do because of something like that, because they end up in the emergency room, because they miss a session,” said Cox.
Kathy Fairbanks, the No on Prop 23 spokesperson who hosted the presentation, also spoke about the political backstory behind the ballot measure.
Prop 23, she said, is a predecessor of 2018’s Proposition 8, which was voted down. Both the previous proposition and this year’s are supported by the SEIU-UHW West, a labor union for healthcare workers. Opponents of Prop 23 argue that Prop 23 is the union’s latest attempt to unionize dialysis clinic workers.
“I think this is all part of a plan to put these initiatives on the ballot every two years, and essentially use it as a lever to force the dialysis provider to allow a union. If that were to happen, these initiatives every two years would cease to exist. We’d never seen another one on the ballot,” Fairbanks said.
“I don’t like the fact that it is involving patient care. They need to continue to address the teammates that work in the dialysis facilities in terms of their union and not involve the patients in this,” Bailey said.
source:
Quinci LeGardye | California Black Media
Coronavirus
Kamala Harris Campaign Suspends Travel After Staffer Tests Positive for Coronavirus
*There’s big news coming out of Senator Kamala Harris‘ camp this morning. The Democratic Vice presidential candidate will pause her campaign travel through Sunday after her communications director tested positive for coronavirus, the Biden campaign announced Thursday.
The campaign said that the vice presidential nominee, who tested negative for the virus on Wednesday, was “not in close contact” with the aide, Liz Allen, under CDC guidelines. However, Harris will still pause her travel “out of an abundance of caution and in line with [the] campaign’s commitment to the highest levels of precaution,” the campaign said.
Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said that Harris will return to the trail by Monday, Oct. 19 — but maintain “a robust and aggressive schedule of virtual campaign activities” until then.
Additionally, he campaign is also suspending travel for Doug Emhoff, Harris’ husband.
Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.
Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.
The campaign told reporters Thursday morning that Harris’ communications director and a traveling staff member for her travel to Arizona tested positive after that Oct. 8 trip.
Harris and Biden spent several hours together that day through multiple campaign stops, private meetings and a joint appearance in front of reporters at an airport. They were masked at all times in public, and aides said they were masked in private, as well. Biden and Harris have each had multiple negative tests since then.
Biden, meanwhile, is scheduled to attend an ABC News town hall airing live at 8pm Eastern.
Coronavirus
VIDEO: How NJ’s Most Segregated County Fueled COVID: Racism & Coronavirus Made a ‘Vicious Circle’
*Housing segregation has made New Jersey ripe for the pandemic’s spread, according to a new six-part series in USA TODAY that examines how racism fuels COVID-19 deaths.
One of the stories focuses on NJ’s Essex County, home to some of the most segregated and impoverished communities in the U.S., where some residents jam together in cramped apartments, multi-generational homes and housing projects. Essex County was among the top 10 in the country for its death rate from the novel coronavirus during the first wave of the pandemic, and still hovers in the top 15 months later.
New Jersey leaders try to address the inequities that allowed COVID-19 to hit parts of Essex County harder than communities that have more whites. They point to decades of housing policies – some unspoken, some written – that banned white property owners from selling homes to Black buyers. Those practices also excluded Black residents from the midcentury homeownership and wealth-building boom, and they kept communities of color concentrated in often poor and neglected neighborhoods.
Below, a video from the story by USA TODAY writers Deborah Barfield Berry and Kameel Stanley.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Scarface Reveals He Has ‘Started the Process to Get a Kidney Transplant’
*Scarface has revealed that he’s begun the process to receive a kidney transplant.
The news comes nearly a week after the Geto Boys rapper took to Twitter to announce that he’s searching for a kidney donor.
The Houston native revealed in April that he suffered kidney failure during his battle with coronavirus.
“I’ve started the process to get a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love! It should take me 2-3 months to see if I’m a good candidate,” he shared in his latest update on Twitter. “In the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly [thereafter] and we can discuss who’s a match.. again I appreciate that y’all.”
Scarface previously said he was looking for volunteers with B+ blood type, but he clarified that a specific blood type is not necessary.
“They will match me with my kidney in exchange so anyone can be a donor,” he explained, adding, “can’t thank y’all enough.”
READ MORE: Rapper Scarface Searching for a Kidney Donor Following COVID Battle
I’ve started the process to get a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love! it should take me 2-3 months to see if I’m a good candidate, in the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly there after and we can discuss who’s a match.. again I appreciate that y’all..
— SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 9, 2020
Just found out blood type don’t matter if you are a donor they will match me with my kidney in exchange so anyone can be a donor, can’t thank y’all enough 🙏🏾
— SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 9, 2020
The hip-hop icon told Fox5 DC that his kidneys never fully recovered after his COVID battle earlier this year.
“COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out,” he said. “I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back … I’m still a little weak. I don’t have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven’t got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But I am glad to be alive.”
Scarface also opened up about his COVID diagnosis during an interview with Willie D, noting that he had to be placed on dialysis, Complex reports.
“I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia—both lungs—and kidney failure in my house,” he said. “I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital [on April 20] … I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body.”
The rapper went on to say of COVID, “this is not fake.”
