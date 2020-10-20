D.L. Hughley Skewers Trump & Ice Cube: Why Not ‘The Skinny Rims Plan?’ / WATCH

*Good Lawd! We don’t know if DL Hughley and Ice Cube are or were ever friends. If they are, it’s going to be interesting to see what goes down the next time these two are in the same room together.

We say that because Hughley is not at all happy with Cube for making his much talked about hook up with Donald trump and his “Platinum Plan” for Black Americans and has no problem saying so.

“You’ve seen Black person after Black person after Black person ruin themselves on the alter of Trump with nothing in return and Ice Cube is the latest one., says Hughley, speaking on his daily radio show.

He continued:

“The ‘Platinum Plan.’ When I heard it , it was insulting from the gate. Why didn’t they have the ‘spinning rims plan?'”

On top of that, Hughley straight out says Trump typically meets with black entertainers instead of true political leaders and people with experience because he views them as folly.

“We have a 3rd wave of COVID coming and he’s meeting with the dude that gave us 3 ‘Fridays'”

Hughley points out that the right people are rarely in the room.

Check it out: