Humor/Comedy
D.L. Hughley Skewers Trump & Ice Cube: Why Not ‘The Skinny Rims Plan?’ / WATCH
*Good Lawd! We don’t know if DL Hughley and Ice Cube are or were ever friends. If they are, it’s going to be interesting to see what goes down the next time these two are in the same room together.
We say that because Hughley is not at all happy with Cube for making his much talked about hook up with Donald trump and his “Platinum Plan” for Black Americans and has no problem saying so.
“You’ve seen Black person after Black person after Black person ruin themselves on the alter of Trump with nothing in return and Ice Cube is the latest one., says Hughley, speaking on his daily radio show.
He continued:
“The ‘Platinum Plan.’ When I heard it , it was insulting from the gate. Why didn’t they have the ‘spinning rims plan?'”
On top of that, Hughley straight out says Trump typically meets with black entertainers instead of true political leaders and people with experience because he views them as folly.
“We have a 3rd wave of COVID coming and he’s meeting with the dude that gave us 3 ‘Fridays'”
Hughley points out that the right people are rarely in the room.
Check it out:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
BLIND ITEM: Rapper is Acting As An Informant
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
It turns out that this female A list rapper is acting as an informant for the FBI about not only her former gang member friends but also things she learns from other people she comes into contact with.
Can you guess the A list rapper?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Dave Chappelle Shares His Thoughts on Black Lives Matter with David Letterman [WATCH]
*Netflix will drop the third season of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” this week, and comedian Dave Chappelle is among this season’s guests.
During the conversation, Letterman notes how late civil rights icon John Lewis, who was famously beaten by a police officer, died after the police killing of George Floyd sparked a renewed push for basic human rights.
“What a tragic footnote to a tragic culture,” Chappelle tells Letterman. “This is a lot to unpack. Nights like this are important. Just talking about it. We’re countrymen, all of us. We live in America. It’s weird now, because this game of ‘who suffered more,’ everyone keeps getting the ball. They act like everyone’s suffering is mutually exclusive from everyone else’s, and you and I both know that this is far from the case.”
READ MORE: An Open Letter to Dave Chappelle About Use of N-Word
“It’s a thing, and I’m troubled about the volume of it” Chappelle continued. “It doesn’t sound like something that’s settling or hurtling towards an easy resolution.” When Letterman asks about if this moment in time could predict “real change,” Chappelle makes it clear that he’s “not making any predictions. I’m very hopeful, yes, that there will be real change, and just traditionally, just from my experience, change is never like a comfortable proposition. It’s uncomfortable before it’s comfortable again.”
You can check out a clip from their interview up above and watch the full interview when Season 3 of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” premieres October 21 on Netflix.
The preview shows the two discussing celebrities as public leaders.
“There’s no pension plan for leaders,” Chappelle said. “Martin Luther King died penniless. Malcolm X died penniless. I don’t want do that.”
“I said it behind what many others were already doing,” he continued. “The commentary after it was very heady and intellectual. And I was shocked that nobody ever talked about how it feels to watch a man get murdered that way. By a man in a police uniform.”
This season’s guests also include Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr. and Lizzo.
News
VP Candidate Kamala Harris Gets Comic Book Makeover / LOOK
*Publisher TidalWave has announced Sen. Kamala Harris is the latest edition to its Female Force series of biographical comic books.
Harris, the VP running mate of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, joins TidalWave’s ever-growing library of more than 200 comic book biographies.
Written by Michael Frizell, drawn by Juan Burgos, this 22-page book is available both digitally and in print and can be found on multiple platforms. Also special hard cover of the comic book will also be available with cover by famed comic book artist Dave Ryan, per press release.
“Kamala Devi Harris is only the second African-American and first Asian-American Senator from the state of California. A lawyer, prosecutor, and former attorney general, Harris has devoted herself to bettering the lives of her constituents while focusing on social issues that help minorities and women,” reads TidalWave’s announcement.
“Full of grit and determination, her no-nonsense approach and bi-racial heritage have made her a popular member of the Democratic party. She is now presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate.”
READ MORE: Beastie Boys, for First Time Ever, Licenses Song for Commercial Use…for Joe Biden (Watch Ad )
“I enjoyed working on this comic. As a public figure, Kamala Harris is a fascinating person. Her historic nomination is a natural progression of her talent as a politician. It will be fascinating to see what happens next. Love her or not, her placement on the ballot is groundbreaking,” said writer Michael Frizell.
“The Kamala Harris comic book helps readers in their connection to the main character on a personal level that the news, for its nature, set distance. Due to that, the goal of this project is to tell people details that most of them previously knew but couldn’t feel related to their lives.” said artist Juan Burgos.
“We wanted to showcase the strong women in today’s society that have inspired generations and shaped the culture of today,” said comicbook creator Darren G. Davis. “Kids and adults alike can look up to these women as great role models. One of the coolest things about the comic books is that we found schools using them for reluctant readers.”
Previous TidalWave titles have profiled Angelina Jolie, Hillary Clinton, Sonia Sotomayor, Michelle Obama, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Condoleezza Rice and Cher.
“Female Force: Kamala Harris” will be released on October 21. Below is a preview of interior images:
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]