‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip: Symoan HATES the Wedding Dresses! [WATCH]

*Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, spoke with TIME about how we can create compassionate and safe online communities.

The royal couple says there is a need to educate others about the impact of online communities in people’s lives offline.

While hosting a specially curated edition of TIME100 Talks, Harry and Meghan spoke with Edward Felsenthal, Editor-in-Chief and CEO of TIME, about the state of the digital world.

“What our job is, especially throughout these conversations, is to get people to listen to the experts and for them to explain how what’s happening in the online world is affecting the world,” Harry said. “It is not restricted to certain platforms or certain social media conversations. This is a global crisis: a global crisis of hate, a global crisis of misinformation and a global health crisis.”

READ MORE: OJ Simpson Reacts to CNN Analyst Jeffrey Toobin Masturbating on Zoom Call [VIDEO]

Alexis Ohanian and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex discuss the importance of social media and technology in a #TIME100Talks. Read the full transcript here https://t.co/YVmNDsY5sL — TIME (@TIME) October 20, 2020

Here’s more from the press release:

On why it’s important to create online communities that are more compassionate, safe, and trustworthy, The Duke of Sussex tells Edward: “What our job is, especially throughout these conversations, is to get people to listen to the experts and for them to explain how what’s happening in the online world is affecting the world. It is not restricted to certain platforms or certain social media conversations. This is a global crisis: a global crisis of hate, a global crisis of misinformation and a global health crisis.”

On connecting the dots between many of the causes that they’re passionate about—like women’s empowerment, mental health and the environment—and online spaces, The Duchess of Sussex tells Edward: “Both of us realized that we can continue to champion these things that we’re passionate about. We can continue to do this work to try to affect change and help the people who need it most or the communities or environments that need it most, but it’s almost like you’re taking two steps forward and five steps backward if you can’t get to the root cause of the problem. Which at this point right now we see in a large way as a lot of what’s happening in the tech space.”

On why it’s imperative to make online communities healthier for everyone, The Duchess of Sussex tells Edward: “This isn’t just a tech problem. This isn’t solely a mental health or emotional wellbeing problem. This is a human problem. And what’s happening to all of us online is affecting us deeply offline.”

Scroll up to hear more from Harry and Meghan via the YouTube clip above.