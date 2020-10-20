Television
‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip: Symoan HATES the Wedding Dresses! [WATCH]
*“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this week and we have an exclusive clip of the shenanigans set to go down in the episode!
In our excluaive clip, bridesmaid Symoan hates all of her dresses one day before the wedding! What is she going to do now? And what happens when the elder women in her life side-eye the designer? Watch the moment go down via the YouTube clip above.
Here’s more about the new season of “Bridezillas” from the press release:
“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this fall spotlighting ‘normal’ women who have turned into ‘Bridezillas,’ all in the name of planning the ‘perfect’ wedding. The fan favorite phenomenon, which was filmed prior to quarantine, returns for season 13 on Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 pm ET/PT, with the addition of Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner Loni Love as the new voice of its signature series. This season, Bridezillas bust budgets and battle bridesmaids to slay on their perfect day. These strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams!
Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Hot Mess Express Symoan’s wedding morning meltdown mode puts the whole day in jeopardy. Nigerian Queen Evelyn demands perfection for her two weddings, but she has to face off with a venue owner who might be a bigger diva than she is.
Don’t miss the madness unfold when “Bridezillas” airs Thursday at 10/9c on WE tv.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Discuss the State of the Digital World with TIME100 Talks [WATCH]
*Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, spoke with TIME about how we can create compassionate and safe online communities.
The royal couple says there is a need to educate others about the impact of online communities in people’s lives offline.
While hosting a specially curated edition of TIME100 Talks, Harry and Meghan spoke with Edward Felsenthal, Editor-in-Chief and CEO of TIME, about the state of the digital world.
“What our job is, especially throughout these conversations, is to get people to listen to the experts and for them to explain how what’s happening in the online world is affecting the world,” Harry said. “It is not restricted to certain platforms or certain social media conversations. This is a global crisis: a global crisis of hate, a global crisis of misinformation and a global health crisis.”
READ MORE: OJ Simpson Reacts to CNN Analyst Jeffrey Toobin Masturbating on Zoom Call [VIDEO]
Alexis Ohanian and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex discuss the importance of social media and technology in a #TIME100Talks.
Read the full transcript here https://t.co/YVmNDsY5sL
— TIME (@TIME) October 20, 2020
Here’s more from the press release:
On why it’s important to create online communities that are more compassionate, safe, and trustworthy, The Duke of Sussex tells Edward: “What our job is, especially throughout these conversations, is to get people to listen to the experts and for them to explain how what’s happening in the online world is affecting the world. It is not restricted to certain platforms or certain social media conversations. This is a global crisis: a global crisis of hate, a global crisis of misinformation and a global health crisis.”
On connecting the dots between many of the causes that they’re passionate about—like women’s empowerment, mental health and the environment—and online spaces, The Duchess of Sussex tells Edward: “Both of us realized that we can continue to champion these things that we’re passionate about. We can continue to do this work to try to affect change and help the people who need it most or the communities or environments that need it most, but it’s almost like you’re taking two steps forward and five steps backward if you can’t get to the root cause of the problem. Which at this point right now we see in a large way as a lot of what’s happening in the tech space.”
On why it’s imperative to make online communities healthier for everyone, The Duchess of Sussex tells Edward: “This isn’t just a tech problem. This isn’t solely a mental health or emotional wellbeing problem. This is a human problem. And what’s happening to all of us online is affecting us deeply offline.”
Scroll up to hear more from Harry and Meghan via the YouTube clip above.
What Being Used by Trump Looks Like – ‘N*gga Please’ is Cube’s Response
*Uh huh, that Photo-shopped pic above is EXACTLY we knew would happen. Even Stevie Wonder saw it coming. Yep. errr’body saw it comin’ ‘cep Ice Cube. Fifty Cent of course doesn’t care ’cause he has publicly pledged his allegiance to Trump. Ice Cube is trying to have it both ways … trying to do that (“Platinum Plan”) deal with Trump without committing to him.
OK, here’s the bottom line. Eric Trump took to Twitter shared the above (fake) image of both Ice Cube and 50 Cent wearing ‘Trump 2020′ hats along with the caption “Two great, courageous Americans!’
Apparently not feeling too comfortable with the “compliment” and especially thesnap, Ice Cube responded to Eric with a simple “N*gga Please …”
We’re not sure of what to make of Ice Cube’s very, er, interesting response to Eric Trump. Oh yeah, just so you know, before Eric’s original tweet got deleted, Twitter flagged the image as “manipulated media.”
Oh yeah, here is the real, non-manipulated pic of Cube and Fiddy:
The original pic pic.twitter.com/h5QJ7xc3eT
— Spooky Any (@siblyany) October 20, 2020
We’d love to know what your thoughts are about this situation. So, scroll down and let us know. In the meantime, check out what some folks saying on Facebook:
-
Cube thought he was doing something by speaking with the Trump organization, we tried to tell him he was gonna be used to push their ” we care for blacks” when in fact they do not!This whole thing is turning into a modern day minstrel show. At this point, I’m just ready for this election to be done & if the vote isn’t favorable, I’ll make peace with it & move on
source: LoveBScott
-
Cube should’ve shut up during this election. They will try to use you but whatever it’s done now. It’s lots of confused people and now I’m sure they’re even more confused on who to vote for. This Was unnecessaryYou see how they work now,Cube??Your intentions were good(I had to watch the interview, where you broke it down and I also listen at T.I explaining it…I was pissed at you at first),but they are the Devil and do sh*t like this.
There is no negotiatin…This election is really getting on my last nerve. The Dems and They. I tell you. But, really, why??? Not a good move. You missed up “They” (Republicans).
-
The hats are photoshopped…since all games have zero people attending..But they do lean towards the republican parties in ways to benefit thier agenda
-
This pretty much sums up the past 4 years Totally & Absolutely Manipulated..based in Fabrications Alternative Facts & Truths
-
Top FanI hope they seriously see how much they are worth to people like the trumps! They look like some clowns!TenorIce Cube used the N word because it refers to low character not race. I still don’t approve. Mr. Cube brought this upon himself. There will be a fallout for him and others long after this election
-
Naomi Campbell Stuns on Vogue Cover, Talks Racism and Mentoring Black Models
*Naomi Campbell opens up in the November issue of Vogue about racism in the fashion industry and how she’s mentoring the next generation of Black models.
“Now you understand the strength of my family,” Campbell told the publication while accompanied by her mom and aunts in London. “You understand where I come from.”
The 50-year-old iconic supermodel stuns in a white Dior Haute Couture gown on the Vogue cover. Inside the issue, she slams the British media, calls out her country for not doing more to address racism and shares details about her personal life amid the ongoing COVID pandemic.
“I was quite happy to be on my own. I know how to cook. I know how to clean. It’s actually good to get to really know every nook and cranny of your home. I mean, I have to be really honest,” Campbell tells the publication.
READ MORE: Naomi Campbell Sued for Millions By Billionaire Ex Vladislav Doronin
.@NaomiCampbell‘s community of Black women helps explain the attitude she has taken toward a younger generation of models, and the mentoring role that has made her a kind of surrogate mother to many in her industry. https://t.co/EDt8MkYmbt pic.twitter.com/RlKdxRtmPs
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) October 19, 2020
“I stopped smoking during quarantine, but a friend of mine killed himself, and it really affected me. I called my guy in Israel – he’s great for sugar and cigarettes and addiction stuff – and we’re going to do a session. He told me to just get through this week first,” she added.
Campbell also addresses systemic racism in the issue, particularly in her native England.
“There were a few things that I would do when I was younger that I was told were bad for my race,” she told Vogue. “Now the things I do are not just for me anymore. I think more of my culture and my race, as opposed to thinking about just me.”
.@NaomiCampbell is many things: A trailblazer, lightning rod, truth teller, provocateur and—most of all—mentor and mother figure to models the world over. Campbell talks to Afua Hirsch about a half century of life on her own terms for our November cover. https://t.co/wq9eLrboQB pic.twitter.com/RwQjVaZjj9
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) October 19, 2020
And when it comes to the “angry Black woman” stereotype, Campbell admits “I am quite over it.”
“Is it now that we have permission to speak? Well, I have always spoken,” she said.
Campbell also shares with the fashion magazine that she’s writing her autobiography.
“I had this old-school way of looking at it as having to put pen to paper,” she said. “But I had a lovely lunch last year with Clarence Avant. I asked him, ‘Clarence, How do you do it? How do you start writing?’ And he told me, ‘Just start from anywhere. Don’t start from the beginning.’ So it is going to happen!”
You can read her full Vogue feature here.
Vogue’s November issue is available on newsstands nationwide on Oct. 27.
