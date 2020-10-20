Legal
Ben Crump Statement Following Release of Grand Juror Statements in Breonna Taylor Case
*LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and co-counsels Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker released the following statement following release of grand juror statements in the Breonna Taylor case:
“We now know what we suspected: Attorney General Daniel Cameron took the decision out of the grand jury’s hands. They didn’t allow the grand jury to do what the law says they have the right to do. This failure rests squarely on the shoulders of Daniel Cameron. He then brought Tamika Palmer in and lied to her, placing the result on the grand jury. Only because a brave member of that grand jury asked for permission to issue a statement and Judge O’Connell ruled on the side of transparency do we have this confirmation of AG Cameron’s dereliction of duties. The grand juror made it clear that jurors did not agree that certain actions by the police were justified and did not decide that wanton endangerment should be the only charges brought. AG Cameron did not explain homicide offenses to the grand jury and did not give the grand jury an opportunity to deliberate on those charges. It is a despicable miscarriage of justice that is disrespectful to the life of Breonna Taylor that AG Cameron white washed what his office presented to the grand jury.
“We urge the appointment of a new independent prosecutor to do the work AG Cameron failed to do and seek justice for Breonna Taylor.”
ABOUT BEN CRUMP LAW: Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has spearheaded a legal movement to better protect the rights of marginalized citizens. He has led landscape-changing civil rights cases and represented clients in a wide range of areas including civil rights, personal injury, labor and employment, class actions, and more.
About Sam Aguiar Injury Lawyers: Sam Aguiar Injury Lawyers is a leading plaintiff’s personal injury law firm located in Louisville, Kentucky. Since 2010, Sam Aguiar Injury Lawyers has helped thousands of Kentucky and Indiana victims get the compensation they deserve. Sam Aguiar Injury Lawyers has built its reputation around providing world-class customer service unrivaled by other law firms.
Charlene Crowell: Civil Rights Groups Oppose Fast-tracked Supreme Court Nominee
*One of the most consequential decisions that presidents make are lifetime federal judicial appointments at every level: circuit, appellate and the U.S. Supreme Court. The independent federal judiciary is charged with ensuring that the nation’s courts are fair to all people. Even the phrase “equal justice under law” is carved in the stone façade of the Supreme Court building.
A recent American Bar Association blog states, “For the nation to continue to have trust in the integrity and independence of the federal judiciary, the process that places judges on the bench must be viewed as fair, unhurried and unbiased.”
But for Black America and other communities of color, throughout our history and continuing even today, ‘justice’ is often far from fair, nor is it unbiased. In recent years, the Supreme Court has declared that corporations should be treated like people, and that voting rights no longer need to be protected. In November, the high court is scheduled to revisit the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
Other issues that may reach the Supreme Court could include whether federal agencies can preempt state laws protecting consumers from bad actors in the student loan servicer arena, and in payday, auto-title, and high-cost installment loans. Even the nation’s half-century old Fair Housing Act could be revisited due to the Trump Administration’s roll-back of an Obama-era fair housing rule known as disparate impact. If allowed to stand, the burden of proving discrimination will be shifted to consumers instead of powerful corporations and others alleged to have violated the law.
“Over the next several years, the Supreme Court will make important and lasting decisions that affect every facet of our lives, including income inequality, the racial wealth gap, access to health care – including reproductive rights – and many other issues,” states a new CRL policy brief.
For these reasons and others, the passing of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg created a significant moment for the future of the court. As the second woman to ever serve as a Supreme Court Justice, the fondly-recalled ‘Notorious RBG’ broke gender barriers throughout her legal career, forging freedom and access for many who were historically marginalized.
And the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill that vacancy has triggered a chorus of civil rights organizations expressing their adamant opposition. As a former clerk to Justice Scalia, 1998-1999, Judge Coney Barrett has frequently lauded him as her mentor, and praised his judicial philosophy both as a law school professor and as a judge.
At the September 26 White House Rose Garden announcement of her nomination, Judge Coney Barrett said, “I clerked for Justice Scalia more than 20 years ago, but the lessons I learned still resonate. His judicial philosophy is mine too: A judge must apply the law as written. Judges are not policymakers, and they must be resolute in setting aside any policy views they might hold.”
Despite high praise by conservatives and the Senate Majority’s commitment to ram through her nomination, civil rights organizations and other advocates have expressed strong opposition to Judge Coney Barrett.
“We stand opposed to her confirmation to the Court,” said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. “Her confirmation would dramatically alter the Supreme Court in ways that would prove devastating for Black communities and other people of color across the country.”
Similarly, the head of the nation’s largest and oldest civil rights organization recently advised the Senate Judiciary Committee of the NAACP’s position on the nomination.
“Coming in the middle of a presidential election in which over seven million people have already voted, the Barrett nomination is as illegitimate as it is corrupt,” wrote Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO to the Judiciary Committee. “On issue after issue, we have found her to be stunningly hostile to civil rights.”
“Early and absentee votes are already being cast for the November election –and nominating a candidate for a lifetime appointment to this nation’s highest court during this electoral period undermines the democratic process and is a disservice to the American public”, said Sherilynn Ifill, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. “Senators must also respect the clear will of the American people, and honor the precedent they set in 2016, by declining to consider any nominee until the winner of the presidential election is inaugurated.”
“The Senate majority needs to prioritize COVID-19 relief legislation for the rest of this year and not use the remaining time of this session to confirm judicial nominees, leaving millions of Americans vulnerable to financial hardship”, said Mike Calhoun, President of the Center for Responsible Lending (CRL).
With less than three weeks before election day, the Senate began the confirmation process on Monday, October 12 with its Judiciary Committee hearings, chaired by Senator Lindsay Graham of South Carolina. The committee is expected to vote on the nomination on October 22. As Senate Majority Leader, Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell is planning a floor vote for the week of October 26.
The rapid review of Judge Coney Barrett is a stark contrast to the lengthy, Senate-engineered delay of President Obama’s 2016 election year Supreme Court nomination.
On February 13, 2016, Associate Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia passed. Weeks later on March 16 that year, President Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland, Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
But the U.S. Senate refused to hold committee hearings or a floor vote for almost a year, and thereby denied President Obama the right to fill the court vacancy.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly boasted in a speech that August, “One of my proudest moments was when I looked Barack Obama in the eye and I said, ‘Mr. President, you will not fill the Supreme Court vacancy.’ ”
Nearly a year later, the lengthy high court’s vacancy enabled President Trump to nominate Neil Gorsuch on February 1, 2017.The Senate confirmed Gorsuch on Friday, April 7, 2017 and was sworn in the following Monday, April 10. In real time, that nomination process took just two months.
It is also noteworthy that as the nation is increasingly diverse, the federal bench remains dominated by White judges.
A recent Associated Press analysis of the Trump Administration’s judicial appointments found that White men were nearly 86% of the 206 lifetime appointments made. Similarly, White men were 85% of all Senate-confirmed U.S. Attorneys.
A court system that does not reflect the people it is sworn to protect is hard-pressed to ensure diverse backgrounds, experiences and viewpoints in judicial deliberations. Continuing the trend of nominating and confirming White, conservative justices strain — if not ignore — the nation’s pledge of equal justice.
In the words of the Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights, “During this pandemic and amid nationwide calls for racial justice, we cannot allow Trump to select a third justice who he has pledged will devastate our hard-fought civil and human rights — including access to health care for millions of people.”
The approaching electoral decisions include the future of hard-won civil rights, and whether they will continue to be systematically dismantled. It is in the hands of voters to decide. And the choices should be clear: a return to the multiple ills of bygone years or hopeful future with justice and opportunity for all.
Choose wisely, America.
Charlene Crowell is a senior fellow with the Center for Responsible Lending. She can be reached at [email protected].
Chadwick Boseman Died With NO Will – His Wife is Now Seeking to Administer Estate
*Here’s some interesting news regarding the late Chadwick Boseman.
Taylor Simone Ledward, the wife of the “Black Panther” star, has asked the court to be be appointed administrator of the estate of the actor, who died in August at the age of 43.
Boseman, who died Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, died without a will, with an estate with an estimated value of $938,500, according to papers filed in Los Angeles County probate court on Thursday.
Some are no doubt shocked or surprised that Boseman’s estate is not more valuable. However, it should be noted that some assets are not necessarily subject to probate, so his holdings could be larger than that amount.
MUST READ: With Ice Cube’s Hook Up with Trump, Can He Handle the ‘SELLOUT’ Label? He Responds
Here’s more from USA Today via MSN News:
In the court papers, Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward (referred to in the documents by her legal name, Taylor Simone Ledward), asked to be named administrator with limited authority over the actor’s estate.
In addition to Ledward, Boseman is survived by his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman of Belton, S.C., who are also listed in the papers.
Boseman’s family, including Ledward, were by his side when he died at his Los Angeles home.
An article in People noted that Boseman and Ledward became engaged in 2019 and their last public appearance together was at the NBA All-Star Game in February in Chicago.
He paid tribute to her during an acceptance speech at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.
“Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.” Ledward blew him a kiss and mouthed back the words, “I love you.”
“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler singled out Ledward in a touching tribute to Boseman after his death. He opened his message by offering his sentiments:
“Before sharing my thoughts on the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman, I first offer my condolences to his family who meant so very much to him. To his wife, Simone, especially.”
Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson Hit with Sexual Assault Lawsuit
*Chicago’s former top-cop Eddie Johnson has been accused of sexual assault and harassment in a new lawsuit.
The plaintiff, Cynthia Donald, said Johnson told her “Now you know you belong to me,” after a forced sex act on her at CPD Headquaters in the summer of 2016.
Donald was Johnson’s personal driver when he was on the job and she has reportedly been a Chicago cop for 14 years.
She says in the 33-page lawsuit filed on Thursday that Johnson forced her to engage in sex acts to keep her job.
“After the first time he sexually assaulted me in his office at CPD headquarters he told me that I belonged to him,” Donald told a news conference Thursday, according to Fox 32 Chicago.
She also alleges Johson texted her nude photos of himself.
READ MORE: Chicago Mayor Fired Former Police Supt. Eddie Johnson Over ‘Intolerable’ Actions [VIDEO]
We previously reported, Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired Johnson last December for allegedly lying about falling asleep in his car after having a few drinks during a dinner date in October.
Johnson was found asleep behind the wheel of his car on October 17 at 12:30am after another motorist called 911.
When an officer approached him, he blamed his drowsiness on a mix-up with medication he was taking and noted that he had a “few” drinks at dinner.
At a press conference, Mayor Lightfoot accused Johnson of deliberately “misleading” her, the city and the police department about what really went down that night.
The lawsuit reportedly alleges that Johnson contacted Donald on that fateful night and demanded that she meet him for drinks.
After the incident, Lightfoot allegedly told Johnson to demote Donald, CBS 2 Chicago reported.
“Mayor Lightfoot emphatically denies, and common sense dictates, that Eddie Johnson ever told the Mayor about allegations of abuse or harassment of Cynthia Donald by Eddie Johnson. Ms. Donald’s lawyers never claimed otherwise,” the city’s Law Department said in response.
Johnson also denies lawsuit’s allegations.
“Her claims are not only patently false, they are egregiously dehumanizing towards those who have truly suffered in the workplace,” he said in a statement. “I pray for Ms. Donald’s well-being and look forward to the opportunity where the facts can be presented.”
