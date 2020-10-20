Amber Riley Calls Out Trump Supporters After MAGA Fanatic ‘Spit on My Car‘ [VIDEO]

*Former “Glee” actress Amber Riley claims a Donald Trump supporter spit on her car in an unprovoked assault.

Riley, 34, took to social media to drop a video in which she explains the incident. The star says she was trying to park her car when an “older white man” wearing a pro-Trump cap “jumped out” in front of her car and “decided he was going to try and punk me,” she said.

“What does being a Trump supporter mean? Because I just drove into a parking lot and this older white man with a Trump hat on decided to jump in front of my f****** car,” Riley said on her Instagram Story:

“[He took] his Trump hat off, used it as some kind of badge telling me I needed to stop, pointing at the Trump supporter part of his hat… when I was like ‘whatever, move along’… this mother****** spit on my car.

“In 2020, he saw a black woman, decided he was going to try and punk me and the mother****er decided to spit on my car,” she continued.

Riley goes on to admit that she’s tired of playing “nice” during this toxic political season.

“I really honestly don’t have words for this. I can ignore your racist bulls**t, but when it comes to assault, this is not a game,” she said. “I’m done being nice. I don’t care who you guys support, I care about the way that you’re trying to make people feel. I care about attacking people, I care about trying to make people feel less than,” Riley added.

“I care about you keeping your hands to yourself, I care about you keeping your comments to yourself, and I care about you keeping your bodily fluids to yourself.”

Riley has campaigned for justice for Black people in recent weeks.

In one Instagram post, she stated: “Black people. I love you. I’m fighting for us. I’ll never ever stop.”