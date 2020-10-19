Watch Black Female WWII Vet Celebrate Her 102nd Birthday with a Skydive (Video)

*Vivian C. “Millie” Bailey of Howard County, MD, at 102 years young, crossed an item off her bucket list and went skydiving.

Shout out to Skydive Baltimore and Millie’s tandem partner, Cornelius, for the below video taken during the dive. They were at 10,000 feet when they jumped from the plane and began their free fall.

Bailey was a Lieutenant in the Women’s Army Corps serving her country with honor in the Second World War. She received her commission at Fort Des Moines, Iowa. After the war, she moved to Chicago and worked for both the Veterans Administration and the Social Security Administration. She moved to Columbia, Maryland about 1970 and still lives in the same house she purchased with husband.

She’s been a long-time community activist. She served 23 years on the Howard County General Hospital Board of Trustees, supports public education, and “always” supports our soldiers.

Enjoy this video of her dive below, or watch here.