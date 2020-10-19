Today’s Video
Watch Black Female WWII Vet Celebrate Her 102nd Birthday with a Skydive (Video)
*Vivian C. “Millie” Bailey of Howard County, MD, at 102 years young, crossed an item off her bucket list and went skydiving.
Shout out to Skydive Baltimore and Millie’s tandem partner, Cornelius, for the below video taken during the dive. They were at 10,000 feet when they jumped from the plane and began their free fall.
Bailey was a Lieutenant in the Women’s Army Corps serving her country with honor in the Second World War. She received her commission at Fort Des Moines, Iowa. After the war, she moved to Chicago and worked for both the Veterans Administration and the Social Security Administration. She moved to Columbia, Maryland about 1970 and still lives in the same house she purchased with husband.
She’s been a long-time community activist. She served 23 years on the Howard County General Hospital Board of Trustees, supports public education, and “always” supports our soldiers.
Enjoy this video of her dive below, or watch here.
#BlackLivesMatter
African-American Museum in Louisville Unveils Exhibit for Black Victims of Police Violence (Video)
*The African-American Museum in Louisville, Ky unveiled a new art exhibit called Unarmed: An Afternoon of Images and Reflection, which was created in memory of black victims of police violence.
New York artist, Raafi Rivero, created a series of sports jerseys, each designed in the colors of a victim’s local sports team. The number is the victim’s age and stars on the jerseys represent how many times that person was shot.
Rivero said he began the project in 2013 after the death of Trayvon Martin, and as there were more and more victims, he added jerseys, including Breonna Taylor’s.
View the jerseys on display in this WHAS 11 news report on the exhibit below.
Entertainment
More People Watched Biden’s Town Hall on ABC than Trump’s on NBC, MSNBC & CNBC Combined (Video)
*While the outcome of the 2020 presidential election remains to be seen, Democratic nominee Joe Biden absolutely crushed President Trump in terms of the number of viewers who watched their competing town halls on Thursday night.
It wasn’t even close.
CNN reported Friday that Biden’s town hall on ABC averaged 14.1 million viewers on Thursday night, easily surpassing the Nielsen ratings for President Trump’s town hall on NBC. While that alone comes as a surprise to prognosticators, who assumed that even Trump haters would tune in to watch the expected train wreck, there’s an even bigger ratings shocker.
Biden’s ABC viewers alone surpassed Trump’s on NBC as well as MSNBC and CNBC, both of which carried the simulcast. The Trump town hall averaged 10.6 million viewers on NBC. On MSNBC, Trump reached 1.74 million viewers, and on CNBC, about 671,000 viewers. The president’s total audience across the three channels was 13.1 million, about one million fewer than Biden’s audience on ABC alone.
Adding insult to injury, Biden’s town hall beat Trump and his #noddinglady in YouTube views as well.
At the end of Trump’s town hall, the NBC News YouTube channel showed 153,660 viewers were watching. ABC News’s YouTube channel showed 507,445 viewers at the end of Biden’s town hall.
To say that Trump is obsessed with ratings is an understatement. His team was talking all kinds of trash in the run-up to Thursday’s event, including his campaign’s senior advisor Jason Miller, who said, “We’re gonna have a much bigger audience than Joe.”
After Nielsen revealed the receipts on Friday showing the opposite, Biden campaign national press secretary TJ Ducklo tweeted, “Turns out more people last night were interested in watching a leader with a clear plan to get this pandemic under control and Americans back to work, than the same combative, chaotic liar whose incompetence got us into this mess — regardless of how many channels he was on.”
Watch CNN’s report about Trump’s ratings impotence below in this YouTuber’s recap:
Obama/Trump/Political
New Ad Points Out How Trump ‘Especially Hates Black Women’ (Watch)
*Bestselling author Don Winslow’s latest viral video calls out President Trump over his longstanding racist rhetoric and contempt for Black women.
The 88-second spot begins by noting Trump’s “long history of racism” before pointing out that the president “especially hates Black women.”
The ad runs clips of Trump verbally attacking and insulting Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) as well as journalists Abby Phillip, Yamiche Alcindor and April Ryan, showing that the accusation is “not hyperbole,” the voiceover says.
Elsewhere, the video shows part of an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo where Trump calls Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) a “monster.”
Watch below:
