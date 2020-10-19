T.I. Defends Ice Cube Amid Backlash for Working with Trump on Platinum Plan for Black America

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*T.I. has come to Ice Cube’s defense after the rapper caught heat for working with Trump’s reelection campaign on the Platinum Plan for Black America.

Trump’s “Platinum Plan” is a four-year plan that includes a $500 billion package for the Black community and aims to create 3 million new jobs and 500,000 new Black-owned businesses.

Ice Cube previously hit up social media to drop a video titled, “What’s In It For Us,” in which he said politicians must sign the “Contract with Black America” to secure the Black vote in the Nov. 3 election.

The contract serves as a “blueprint to achieve racial economic justice.”

Ice Cube’s contract was “written in the backdrop of the killing of George Floyd, which set off a wave of protests not seen since the Civil Rights Era of the 1950’s and ’60’s, and a global pandemic in which the Black mortality rate is more than double the White rate and in which 45% (nearly half) of Black-owned businesses closed.”

I hope all these people with podcast and radio shows telling the world I’m too unqualified and uneducated to talk about a document I created, don’t get asked to pull out their Communications degrees and show you they are qualified and educated enough to speak to you over airwaves — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 19, 2020

The hip-hop star took to social media to address how he was approached by Democrat and Republican leaders about his Contract with Black America initiative.

“Both parties contacted me,” he said. “Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election.”

Cube has been catching flak from fans, colleagues and liberals for meeting with the Trump administration, many calling him a sellout.

In an interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, T.I. was quick to defend Cube.

“I think people are being presumptuous,” he said. “To add input to this initiative for the greater good of your people, and only one side responds? That’s not Cube’s fault.” Obviously he highlighted that Republicans are quick to utilize any interest in helping them out as an endorsement, but T.I. thinks it’s the fault of the Democrats for not engaging with him.

Watch T.I. share his thoughts on the controversy via the clip above (starting at the 14:28 of the YouTube video).