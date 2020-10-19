Urban Hip Hop
T.I. Defends Ice Cube Amid Backlash for Working with Trump on Platinum Plan for Black America
*T.I. has come to Ice Cube’s defense after the rapper caught heat for working with Trump’s reelection campaign on the Platinum Plan for Black America.
Trump’s “Platinum Plan” is a four-year plan that includes a $500 billion package for the Black community and aims to create 3 million new jobs and 500,000 new Black-owned businesses.
Ice Cube previously hit up social media to drop a video titled, “What’s In It For Us,” in which he said politicians must sign the “Contract with Black America” to secure the Black vote in the Nov. 3 election.
The contract serves as a “blueprint to achieve racial economic justice.”
Ice Cube’s contract was “written in the backdrop of the killing of George Floyd, which set off a wave of protests not seen since the Civil Rights Era of the 1950’s and ’60’s, and a global pandemic in which the Black mortality rate is more than double the White rate and in which 45% (nearly half) of Black-owned businesses closed.”
I hope all these people with podcast and radio shows telling the world I’m too unqualified and uneducated to talk about a document I created, don’t get asked to pull out their Communications degrees and show you they are qualified and educated enough to speak to you over airwaves
— Ice Cube (@icecube) October 19, 2020
The hip-hop star took to social media to address how he was approached by Democrat and Republican leaders about his Contract with Black America initiative.
“Both parties contacted me,” he said. “Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election.”
Cube has been catching flak from fans, colleagues and liberals for meeting with the Trump administration, many calling him a sellout.
In an interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, T.I. was quick to defend Cube.
“I think people are being presumptuous,” he said. “To add input to this initiative for the greater good of your people, and only one side responds? That’s not Cube’s fault.” Obviously he highlighted that Republicans are quick to utilize any interest in helping them out as an endorsement, but T.I. thinks it’s the fault of the Democrats for not engaging with him.
Watch T.I. share his thoughts on the controversy via the clip above (starting at the 14:28 of the YouTube video).
Regina Hall: Actress Signs First-Look Deal with Showtime
*Regina Hall has inked a first-look TV deal with Showtime.
The actress will develop and produce TV projects under her production company RH Negative, TheWraps reports. She is currently developing a one-hour special that she will star in and executive produce.
“I am excited to call Showtime home,” Hall said. “Working with Amy has been such a delightful and organic experience. I am thrilled to expand our partnership to create smart, meaningful and impactful stories.”
“Regina is an undeniable and brilliant force in Hollywood, both in front of and behind the camera,” said Amy Israel, executive vice president, scripted programming, Showtime Networks Inc.. “She is one of the most dynamic and fearless actors of our generation and in her work on ‘Black Monday,’ she hilariously destroys every scene she’s in. We are thrilled at Showtime to continue and expand our relationship with Regina as a producer and eager to get to work on what promises to be an ambitious slate.”
In related news, Showtime has renewed Hall’s dark comedy “Black Monday” for a third season. The show is an 80s comedy that follows the employees of second-tier Wall Street trading firm the Jammer Group in the year leading up to “Black Monday,” the day when international stock markets crashed in 1987.
Hall plays the ruthless and ambitious Dawn, who is “brash like the boys” and totally ride or die. SPOILER: season two ends with a twist – Dawn locked up after “having taken full credit for the titular Black Monday scam in order to help her on-and-off again beau Mo (Cheadle) avoid life in prison,” per Vulture.
“Dawn just never gets it right,” Hall joked as she discussed the finale with the outlet.
Meanwhile,Hall is also starring in and executiving producing the film “Masters” and Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” adaptation. You can also catch her in “Breaking News in Yuba County,” set for release January 29.
Leslie Jones Admits ‘I Wasn’t Very Free’ at SNL, Does Not Regret Leaving Show
*Leslie Jones has opened up about her departure from “Saturday Night Live,” and she had made clear that she does not miss the sketch comedy show “at all.”
“I don’t miss it. At all,” she said in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.
“That job was hard, man,” Jones added “That job was like two jobs and very restrictive too. I wasn’t very free there.”
Jones first joined the NBC series in 2014 as a writer before being bumped up to a prominent cast member position. She earned three Emmy nominations during her five seasons. The comedian tells ET that she only misses her fromer SNL co-star, Kenan Thompson.
Last fall Jones announced she wouldn’t be returning for SNL’s 45th season.
The wait is over! #SupermarketSweep premieres TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC! 🛒 @SuperSweepABC pic.twitter.com/Sb3FxnMnb6
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) October 18, 2020
Jones dished with PEOPLE about leaving SNL for a new venture, hosting the reboot of “Supermarket Sweep,” which airs Sundays on ABC.
“This one was really special because I wanted to give money to regular people,” she said. “If you give somebody $100,00, that’s the biggest ‘God bless you’ you could ever give to somebody. I want people to see that it’s possible to still win.”
“The game play in sweep has always been the strongest part of the show,” Jones continued. “Now I am bringing a little bit of me and joy and fun and joking and messing with the contestants. It’s just wonderful. You get to see their real personality when they pull up to the sweep, you’re like, ‘Oh, this is what you’re about. Oh, okay. I like this.’”
Jones says everybody’s a winner on the game show. “If they don’t win the big money, they get to take home the total of the cart. So there’s no losing.”
As a longtime fan of the competiton series, Jones once auditioned to be a contestant, telling ET: “I trained my roommate. I made her watch the show. I took her to the grocery stores. I made her run up and down the aisle. Like, we trained,” she says.
So when their big gameplay day arrived, Jones says “We were the last four teams and they were bringing people in to compete against each other, but you had to stay for that part,” she recalls, but as it turns out, they couldn’t complete the competition because Jones’ roomate had to bail to go to work
“She was like, ‘I gotta go.’ And I lost my ever-living mind,” Jones says. “I don’t think they were ever gonna let me on that lot again ‘cause I called her every type of name I could come up with. I was like, ‘I’ll never talk to you.’ Then I was like, ‘I’m not riding home with you.’”
“Supermarket Sweep” airs Sundays ET/PT on ABC.
Michael B. Jordan to Adapt ‘Static Shock’ Comic Book for Warner Bros. and DC
*Michael B. Jordan is producing a movie based on the DC and Milestone Comics character Static, popularly known as Static Shock.
Jordan announced the project Friday on Twitter, which he will produce through his Warner Bros.-based Outlier Society production company.
Here’s what Variety says of the plot: “The character is a teen who transforms into a superhero with electromagnetic powers. A “Static Shock” animated series aired on Kids’ WB in the early 2000s and was one of the few superhero series starring a Black character.”
“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around Black superheroes; our community deserves that,” Jordan said in a statement. “Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros. on this initial step.”
⚡️😏 pic.twitter.com/GKdIJOxck0
— Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) October 17, 2020
Virgil Hawkins, a.k.a. Static Shock, was created by Milestone Media and DC Comics in the 1990s. Jordan will produce a movie adaptation of the comic book, which was unveiled by Reginald Hudlin during August’s DC FanDome.
“One of the things we’re really excited about, we really want to live up to the name of the company, Milestone Media,” said Hudlin. “When we spoke to Jim [Lee] about reviving the Milestone line, we said ‘Look, we all know this has been a hit comic book and hit animated series. It’s time to expand back into all those areas and then some.’ So we’re in serious conversations about, as we’re launching the comic book series, developing the ‘Static Shock’ movie. That will be a theatrical feature film.”
During the DC FanDome panel where the film’s development was announced, Phil LaMarr, who voiced Static on the animated series in the early 2000s, said, “Virgil is what I always wanted as a comic book kid growing up: Black Spider-Man. A good story can make you live it, feel it, and when it does, it resonates on a whole other level….It touched on archetypes as a comic fan that I loved, but also touched on my life as a Black man in the real world.”
Jordan will next appear in the thriller “Without Remorse,” scheduled to be released next year.
