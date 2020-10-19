Regina Hall: Actress Signs First-Look Deal with Showtime

*Regina Hall has inked a first-look TV deal with Showtime.

The actress will develop and produce TV projects under her production company RH Negative, TheWraps reports. She is currently developing a one-hour special that she will star in and executive produce.

“I am excited to call Showtime home,” Hall said. “Working with Amy has been such a delightful and organic experience. I am thrilled to expand our partnership to create smart, meaningful and impactful stories.”

“Regina is an undeniable and brilliant force in Hollywood, both in front of and behind the camera,” said Amy Israel, executive vice president, scripted programming, Showtime Networks Inc.. “She is one of the most dynamic and fearless actors of our generation and in her work on ‘Black Monday,’ she hilariously destroys every scene she’s in. We are thrilled at Showtime to continue and expand our relationship with Regina as a producer and eager to get to work on what promises to be an ambitious slate.”

In related news, Showtime has renewed Hall’s dark comedy “Black Monday” for a third season. The show is an 80s comedy that follows the employees of second-tier Wall Street trading firm the Jammer Group in the year leading up to “Black Monday,” the day when international stock markets crashed in 1987.

Hall plays the ruthless and ambitious Dawn, who is “brash like the boys” and totally ride or die. SPOILER: season two ends with a twist – Dawn locked up after “having taken full credit for the titular Black Monday scam in order to help her on-and-off again beau Mo (Cheadle) avoid life in prison,” per Vulture.

“Dawn just never gets it right,” Hall joked as she discussed the finale with the outlet.

Meanwhile,Hall is also starring in and executiving producing the film “Masters” and Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” adaptation. You can also catch her in “Breaking News in Yuba County,” set for release January 29.