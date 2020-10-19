Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill’s Wedding Not Filmed by Bravo Over COVID-19 Concerns

*Ex-army sergeant #AkeishaNorris has filed a lawsuit against rapper #YoungDolph after she claims she was fired for twerking to his music in a viral video he shared, causing a mental breakdown.

The video in question was posted Sept. 2018, and it featured Norris dancing along to one of his tracks, @allhiphopcom reports. Dolph eventually took the video and put it on his website in the lead-up to the release of Role Model. Afterward, her superiors in the Army National Guard saw the clip and disciplined Norris. She was relieved of her duty as sergeant while on active duty in Kuwait, and she was subsequently sent back to the United States.

“[Norris] was called before her superior officers and disciplined, leading to a mental breakdown. As a result, she was sent back to the United States and dismissed from the military,” said her lawyer Keith Altman. In the legal docs, Norris said that she used to be friendly with Dolph, and has claimed that she developed PTSD after he posted her image without her consent. She is suing the rapper for invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

She is also seeking punitive damages and compensatory damages for financial loss. She claims that Dolph humiliated her, caused mental anguish, and damaged her reputation.

Scroll down to see the video Akeisha Norris twerking while in uniform.

Here is the video of Akeisha Norris twerking while in uniform: