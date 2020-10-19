Entertainment
Beastie Boys, for First Time Ever, Licenses Song for Commercial Use…for Joe Biden (Watch Ad )
*The Beastie Boys had never before licensed any of their songs for an ad until this presidential election.
During Sunday’s Steelers/Browns game, their 1994 classic “Sabotage” was featured in a spot for the campaign of Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The ad focuses on how the COVID-19 shutdowns have decimated the live music industry. It highlights a club in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the Blind Pig, that remains shuttered after a 50-year run as a pillar of the community. The owner blames its closing on what he considers Donald Trump’s shortsighted response to the coronavirus crisis.
According to Variety, a Biden campaign spokesperson said the Beastie Boys, who had “never licensed music for an ad until now,” agreed to the use of “Sabotage” in the spot “because of the importance of the election.
The song begins about 40 seconds into the 60-second spot, allowing the climactic appearance of Biden and running mate Kamala Harris in masks to appear as if they were part of the classic Spike Jonez video.
According to Variety,
The late Adam Yauch stipulated in his will that the music he was involved in creating could not be used for product advertising purposes. The group has sued Monster Energy and GoldieBox for using their songs in the past. They have allowed “Sabotage” to be used in trailers for “Star Trek” and the “Destiny 2” videogame.
Regina Hall: Actress Signs First-Look Deal with Showtime
*Regina Hall has inked a first-look TV deal with Showtime.
The actress will develop and produce TV projects under her production company RH Negative, TheWraps reports. She is currently developing a one-hour special that she will star in and executive produce.
“I am excited to call Showtime home,” Hall said. “Working with Amy has been such a delightful and organic experience. I am thrilled to expand our partnership to create smart, meaningful and impactful stories.”
“Regina is an undeniable and brilliant force in Hollywood, both in front of and behind the camera,” said Amy Israel, executive vice president, scripted programming, Showtime Networks Inc.. “She is one of the most dynamic and fearless actors of our generation and in her work on ‘Black Monday,’ she hilariously destroys every scene she’s in. We are thrilled at Showtime to continue and expand our relationship with Regina as a producer and eager to get to work on what promises to be an ambitious slate.”
READ MORE: ‘One Night in Miami’: Regina King’s Feature Directorial Debut Set for Christmas Day … in Theaters / WATCH
In related news, Showtime has renewed Hall’s dark comedy “Black Monday” for a third season. The show is an 80s comedy that follows the employees of second-tier Wall Street trading firm the Jammer Group in the year leading up to “Black Monday,” the day when international stock markets crashed in 1987.
Hall plays the ruthless and ambitious Dawn, who is “brash like the boys” and totally ride or die. SPOILER: season two ends with a twist – Dawn locked up after “having taken full credit for the titular Black Monday scam in order to help her on-and-off again beau Mo (Cheadle) avoid life in prison,” per Vulture.
“Dawn just never gets it right,” Hall joked as she discussed the finale with the outlet.
Meanwhile,Hall is also starring in and executiving producing the film “Masters” and Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” adaptation. You can also catch her in “Breaking News in Yuba County,” set for release January 29.
Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Small Asteroid May Hit Earth Before Election Day
*Famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has warned that a space rock, known as Asteroid 2018VP1, is set to reach Earth a day before the presidential election on Nov. 3rd.
Tyson made the announcement on Twitter, noting that the rock is approaching Earth at more than 25,000 mph.
The asteroid is reportedly the size of a refrigerator but Tyson makes clear that even if it enters Earth’s atmosphere, there is no cause for worry.
“It may buzz-cut Earth on Nov 2, the day before the Presidential Election,” Tyson wrote on Twitter. “It’s not big enough to cause harm. So if the World ends in 2020, it won’t be the fault of the Universe.”
READ MORE: Neil deGrasse Tyson Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations in Facebook Post
Asteroid 2018VP1, a refrigerator-sized space-rock, is hurtling towards us at more than 40,000 km/hr.
It may buzz-cut Earth on Nov 2, the day before the Presidential Election.
It’s not big enough to cause harm. So if the World ends in 2020, it won’t be the fault of the Universe. pic.twitter.com/eiy9G9w4Ez
— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) October 18, 2020
NASA also confirmed news of the asteroid reaching Earth on Nov. 2.
“Asteroid 2018VP1 is very small, approx. 6.5 feet, and poses no threat to Earth,” NASA wrote on Twitter. “It currently has a 0.41% chance of entering our planet’s atmosphere, but if it did, it would disintegrate due to its extremely small size.”
Asteroid 2018VP1 is very small, approx. 6.5 feet, and poses no threat to Earth! It currently has a 0.41% chance of entering our planet’s atmosphere, but if it did, it would disintegrate due to its extremely small size.
— NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) August 23, 2020
“Close approaches by small objects of this size are not rare, and even if something of this size were to impact, the object would not likely survive the Earth’s atmosphere,” Donald Yeomans, a senior researcher at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, told The New York Times in August.
Leslie Jones Admits ‘I Wasn’t Very Free’ at SNL, Does Not Regret Leaving Show
*Leslie Jones has opened up about her departure from “Saturday Night Live,” and she had made clear that she does not miss the sketch comedy show “at all.”
“I don’t miss it. At all,” she said in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.
“That job was hard, man,” Jones added “That job was like two jobs and very restrictive too. I wasn’t very free there.”
Jones first joined the NBC series in 2014 as a writer before being bumped up to a prominent cast member position. She earned three Emmy nominations during her five seasons. The comedian tells ET that she only misses her fromer SNL co-star, Kenan Thompson.
Last fall Jones announced she wouldn’t be returning for SNL’s 45th season.
READ MORE: Leslie Jones: Comedian Not Returning to ‘SNL’ for Season 45
The wait is over! #SupermarketSweep premieres TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC! 🛒 @SuperSweepABC pic.twitter.com/Sb3FxnMnb6
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) October 18, 2020
Jones dished with PEOPLE about leaving SNL for a new venture, hosting the reboot of “Supermarket Sweep,” which airs Sundays on ABC.
“This one was really special because I wanted to give money to regular people,” she said. “If you give somebody $100,00, that’s the biggest ‘God bless you’ you could ever give to somebody. I want people to see that it’s possible to still win.”
“The game play in sweep has always been the strongest part of the show,” Jones continued. “Now I am bringing a little bit of me and joy and fun and joking and messing with the contestants. It’s just wonderful. You get to see their real personality when they pull up to the sweep, you’re like, ‘Oh, this is what you’re about. Oh, okay. I like this.’”
Jones says everybody’s a winner on the game show. “If they don’t win the big money, they get to take home the total of the cart. So there’s no losing.”
As a longtime fan of the competiton series, Jones once auditioned to be a contestant, telling ET: “I trained my roommate. I made her watch the show. I took her to the grocery stores. I made her run up and down the aisle. Like, we trained,” she says.
So when their big gameplay day arrived, Jones says “We were the last four teams and they were bringing people in to compete against each other, but you had to stay for that part,” she recalls, but as it turns out, they couldn’t complete the competition because Jones’ roomate had to bail to go to work
“She was like, ‘I gotta go.’ And I lost my ever-living mind,” Jones says. “I don’t think they were ever gonna let me on that lot again ‘cause I called her every type of name I could come up with. I was like, ‘I’ll never talk to you.’ Then I was like, ‘I’m not riding home with you.’”
“Supermarket Sweep” airs Sundays ET/PT on ABC.
