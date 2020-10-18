R. Kelly Jail Beating Went Down While No Guard ‘Raised A Finger’ Says Legal Team

*We’re hearing more about that attack that R. Kelly experienced back in August.

A recently released video shows the the jailed singer being punched by another inmate and that not one guard intervened or even “raised a finger” to help him until the attack was well underway.

In a new court filing. Kelly’s legal team asserts that the singer, who is being held at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center on federal sex abuse charges, was assaulted in August by Jeremiah Farmer, who had punched Kelly repeatedly to get media attention for himself, according to a CNN report.

The August assault left Kelly with “significant physical and psychological injuries,” the filing said. As of this posting, his lawyers have not released the video, however.

Eventually, a guard, identified by center officials as “D. Szyhowski,” ordered Farmer to stop beating Kelly and sprayed Farmer with pepper spray, CNN reported, citing a Bureau of Prison report.

In their filing on Friday (10-16-20), Kelly’s attorneys wrote that Farmer “roamed a great distance within the MCC before carrying out that act, without any opposition.

“An unresolved issue remains as to whether MCC personnel encouraged, and then allowed, a beating of Mr. Kelly to take place. That alone merits an evidentiary hearing.”

Kelly is facing federal and state charges in Illinois, including child pornography and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and federal charges in New York, including racketeering and sex trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.