‘A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting’ Star Tamara Smart Stops by / WATCH
*Halloween looks a little different this year for most. If you’re looking for something to get your kids in the spirit of Halloween, the new Netflix film, “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting“ is a good start.
The film stars Tamara Smart who plays Kelly Ferguson, a babysitter turned superhero. While she is babysitting the young boy she is watching after, he is abducted by the boogeyman, played by Tom Felton (“Harry Potter”). She (Kelly Ferguson) is approached by a secret society of monster-fighting babysitters that help her on her mission to rescue the young boy.
The film isn’t just about the spooky boogeyman and monsters but the movie also focuses on kids from different backgrounds coming together to help one another. Each member of the babysitters’ secret society has a special skill, skills that they could be made for having, or even bullied by others. We talked with Tamara about all the different elements of the movie.
“I love the fact that when Kelly meets with the babysitters, they all have these different strengths that when you put them together their invincible. I’m hoping that kids will each character to relater to in some way,” says Tamara.
Smart also talks about the weakness that her character has and how the film shows her growth, from being bullied to becoming confident in who she is and not being ashamed of the things that make her, her. While watching this movie may confirm most kid’s fears about the boogeyman, but most importantly like Tamara said, hopefully kids will see themselves in the characters and can help them overcome any doubts or fears they may have about themselves.
Grab the family and some popcorn, don’t forget the flashlight, and tune into Netflix to check out “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting.” It’s streaming now.
Actress Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson Talks New Movie ‘A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting’ / Video
*Netflix has a new original film streaming to kick off the Halloween season.
We mention that because most Americans are dealing with a new normal and going to haunted houses or going to the movies to see a new scary movie isn’t an option.
Enter “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting” as an excellent option. On top of that, it is a good family-friendly film that everyone can enjoy at home.
In the film a young teenager, Kelly Ferguson, played by Tamara Smart, finds herself in a huge dilemma when the young boy she is caring for is kidnapped by the boogeyman.
She is approached by a secret society of babysitters who are dedicated to fighting monsters and the boogeyman. They all team up to help Kelly rescue the young boy. One of the babysitters, Berna, played by Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, is a genius. Which is good to see because it shows young girls it’s Ok to be a “nerd.”
Without the help of Berna, the group would have a very hard time trying to find the missing boy. We got a chance to talk to Troy about her character and the importance of seeing a young girl of color being a tech genius.
“I think now for there to be a film that’s about women supporting each other, a diverse group of women. I think that’s really important for young girls to see. Especially women of color who are intelligent and they’re not stereotypes,” says Johnson.
The babysitter’s society is mostly young girls and one boy and each one of them has a different strength. Kids watching this movie will get to see these kids from different backgrounds and different interests come together to help a person in need. The lure to watch of course is that it’s basically a scary movie, but there are also a lot of lessons that can be learned.
“A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting” is streaming now on Netflix.
Childhood Friends: Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman Star in ‘Nocturne’ as Twins/ WATCH
*Once high school schoolmates in real life, both Sydney Sweeney and Madison Iseman take on the roles of twins in the Amazon exclusive “Nocturne.”
Throughout the film, the twins nearly hate each other, but of course, on set, it’s the total opposite. The roles weren’t that hard to tap into because the two stars have history.
“It was nice that Sydney and I were friends from high school, so we already have the chemistry there, which was really nice, Iseman says.
As if being Twins weren’t extreme enough, the film takes us through the unsettling rivalry between the sisters. The death of a fellow classmate brings supernatural forces into the lives of Vivian & Juliet.
“I always try to find characters that are different from each other,” Sweeney says. “When reading Juliet, I loved the emotional roller coaster and psychological mentality she goes through. Just bringing that to life, anything that would happen to her would affect me. It was really cool tapping into those places.”
Throughout the film, you’ll see the duo battle a lot of inner-emotional envy.
“It was a lot of jealousy and hate. They love each other but they’re siblings so, you hate each other but you love each other. You want each other to succeed but you don’t want each other to succeed. It’s this whole battle mentally and emotionally,” Sweeny told us.
As the rivalry grows, Juliet discovers the nightmarish cost of achieving perfection. “You’ll really see the dark side of jealousy and what it would do to a person,” says Iseman.
“Nocturne” is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 13, 2020.
Obama’s Facts and Favorites
*Since leaving the Oval Office on January 20, 2017, President Barack Obama, the 44th Commander-in-Chief’s name has never quite left the world of politics.
This being in part to his predecessor, a Mr. Donald J. Trump, routinely finding the time to accuse or blame him for any number of things such as wiretapping Trump Tower, implementing restrictions on private labs that created Coronavirus test kit shortages, and leaving no manual on how to deal with a pandemic, to name just a few.
These accusations have and continue to be proven false.
1) The Department of Justice in 2017 found no evidence of a wiretapping (Abramson, A., Time 2017). 2) According to the newsroom organization ProPublica, as cited by the Guardian, test kit shortages for Coronavirus can be linked to the: “CDC’s choice to develop and distribute its own kit rather than use the one recommended by the World Health Organization.” A choice that proved ill-advised as their test worked incorrectly in identifying virus samples with Covid-19. 3) The Obama Administration did in fact leave the Trump White House with a 69-page pandemic manual entitled “Early Response to High-Consequence Emerging Infectious Disease Threats and Biological Incidents” (Dale, D., CNN 2020). Yet, despite these falsehoods that invoke the Obama name, the 44th President in his own right has kept his name relevant.
Out of the public’s eye, the former president has continued to stay politically active. Using his vast appeal and popularity over these past three years, President Obama has given his insight on the state of America and provided his support for democratic candidates. His biggest endorsement coming on April 14, 2020 when he backed his former running mate, Joe Biden in his bid for the Presidency. Speaking of endorsements, here is a list of 111 democratic candidates running at all levels of government in over 21 states being recommended by the former President. Take a look below.
PRESIDENT OBAMA'S FINAL WAVE OF 2020 ENDORSEMENTS
PRESIDENT OBAMA’S FINAL WAVE OF 2020 ENDORSEMENTS
ALASKA: Alyse Galvin, U.S. House (AK-AL)
ARIZONA: Mark Kelly, U.S. Senate; Tom O’Halleran, U.S. House (AZ-01); Hiral Tipirneni, U.S. House (AZ-06); Coral Evans, State House (LD-06); Felipe Perez, State House (LD-11); Jennifer Pawlik, State House (LD-17); Judy Schwiebert, State House (LD-20); Kelli Butler, State House (LD-28); Aaron Lieberman, State House (LD-28); Felicia French, State Senate (LD-06); JoAnna Mendoza,
State Senate (LD-11); AJ Kurdoglu, State Senate (LD-17); Doug Ervin, State Senate (LD-20); Christine Marsh, State Senate (LD-28)
COLORADO: Diane Mitsch Bush, U.S. House (CO-03)
CONNECTICUT: Jahana Hayes, U.S. House (CT-05)
DELAWARE: Sarah McBride, State Senate (SD-01)
FLORIDA: Alan Cohn, U.S. House (FL-15); Margaret Good, U.S. House (FL-16); Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, U.S. House (FL-26); Donna Shalala, U.S. House (FL-27), Joshua Hicks, State House (HD-11); Kayser Enneking, State House (HD-21); Patrick Henry, State House (HD-26); Geraldine Thompson, State House (HD-44); Jim Bonfiglio, State House (HD-89); Franccesca Cesti-Browne, State House (HD-115); Loranne Ausley, State Senate (SD-03); Patricia Sigman, State Senate (SD-09); José Javier Rodríguez, State Senate (SD-37); Javier Fernández, State Senate (SD-39)
GEORGIA: Jon Ossoff, U.S. Senate; Rev. Raphael Warnock, U.S. Senate; Lucy McBath, U.S. House (GA-06); Carolyn Bourdeaux, U.S. House (GA-07); Sara Tindall Ghazal, State House (HD-45); Nakita Hemingway, State House (HD-104); Regina Lewis-Ward, State House (HD-109); Mokah Johnson, State House (HD-117); Robert Trammell, State House (HD-132); Joyce Barlow, State House (HD-151); Matielyn Jones, State Senate (SD-45)
HAWAII: Kaialiʻi (Kai) Kahele, U.S. House (HI-02)
IOWA: Charles Clayton, State House (HD-09); Jen Pellant, State House (HD-16); Heather Matson, State House (HD-38); Kayla Koether, State House (HD-55); Eric Gjerde, State House (HD-67); Christina Blackcloud, State House (HD-72); Kelcey Brackett, State House (HD-91); Jennifer Kakert, State House (HD-92); Marie Gleason, State House (HD-94)
KANSAS: Michelle De La Isla U.S. House (KS-02) Sharice Davids U.S. House (KS-03) Jo Ella Hoye State House (HD-17) Mari-Lynn Poskin State House (HD-20) Jennifer Day State House (HD-48) Ethan Corson State Senate (SD-07)
LOUISIANA: Adrian Perkins U.S. Senate
MICHIGAN: Gary Peters U.S. Senate, Hillary Scholten U.S. House (MI-03) Jon Hoadley U.S. House (MI-06) Elissa Slotkin U.S. House (MI-08) Haley Stevens U.S. House (MI-11) Matt Koleszar State House (HD-20) Julia Pulver State House (HD-39) Padma Kuppa State House (HD-41) Sheryl Kennedy State House (HD-48) Christine Morse State House (HD-61) Jim Haadsma State House (HD-62) Angela Witwer State House (HD-71) Chokwe Pitchford State House (HD-79)
MINNESOTA: Dan Feehan U.S. House (MN-01) Angie Craig U.S. House (MN-02) Aric Putnam State Senate (SD-14)
Aleta Borrud State Senate (SD-26) Bonnie Westlin State Senate (SD-34) Ann Johnson Stewart State Senate (SD-44)
Melisa López Franzen State Senate (SD-49) Susan Kent State Senate (SD-53) Lindsey Port State Senate (SD-56)
MISSOURI: Nicole Galloway- Governor, Jill Schupp U.S. House (MO-02)
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Dan Feltes Governor, Chris Pappas U.S. House (NH-01), Ann McLane Kuster U.S. House (NH-02) Sue Ford State Senate (SD-01) Jenn Alford-Teaster State Senate (SD-08) Shannon Chandley State Senate (SD-11); Melanie Levesque State Senate (SD-12) Kevin Cavanaugh State Senate (SD-16) Donna Soucy State Senate (SD-18)
NEW MEXICO: Ben Ray Luján U.S. Senate
NEW YORK: Nancy Goroff U.S. House (NY-01) Ritchie Torres U.S. House (NY-15)
OREGON: Peter DeFazio U.S. House (OR-04)
TEXAS: M.J. Hegar U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON: Carolyn Long U.S. House (WA-03) Kim Schrier U.S. House (WA-08)
WISCONSIN: Ron Kind U.S. House (WI-03) Sara Rodriguez State Assembly (AD-13) Deb Andraca State Assembly (AD-23) Emily Siegrist State Assembly (AD-24) Kriss Marion State Assembly (AD-51) Beth Meyers State Assembly (AD-74) Kristin Lyerly State Assembly (AD-88) Amanda WhiteEagle State Assembly (AD-92) Paul Piotrowski, State Senate (SD-24); Jonathon Hansen State Senate (SD-30) Brad Pffaf State Senate (SD-32)
Source: The Office of Barack Obama
David Anthony is a new graduate of Grand Canyon University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government. A self-designated history buff and random fact finder, David could rattle your ear for hours with information. Born and raised in the City of Angels he is a huge fan of the city’s culture and hometown NBA team, the L.A. Clippers. A future attorney, businessman, and civil servant, he hopes to be an impactful individual in life. Contact David: [email protected]
