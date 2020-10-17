Politics
With Ice Cube’s Hook Up with Trump, Can He Handle the ‘SELLOUT’ Label? He Responds
*In the aftermath of catching all kinds of heat for hooking up with Donald Trump on his so-called “Platinum Plan” for Black America, Ice Cube is striking back with a defiant tweet.
“When I got [the] bus to school. Homies called me a sellout. When I started rapping in 1983. Bangers called me a sellout,” Cube (above) wrote. “When I left NWA. They called me a sellout. When I start doing movies. Rappers called me a sellout. When I started my own [3-on-3 basketball] league. The arena said it was a sellout.”
When I got bus to school. Homies called me a sellout. When I started rapping in 1983. Bangers called me a sellout. When I left NWA. They called me a sellout. When I start doing movies. Rappers called me a sellout. When I started my own league. The arena said it was a sellout.😂
— Ice Cube (@icecube) October 16, 2020
Needless to say, the responses were varied and definitely interesting:
*Sounds like the makings of a successful black man, beating the odds stacked against him in Amerikkka. Keep going brother. Everybody isn’t meant to understand. Always praying for you. KEEP GOING…
— Tichina Arnold (@TichinaArnold) October 16, 2020
Going from saying you would NEVER endorse a MOTHAFUCKER like donald trump EVER. to literally doing just that is ACTUALLY SELLING OUT not people just saying it pic.twitter.com/6eFHBGbh1C
— Vote him out #fucktrump 🌊🌊🌊 (@kymn591) October 16, 2020
I need someone to explain to me how working with the current president to help black people who have been ignored for centuries, is a sellout? Also, why aren’t people upset that Cube also went to Biden’s camp who turned him down??????????????????????
— Derrick Woods (@Phantom_GHN) October 16, 2020
Stay ten toes down family.
Blk America has finally come out of the Shadows demanding change
People just confused because we’re no longer fighting 4 a seat at the table We building our own fucking table & inviting people to sit down Republican sure! Democrat said maybe later!
— Perfect Place of Peace🇺🇸 💗💚 (@DonzaStanley) October 16, 2020
This is really good.
THE BREAKDOWN pic.twitter.com/6hdcEspWUm
— Frankie Jay ✭ 🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@Frankie_Jay_) October 16, 2020
Going from N.W.A., best known for the song “F*** the Police,” to working with Trump, the epitome of white supremacy and support for police brutality, is the ultimate sellout @icecube I’ve lost respect for you.
— Jay Brumit (@BrumitJay) October 16, 2020
Entertainment
The Ice Cube/Donald Trump Hook Up: Here’s the Inside Story Via Politico
*(Via Politico) – This is the story of how Ice Cube wound up in a room with Jared Kushner less than two months before the election — then locked arms with Donald Trump in a move that delighted the president’s supporters and angered many African Americans.
Late last month, the iconic rapper quietly slipped into Washington, D.C., for a three-hour meeting near the White House with Kushner and other senior advisers to Trump. After a summer of racial unrest, Ice Cube was promoting a “Contract with Black America” to help lift African Americans economically. He wanted the administration’s ear.
Eager to siphon off a slice of Joe Biden’s black support, Trump had been wooing African Americans for months. Landing Ice Cube’s endorsement was a stretch, but a collaboration with the famous rapper would still be a big get. Even heading off an Ice Cube endorsement of Joe Biden would send a message, Trump allies thought.
After that sitdown, White House aides went back and forth with Ice Cube over his 13-point blueprint — parts of which they agreed with, others they did not. But a few weeks later, when Trump released his own proposal to boost African Americans, it included Ice Cube’s biggest ask: a $500 billion capital infusion into the Black community.
But what’s in it for us? pic.twitter.com/GOvptKnoF1
— Ice Cube (@icecube) August 22, 2020
After the Trump campaign revealed Wednesday that Ice Cube had helped shape the president’s plan, an array of Black commentators responded with fury. Touré said the artist was “being used”; Roxane Gay asked: “How … does the guy from NWA become MAGA?”
A person familiar with the discussions said Ice Cube touched base with Biden’s campaign, too, but received only a vague commitment to have “a seat at the table” if the former vice president won. So Ice Cube moved ahead with Trump, saying he would take political support from anyone for his plan, regardless of party.
Get the rest of the story about Ice Cube hooking up with Donald Trump at Politico.
Entertainment
More People Watched Biden’s Town Hall on ABC than Trump’s on NBC, MSNBC & CNBC Combined (Video)
*While the outcome of the 2020 presidential election remains to be seen, Democratic nominee Joe Biden absolutely crushed President Trump in terms of the number of viewers who watched their competing town halls on Thursday night.
It wasn’t even close.
CNN reported Friday that Biden’s town hall on ABC averaged 14.1 million viewers on Thursday night, easily surpassing the Nielsen ratings for President Trump’s town hall on NBC. While that alone comes as a surprise to prognosticators, who assumed that even Trump haters would tune in to watch the expected train wreck, there’s an even bigger ratings shocker.
Biden’s ABC viewers alone surpassed Trump’s on NBC as well as MSNBC and CNBC, both of which carried the simulcast. The Trump town hall averaged 10.6 million viewers on NBC. On MSNBC, Trump reached 1.74 million viewers, and on CNBC, about 671,000 viewers. The president’s total audience across the three channels was 13.1 million, about one million fewer than Biden’s audience on ABC alone.
Adding insult to injury, Biden’s town hall beat Trump and his #noddinglady in YouTube views as well.
At the end of Trump’s town hall, the NBC News YouTube channel showed 153,660 viewers were watching. ABC News’s YouTube channel showed 507,445 viewers at the end of Biden’s town hall.
To say that Trump is obsessed with ratings is an understatement. His team was talking all kinds of trash in the run-up to Thursday’s event, including his campaign’s senior advisor Jason Miller, who said, “We’re gonna have a much bigger audience than Joe.”
After Nielsen revealed the receipts on Friday showing the opposite, Biden campaign national press secretary TJ Ducklo tweeted, “Turns out more people last night were interested in watching a leader with a clear plan to get this pandemic under control and Americans back to work, than the same combative, chaotic liar whose incompetence got us into this mess — regardless of how many channels he was on.”
Watch CNN’s report about Trump’s ratings impotence below in this YouTuber’s recap:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
WATCH: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Launches Black Political Party: ‘Our Black Party’
*After declaring earlier this year that the “the Black vote will not be free” in 2020, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has launched a political party called Our Black Party.
“Couple of months ago, I told everybody, ‘Hold their vote hostage,’” Combs said in a new interview with Charlamagne tha God, Complex reports. “It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage but it would also be irresponsible of me to just let this moment go by. The world is watching—and [I’m doing] everything I can to make sure that going forth, that we’re a part of the narrative. That we own our politics.”
He also shared his plans for the new Our Black Party.
“I’m launching one of the boldest movements that I’ve ever launched. It’s called Our Black Party. It’s time for us to have our own Black political party—unapologetically. Because right now, if you look at the debates, we’re not even a part of the conversation. We don’t have any political power, we don’t have any political leverage and so we started our Black party with some young, fearless Black activists, elected officials, and I’ve stepped up and put the money behind it.”
The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO. We can’t allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US. The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR.
— Diddy (@Diddy) October 16, 2020
On twitter, Diddy noted “The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO. We can’t allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US. The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR.”
In a follow up Tweet on Friday, he wrote, “Things have got too serious. It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage. But it would also be irresponsible of me to let this moment go by and not make sure going forward we are doing what it takes to own our politics,” he wrote. “So, I’m launching one of the boldest things I’ve ever launched. I’m launching a Black political party with some young Black elected officials and activists. It’s called @OurBlackParty, it doesn’t matter if you are Republican or Democrat.”
Combs added, “We can protest all we want, but to win, we have to build our own Black political army. To do that, we have to be trained and organized. @OurBlackParty is doing that.”
Scroll up and hear his message via the YouTube video above.
The music mogul also endorsed Biden, but made clear “We need to get Biden in and hold him accountable. Trump has taken things too far. As Black people, we aren’t even a topic of real discussion. We can no longer stand for doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. That’s insanity! It’s time we unify.”
