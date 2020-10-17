With Ice Cube’s Hook Up with Trump, Can He Handle the ‘SELLOUT’ Label? He Responds

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*After declaring earlier this year that the “the Black vote will not be free” in 2020, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has launched a political party called Our Black Party.

“Couple of months ago, I told everybody, ‘Hold their vote hostage,’” Combs said in a new interview with Charlamagne tha God, Complex reports. “It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage but it would also be irresponsible of me to just let this moment go by. The world is watching—and [I’m doing] everything I can to make sure that going forth, that we’re a part of the narrative. That we own our politics.”

He also shared his plans for the new Our Black Party.

“I’m launching one of the boldest movements that I’ve ever launched. It’s called Our Black Party. It’s time for us to have our own Black political party—unapologetically. Because right now, if you look at the debates, we’re not even a part of the conversation. We don’t have any political power, we don’t have any political leverage and so we started our Black party with some young, fearless Black activists, elected officials, and I’ve stepped up and put the money behind it.”

READ MORE: EUR Exclusive | Amber Ruffin: Whose Looking Out For Amy Coney Barrett & How’s Kanye Surviving? (Watch)

The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO. We can’t allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US. The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR. — Diddy (@Diddy) October 16, 2020

On twitter, Diddy noted “The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO. We can’t allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US. The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR.”

In a follow up Tweet on Friday, he wrote, “Things have got too serious. It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage. But it would also be irresponsible of me to let this moment go by and not make sure going forward we are doing what it takes to own our politics,” he wrote. “So, I’m launching one of the boldest things I’ve ever launched. I’m launching a Black political party with some young Black elected officials and activists. It’s called @OurBlackParty, it doesn’t matter if you are Republican or Democrat.”

Combs added, “We can protest all we want, but to win, we have to build our own Black political army. To do that, we have to be trained and organized. @OurBlackParty is doing that.”

Scroll up and hear his message via the YouTube video above.

The music mogul also endorsed Biden, but made clear “We need to get Biden in and hold him accountable. Trump has taken things too far. As Black people, we aren’t even a topic of real discussion. We can no longer stand for doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. That’s insanity! It’s time we unify.”