Vegan Dishes and Holiday Wishes: Keshia Knight Pulliam Talks Recipes & ‘The Christmas Aunt’ / WATCH
*The holidays are a special time to be around family, good food and a significant other if you have one.
EUR associate Chellz Evette had an interesting chat with Keshia Knight Pulliam about her character Rebecca in her new film that is navigating that space but seemingly finds unexpected love during the holidays
EUR: Tell us about Rebecca, your character.
KNP: “ Rebecca, she is working woman who lives in LA, with all of the fabulous people. Who is originally from a small town in Nashville and she goes home for the holidays to watch her niece and nephew and while she’s there she gets them reinvigorated with the Christmas spirit and of course you know, it’s the holidays its Lifetime so it’s a little love story in there as well…
MORE NEWS ON EURweb: Mariah Carey Opens Up About Racism During Childhood and More in New Memoir
EUR: A lot of single woman can relate to Rebecca because she goes back home and runs into a childhood friend and then…
KNP: (smiling) “See what had happen was…he was her childhood best friend and its one of those situations when your best friends and you go home and kind of realize that its something that you’re missing.”
EUR: What would be a good vegan holiday dish?
KNP: “Well I have a really good, like during this kind of colder weather where you want to be cozy–I love Chili so I make a really great vegan chili. If you’re not vegan the same recipe works with turkey, ground beef, you don’t even miss the meat at all. I use ground Beyond Meat or can just do it strictly with vegetables.
Check out the full interview and watch “The Christmas Aunt” on Lifetime Network November 1st 8pm
Murder of Dedrick Gobert (‘DOOKY’ in ‘Boyz N The Hood’) Detailed
*If movie goers remember the actors and actresses in the 1991 black culture classic movie “Boyz N The Hood,” directed by John Singleton, it’s difficult not to recall the character “Dooky,” played by Dedrick Gobert.
“Dooky” was the pacifier-toting and sucking gangsta character in the movie. Gobert was credited with teenagers in the 1990s sucking on pacifiers which became a nationwide trend.
Several years after “Boyz N The Hood,” Gobert, according to reports, was fatally shot after arguing during a drag race.
The Los Angeles Times reported that Gobert and almost 40 other people were involved in an illegal drag race in November of 1994. The race was in Mira Loma, California, about 50 miles east of Los Angeles. The Times’ article said a brutal fight between Gobert and members of a gang erupted sometime during the racing activities. Following the fight, Gobert and his friend, Ignacio Hernandez, were fatally shot. Gobert’s girlfriend Jenny Hyon was involved in the fight and ultimately shot. Although she survived, Hyon was left paralyzed from the neck down.
READ THIS: With Ice Cube’s Hook Up with Trump, Can He Handle the ‘SELLOUT’ Label? He Responds
In December of 1994, police arrested Sonny Enraca, who was ultimately identified as the shooter. He was charged with the murders of both Gobert and Hernandez, and the non-fatal shooting of Hyon. He claimed he was acting in self-defense, after Gobert reached under his shirt as if he had a gun.
In May of 1999, Enraca was sentenced to death, according to the Times story. Last year, due to California Governor Gavin Newsome’s executive moratorium in 737 California death sentences cases, Enraca was removed from Death Row. He is reportedly still serving time for the two murders and one non-fatal shooting.
In addition to Gobert appearing in “Boyz N The Hood,” he also was featured in two other films: “Poetic Justice” (1993) and “Higher Learning” (1995, released posthumously).
Mariah Carey Opens Up About Racism During Childhood and More in New Memoir
*Five-time Grammy singer and recording artist Mariah Carey is one of the best-selling female solo recording artists of all-time, with a portfolio full of memorable hit songs since bursting onto the music scene in the late 1980s.
Yet, she also has vivid memories of the racism she endured growing up a bi-racial child in the 1970s and early ‘80s in Huntington, New York, about 32 miles from New York City. Carey is one of three children born to a white mother and an African American and Venezuelan father.
In her new book, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the 50-year-old writes about several incidents that opened her young eyes to bigotry and racism. One incident that stands out in her mind was when she was a young girl and one of her grade school friends came over to the house for a visit.
“The parents didn’t know I was Black. They didn’t know that she (their daughter) was going to go into a Black man’s house,” Carey writes. “They’d only met my mother. The girl burst into tears because she was so freaked out. Mind you, my father is this gorgeous, tall man that looked like a movie star to me and then to see that happen. It just changes your perspective on things, and it twists it. It was just heartbreaking.”
MORE NEWS: WATCH: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Launches Black Political Party: ‘Our Black Party’
Carey writes about another incident in school that involved a teacher that didn’t know that the future singing star had a Black father and white mother. When students were assigned to draw their parents, the teacher corrected Carey after seeing what the youngster had drawn and colored.
“I was basically traumatized by the teacher who thought I had used the wrong crayon because I had drawn my father with a brown crayon,” recalled Carey. “These are the kinds of experiences that stay with someone at such a young age, even if there isn’t malicious intent on the part of a teacher, or even perhaps a close friend who was unaware that my father was Black.”
Carey is happy that her book has been released in this present climate of racial discord and the heighten national debate about racism. The book, which Carey said took three years to write, is an important tool to talk about racial attitudes between white and Black people. She shared, however, since the release of the book, her nine-year-old son Moroccan has been bullied by a white supremacist he thought was a friend.
Carey said her book is more than reflections of the racism she endured as a child, as she also writes about her 2001 hospitalization due to mental health issues because of exhaustion and other factors; her strained relationship with her mother; dating baseball star Derek Jeter, who was also biracial; her ex-husband, Tommy Mottola’s role in trying to sink the success of “Glitter,” which she starred in 2001; throwing shades on J.Lo; and much more.
During a recent interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Carey said that there’s a possibility that the book may someday come to life as a film or mini-series with Lee Daniels’ involvement. “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the songstress told Cohen, “is written in a very ‘visual way.’ ”
The Pulse of Entertainment: Billboard Chart’s #1 Vocalist Yola Nash Releases ‘Touched by Love’ CD
*“My debut was 10 years ago, it became pretty successful reaching the Top 40’s,” said Poland born Jazz vocalist Yola Nash about her debut album “Another Girl,” which garnered a Billboard #1 single “I Wanna Be Loved By You.” Currently Nash is promoting her sophomore album “Touched By Love” (YoStar).
Yola explained that the independent label she was on wanted to do too much changing, especially with her award winning musicians. She credits two people for this album, her musical director/pianist that gave her the idea for the album, and a poet who encouraged her through the label ordeal that had her on hold for three years. She also dedicated this album to her mother Danusia who encouraged and supported her since birth to follow her dreams to success.
“Touched By Love” was produced by Yola Nash in partnership with Grammy winning Jazz pianist Edsel Gomez (Dee Dee Bridgewater) – her music director.
“The project is not regular and it’s a miracle. I had so many obstacles that most people would have given up,” Yola pointed out.
Yola is a miracle. She relocated to New York from Poland, not speaking English. She earned a Bachelors degree in Nursing and in Fine Arts, and has a Masters in Psychology. For someone coming to a country not knowing the language, Yola not only learned the language, but mastered it. She went on to become a highly successful radio talk show host on “The Yola Nash Show” at WABC Radio. It’s a celebrity driven radio show where she has interviewed such icons as Billie Joel, William Shatner, Kevin Bacon, Christ Botti and Melissa Etheridge – to name a few.
“I was interviewing Chris Botti…He said, ‘Show what you got…and let it be’,” she said about launching her vocal recording career.
“I was 5 years old,” she said when I asked when her family knew she was musically inclined. “We are born with certain qualities or tastes. No one told me to love Jazz or R&B. I had a friend who had a mandolin. She would play and I would make a microphone from a rope. I would sing to the forest. My music teacher in elementary school encouraged me. In high school a teacher trained my voice for free. He had me in vocal contests and I was winning. This made me move forward.”
MORE NEWS: Kodak Black Update: Rapper Transferred from Kentucky Prison After Suit of Alleged Torture
Yola Nash’s sophomore album “Touched By Love” also features Grammy winning percussionist Luisito Quintero, pianist Dr. Octavio Vazquez, guitarist Graham Keir, bassist Dave Baron, and Grammy nominated accordionist Alex Meixner. Nash wrote all the songs on the album except one, “Dance With Me” which was penned by poet Fella Cederbaum. Her vocal career includes singing for Pope John Paul II, as the first Polish-American to perform with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra – overseen by musical director Wynton Marsalis, and at New York’s Fashion Week.
Speaking in perfect English, Yola said, “You know it’s like supper important to over come that challenge (learning English). I came to American after my Masters degree. I had no friends or connections. My mother she’s been my foundation. I knew a few words…I’m still learning English everyday!”
Yola Nash is also mentioned in the Guinness Book of World Records for a graphic designed she created for the “Anne Frank” play, as the biggest theatre poster in the world.
“It was a graphic design made on the computer,” she informed me. “I work for a company that makes original art work for plays and musicals. The Anne Frank Foundation had a competition…many competed. I was awarded (the job), it took 5 months. When I was designing it, they never told me they were going to print it so big!”
As you can see, Yola had many obstacles, but she over came all of them, making a success life here in America as a Jazz vocalist with Grammy winning musicians; a songwriter whose song debuted at #1 on a Billboard Chart; as a producer of her own album and radio show; as a radio show host, and as a graphic design artist. Her album “Touched By Love” combines, musically and vocally, Smooth Jazz with her Poland roots creating a fresh new Smooth Jazz sound and album. www.YolaNash.com
