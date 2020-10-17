Lakers Celebrate 2020 NBA Championship with Party At Nobu in Malibu / Pics & Video

*The recently crowned NBA champs, the Los Angeles Lakers are out of the bubble in Orlando and back in SoCal. The team and their significant others celebrated the trophy with a victory dinner at the posh Nobu in Malibu.

Snaps capturing the affair were uploaded to Instagram by both attendees and celebrity photographers.

Savannah James, the wife you-know-who, hopped out of a luxury vehicle wearing a white corset top, vintage fitting denim, and a purple protective face mask.

Model/influencer Winnie Harlow sharedv photos of her and her Lakers boyfriend Kyle Kuzma.

Dwight Howard was joined by his WNBA fiancée Te’a Cooper. The pair sported matching all-black attire including leather pants and silver chains.

Here’s Rajon Rondo and his girlfriend, fashion designer Latoia Fitzgerald. They stepped out with face masks and designer threads.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and wife McKenzie also enjoyed the intimate outing. She added multiple photos of the two celebrating “Date Night with a Champ” as she wrote in the Instagram caption, decorated with the gold trophy emoji.

