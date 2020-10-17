Chadwick Boseman Died With NO Will – His Wife is Now Seeking to Administer Estate

*Here’s some interesting news regarding the late Chadwick Boseman.

Taylor Simone Ledward, the wife of the “Black Panther” star, has asked the court to be be appointed administrator of the estate of the actor, who died in August at the age of 43.

Boseman, who died Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, died without a will, with an estate with an estimated value of $938,500, according to papers filed in Los Angeles County probate court on Thursday.

Some are no doubt shocked or surprised that Boseman’s estate is not more valuable. However, it should be noted that some assets are not necessarily subject to probate, so his holdings could be larger than that amount.

Here’s more from USA Today via MSN News:

In the court papers, Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward (referred to in the documents by her legal name, Taylor Simone Ledward), asked to be named administrator with limited authority over the actor’s estate.

In addition to Ledward, Boseman is survived by his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman of Belton, S.C., who are also listed in the papers.

Boseman’s family, including Ledward, were by his side when he died at his Los Angeles home.

An article in People noted that Boseman and Ledward became engaged in 2019 and their last public appearance together was at the NBA All-Star Game in February in Chicago.

He paid tribute to her during an acceptance speech at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.

“Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.” Ledward blew him a kiss and mouthed back the words, “I love you.”

“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler singled out Ledward in a touching tribute to Boseman after his death. He opened his message by offering his sentiments:

“Before sharing my thoughts on the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman, I first offer my condolences to his family who meant so very much to him. To his wife, Simone, especially.”