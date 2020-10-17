Legal
Chadwick Boseman Died With NO Will – His Wife is Now Seeking to Administer Estate
*Here’s some interesting news regarding the late Chadwick Boseman.
Taylor Simone Ledward, the wife of the “Black Panther” star, has asked the court to be be appointed administrator of the estate of the actor, who died in August at the age of 43.
Boseman, who died Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, died without a will, with an estate with an estimated value of $938,500, according to papers filed in Los Angeles County probate court on Thursday.
Some are no doubt shocked or surprised that Boseman’s estate is not more valuable. However, it should be noted that some assets are not necessarily subject to probate, so his holdings could be larger than that amount.
Here’s more from USA Today via MSN News:
In the court papers, Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward (referred to in the documents by her legal name, Taylor Simone Ledward), asked to be named administrator with limited authority over the actor’s estate.
In addition to Ledward, Boseman is survived by his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman of Belton, S.C., who are also listed in the papers.
Boseman’s family, including Ledward, were by his side when he died at his Los Angeles home.
An article in People noted that Boseman and Ledward became engaged in 2019 and their last public appearance together was at the NBA All-Star Game in February in Chicago.
He paid tribute to her during an acceptance speech at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.
“Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.” Ledward blew him a kiss and mouthed back the words, “I love you.”
“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler singled out Ledward in a touching tribute to Boseman after his death. He opened his message by offering his sentiments:
“Before sharing my thoughts on the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman, I first offer my condolences to his family who meant so very much to him. To his wife, Simone, especially.”
Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson Hit with Sexual Assault Lawsuit
*Chicago’s former top-cop Eddie Johnson has been accused of sexual assault and harassment in a new lawsuit.
The plaintiff, Cynthia Donald, said Johnson told her “Now you know you belong to me,” after a forced sex act on her at CPD Headquaters in the summer of 2016.
Donald was Johnson’s personal driver when he was on the job and she has reportedly been a Chicago cop for 14 years.
She says in the 33-page lawsuit filed on Thursday that Johnson forced her to engage in sex acts to keep her job.
“After the first time he sexually assaulted me in his office at CPD headquarters he told me that I belonged to him,” Donald told a news conference Thursday, according to Fox 32 Chicago.
She also alleges Johson texted her nude photos of himself.
We previously reported, Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired Johnson last December for allegedly lying about falling asleep in his car after having a few drinks during a dinner date in October.
Johnson was found asleep behind the wheel of his car on October 17 at 12:30am after another motorist called 911.
When an officer approached him, he blamed his drowsiness on a mix-up with medication he was taking and noted that he had a “few” drinks at dinner.
At a press conference, Mayor Lightfoot accused Johnson of deliberately “misleading” her, the city and the police department about what really went down that night.
The lawsuit reportedly alleges that Johnson contacted Donald on that fateful night and demanded that she meet him for drinks.
After the incident, Lightfoot allegedly told Johnson to demote Donald, CBS 2 Chicago reported.
“Mayor Lightfoot emphatically denies, and common sense dictates, that Eddie Johnson ever told the Mayor about allegations of abuse or harassment of Cynthia Donald by Eddie Johnson. Ms. Donald’s lawyers never claimed otherwise,” the city’s Law Department said in response.
Johnson also denies lawsuit’s allegations.
“Her claims are not only patently false, they are egregiously dehumanizing towards those who have truly suffered in the workplace,” he said in a statement. “I pray for Ms. Donald’s well-being and look forward to the opportunity where the facts can be presented.”
Tory Lanez: Rapper Ordered to Stay 100 Yards from Megan Thee Stallion
*Rapper Tory Lanez has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan Thee Stallion, and is to have no contact with her amid his criminal case for allegedly shooting the hip-hop star.
Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, made an appearance by phone on Tuesday for a Los Angeles court hearing, and he did not enter a plea. His bail, raised from $35,000 to $190,000, was promptly posted, per USA Today.
He was also ordered to surrender any guns he owns.
We previously reported… Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan’s feet several times and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills.
The Canadian-born artist took to Twitter recently to react to the two felony charges he’s facing over the incident.
“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”
⏰ will 🗣 … and the truth will come to the light … I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u .
— Tory Lanez (@torylanez) October 9, 2020
Lanez’s faces charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of roughly 23 years.
He addressed the shooting in a new full-length album titled “Daystar,” on which he denies the allegations against him.
Megan previously confirmed that Tory was the triggerman that wild night together over the summer, shooting at her feet during an argument that was allegedly about Kylie Jenner. Megan has denied this. She and Tory partied with the reality star prior to the shooting. Word on the street is that Lanez got a little too flirty with Jenner, and Megan wasn’t having it.
On “Daystar,” Lanez denies shooting the “WAP” rapper and suggests he’s being “framed.” On the project’s opening track “Money Over Fallouts,” he raps, “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain’t clean enough.”
Lanez allegedly told Megan to “dance, b*tch” before firing four shots at her. He then offered her hush money to cover it up, according to a source close to the situation. His camp denies this.
Megan’s injuries to her feet required surgery to remove bullets or bullet fragments, TMZ reported.
Lanez’s arraignment has been postponed to Nov. 18.
Indicted St. Louis Lawyers Leave Autographed Photo for Pancake House Waitress
*The couple who went viral for waving their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home were recemtly indicted by a grand jury in St. Louis. Now they are back in the headlines for allegedly leaving a signed postcard for a pancake house employee on Tuesday.
The photo says “Patty & Mark McCloskey v. the Mob,” and shows them with their arms crossed in front of their home under an American flag, along with the caption: “Still standing.”
According to KMOV, the McCloskeys left the autographed image and a tip for a server at Original Pancake House in Ladue. Another diner witnessed it go down and was quick to speak to local reporters about it, Law and Crime reports.
“We were having breakfast and I noticed all this commotion around the table when they had left. The server was like ‘Oh my God, look what they left me,” said Andrea Spencer, according to the local CBS affiliate. “I saw it and thought ‘Oh my God.’ It was just flabbergasting think that you’re capitalizing on these 15 minutes of shame that you have, and to publicize it on a postcard. I thought it was strange.”
KMOV later noted that “A photographer whose images were used in the postcard told News 4 Wednesday the couple did not obtain permission to use the photo and may be in violation of copyright laws.”
Spencer said she got the sense the McCloskeys “didn’t want to be forgotten or they didn’t get recognized as much as they wanted to when they were there.”
The couple’s attorney said they carry postcards because they receive a lot of requests for autographs.
Earlier this month, Mark and Patricia McCloskey were each charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon in the July incident outside their mansion with Black Lives Matter protesters.
“Once all the facts are out, it will be clear the McCloskeys committed no crime whatsoever,” Joel Schwartz, their attorney, told KMOV-TV. “Frankly because the grand jury is not an adversarial process and defense counsel are not allowed in there and I have no idea what was stated to the grand jury and what law was given to the grand jury.”
Mark McCloskey told reporters that not one of protesters who damaged his property was charged in the incident.
“Every single human being that was in front of my house was a criminal trespasser,” McCloskey said, according to KMOV-TV. “They broke down our gate. They trespassed on our property. Not a single one of those people is now charged with anything. We’re charged with felonies that could cost us four years of our lives and our law licenses.”
We previously reported… the protesters were on their way to the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson (D), calling on her to resign after she revealed the personal information of activists on a livestream.
“It was like the storming of the Bastille, the gate came down and a large crowd of angry, aggressive people poured through. I was terrified that we’d be murdered within seconds. Our house would be burned down, our pets would be killed,” Mark McCloskey told reporters in July.
“What you are witnessing here is just an opportunity for the government, the leftist, democrat government of the City of St. Louis to persecute us for doing no more than exercising our Second Amendment rights,” he continued.
