Press Release
Anwar Jamison’s ‘Coming To Africa’ Showcases American Black Love in the Motherland
*LOS ANGELES – The award-winning romantic comedy, “Coming to Africa,” written and directed by Anwar Jamison is set for a holiday release on Black Friday – that is, Friday, November 27, 2020 on all digital platforms, including Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play and Vudu.
“Coming to Africa” is a romantic comedy, which explores the themes of classism, racism and social consciousness behind the backdrop of contemporary black love. The film boasts an ensemble cast, which includes Jamison, along with Khalil Kain (“Juice,” “Girlfriends”) and Ghanaian tv and film star Nana Ama McBrown (“Tentacles,” “Asoreba”).
In this new role, Jamison portrays a Black man blinded by his personal aspirations and success; and not interested in any dialogue about the social ills of the world. Afraid to rock the boat, he’s unwilling to use his privilege and position to sound an alarm for political or social injustice. In fact, he’s adapted to his privilege culture quite comfortably, until a dose of reality and a trip to the Motherland changes his world.
Heartwarming and funny, “Coming to Africa” will transport audiences to Ghana, watch a Black man transform his heart and soul and discover his self identity – all thanks to the power of #BlackLove.
Currently, “Coming to Africa” is making the film festival rounds. It has been named an official selection in the 23rd annual Indie Memphis Film Festival set to take place virtually October 21-29, 2020 in Memphis, Tenn. The nine-day festival will screen a distinctive lineup of narrative features, documentaries, and short films.
Due to the pandemic, the festival will offer virtual and outdoor screenings, including nightly films at the Malco Summer Drive-In, as well as lawn screenings at venues around town, including Shelby Farms, Levitt Shell, The Grove at GPAC, the Stax Museum parking lot, and the Downtown Riverfront. Virtual events of the festival will be accessible for attendees both in and outside of the Memphis area to view films on their devices, and participate in online events and discussions. For more information, visit www.IndieMemphis.org.
COMING TO AFRICA | Indie Memphis Film Festival
- Friday, October 23, 2020
Downtown Memphis on the Mississippi River
6:30 p.m.
- Special guests:Director Anwar Jamison and actor Khalil Kain (“Juice,” “Girlfriends”) will host a Q & A session, following the screening of the film.
“Coming to Africa” came up a big winner at the 7th annual Las Vegas Black Film Festival (LVBFF), nominated for six jury awards, and nabbing three of them – that is, Best Romance, Best Comedy and Best Actress. For the social press release about “Coming to Africa” at LVBFF, visit https://pitchengine.com/wyllisa-bennett-publicist-du-jour/2020/08/05/new-romantic-comedy-coming-to-africa-showcase/002518056449896794292
After its festival run, “Coming to Africa” will hit theatres in November 2020 with several “pop up” screenings before its release on digital platforms.
COMING SOON!
Saturday, November 14, 2020
Atlanta, GA
TBA
Saturday, November 21, 2020
Cinemark 17 IMAX Theater
Dallas, Texas
7 p.m.
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Kenosha, Wisconsin
Cinemark Tinseltown USA Theater
7 p.m.
Interestingly, the “Coming to Africa” soundtrack features music from some of the most popular artists in Ghana, including the winner of the BET Best International Act and BET Hip-Hop Best International Flow Award – that is, rapper Sarkodie, along with the winner of the BET Best International Act – Ghanaian Afropop, dance hall and reggae singer Stonebwoy.
“Coming to Africa” was shot in Memphis, Tennessee and Accra, Ghana. The romcom was produced by Ghanaian tv host PY Addo Boateng. Jamison served as executive producer. Mi Prime Entertainment and Hood Professor Productions served as the production companies on this project.
FUN FACT: “Coming to Africa” was shot in Ghana during the country’s yearlong celebration of the Year of Return, Ghana 2019, which celebrated the achievements and sacrifices of Africans in the Diaspora, and encouraged resettlement and investment in the continent. Among the list of celebrities who visited Ghana during the Year of Return includes Jay-Z, Idris Elba, Campbell, Anthony Anderson, and Steve Harvey – just to name a few. In fact, Beyonce’ filmed her visual album, “Black is King,” in Ghana.
COMING TO AFRICA | run time: 95 minutes | movie synopsis
Adrian (Anwar Jamison) has spent his entire adult life, climbing the Corporate America ladder and playing the necessary games to get ahead. He’s bought into the “American Dream” – hook, line and sinker — and he’s been extremely successful in the corporate world because of it. But, he’s not the most conscious brotha! As a Black man, he’s intentionally shied away from any talk of social justice and racial inequality or leveraged his position to help the Black community. Instead, he believes that the richer Black people become, the better off they’ll be in the struggle. That’s all that matters to him in his rise to the top. He’s poised for a HUGE promotion on his job, making him the first African-American vice president in the history of his company. But, racism rears its ugly head, and he gets a reality check!
On the flip side, Adrian’s brother, Buck (Khalil Kain), is a barber and social activist, who routinely holds community meetings in his barber shop. He’s fully engaged in social change and the liberation of Black people in America — that is, when he’s not cutting hair. So too is Adrian’s other brother, Adonis (Powwah Uhuru), who’s been saving up for more than a year to celebrate his 10th wedding anniversary and gift his wife with the ultimate wedding gift – that is, a trip to Africa. After a perfect storm of disappointment and discrimination, Adrian finds himself in Ghana on an amusing adventure where he meets the beautiful Akosua (Nana Ama McBrown) and finds the nourishment he truly needs for his soul.
To view the trailer of “Coming to Africa,” visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fd77UhujVII&t=1s
GET SOCIAL WITH DIRECTOR
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/directoranwarjamison/
Follow me on Instagram: @AnwarJamison
Follow me on Twitter: @AnwarJamison
Hashtags: #ComingToAfrica #LVBFF2020
ABOUT ANWAR JAMISON, director
Anwar Jamison is a Memphis-based filmmaker, writer and professor. A child prodigy, he began kindergarten at the age of two at Sister Clara Muhammad Preparatory School in Racine, Wisconsin. At the age of four, he attended John Robert Powers Acting School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was featured in several commercials. He began writing short stories at seven years of age and raps at nine, respectfully.
Jamison has a bachelor’s degree in English Writing from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He went on to receive a master’s in English as well as master’s in Film & Video Production from the University of Memphis.
With his fingers in the music business, he eventually stepped away to become a filmmaker, writing and directing his first feature film in 2008, “Funeral Arrangements,” which was distributed nationally by Select-O-Hits. In 2013, he wrote and directed his sophomore effort, “5 Steps to a Conversation,” also distributed nationally by Select-O-Hits. Four years later, he released the documentary feature, “A Bitter Pill to Swallow,” tackling the epidemic of prescription pill abuse as a street drug and its effect on the users, their families and the community.
Last year, Jamison traveled to Accra, Ghana, to shoot “Coming to Africa” during the country’s Year of Return celebration. The movie is the fourth feature film that he has written, directed and executive produced.
Jamison is an English professor, who established the Digital Media & Film program in 2012 at Arkansas State University Mid-South in West Memphis, Arkansas. He serves as lead faculty. With Jamison’s academic appointment and independent entrepreneurship, combined with his mastery of the various aspects of content creation including writing, directing, acting, producing, rapping and editing, Jamison is a multi-talented force in the entertainment industry.
source:
Wyllisa Bennett, publicist du jour
[email protected]
Business
Black Entrepreneurs Day ~ Star Studded Live-Stream by Daymond John, Celebrates Black Business
*New York, NY– Daymond John, the founder and CEO of FUBU and Co-Star of ABC’s four-time Emmy Award winning show, Shark Tank, has announced the forthcoming Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase for Business. In conjunction with Medium Rare (Shaq vs. Gronk), Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase for Business is a primetime special at the intersection of business and entertainment. The free global live-stream celebrating Black business & entrepreneurship will air on October 24th beginning at 7PM EST on Facebook via Daymond John’s Page and across Facebook channels. The stream will also be simulcasted by LiveXLive (NASDAQ: LIVX) across 20+ other platforms including: LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter, and more.
Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase for Business will be highlighted by Game Changer Conversations, presented by The General® Insurance, featuring Daymond John in one-on-one conversations with Black businesses leaders and cultural icons including Shaquille O’Neal, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, Robert Johnson, LL Cool J and others. Musical superstars Chance The Rapper and Questlove will also take the stage and perform live, in addition to the official Afterparty featuring DJ Diesel a/k/a Shaquille O’Neal presented by Pepsi. Daymond will be based in the Black Entrepreneurs Day custom TV studio in New York City, while all of the virtual interviews will be conducted via the event’s video broadcasting partner, Cisco Webex.
The event will provide guidance and inspiration to the next generation of rising entrepreneurs, as well as $175,000 in bottom-line financial support, via its “NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant,” which was created in partnership with the NAACP. The grants will be broken up into seven, generously funded by the event’s partners: Chase for Business, The General® Insurance, Pepsi, Cisco Webex, Quickbooks, Yappa, and Robinhood. Black entrepreneurs and small business owners across the country can apply now for the NAACP Powershift grant via www.BlackEntreprenuersDay.com; applications are now open through October 12th.
Daymond John said, “2020 has been a challenging year for many, but has also created tremendous opportunities for people throughout the country to rise up to be heard. I asked myself ‘how can I make a difference’ and ‘how can I call upon my network to help make that difference.’ I teamed up with Chase For Business to create Black Entrepreneurs Day in order to celebrate small businesses and the entrepreneurial spirit that drives me and so many others. The people and partners who have signed on to participate with me in this event are a testament for the need to create change within the Black community. October 24th is the next step of many for supporting our entrepreneurs and is a tremendous endorsement that the world’s most celebrated entertainers, athletes, musicians, and brands will help lead the way.”
Daymond has been an ambassador for Chase since 2016 and has played a central role within Chase’s Advancing Black Entrepreneurs program, which offers tools and advice to help Black business owners address issues such as the financial challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic. Chase’s bankers across the country continue to assist Black entrepreneurs, helping them effectively start and grow their businesses—from banking, finance and credit options. Daymond is honored to partner with Chase for Business to power the Black Entrepreneurs Day broadcast and to highlight Chase clients overcoming adversity throughout the show. In addition to fueling the NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant, Chase & Daymond will offer mentorship services to the winning entrepreneur.
“Investing in Black-owned businesses is critical to driving job growth and economic opportunity across the country,” said Christopher Hollins, Managing Director, Chase Business Banking. “Through programs like Advancing Black Entrepreneurs, we’re giving owners the tools and advice necessary to prepare their business for long-term success, something that’s especially important today.”
Daymond has partnered with The General® Insurance to power the event’s “Game Changer Conversations.” The conversation series will feature Daymond in one-on-one conversations with Black business leaders including the company’s Brand Ambassador, Shaquille O’Neal as well as Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, Robert Johnson, LL Cool J, Arlan Hamilton, Brian Lamb, and The General’s Chief Revenue Officer, Elicia Azali. In addition to its commitment to fund one of the five NAACP Grants awarded during the show, Azali and O’Neal will conduct private 1:1 mentorship sessions with the recipient to help him or her grow their business.
“Nearly 1/3 of our customers are considering taking on a ‘side business’ outside of their typical work to make ends meet, and 1 out of 10 are managing their own business. They have big dreams and want to make improvements in their lives to achieve their goals. This event will help them along that journey” said Azali, CRO at The General®.
To further connect with entrepreneurs and those seeking to start their own businesses, viewers from around the world can submit questions exclusively via Yappa that Daymond will answer live during the event. Yappa is an audio and video commenting tool located on the event website and is the official discussion platform of Black Entrepreneurs Day. Established by Black founders Jennifer Dyer and Kiaran Sim in 2015, Yappa’s success is itself a story of perseverance and determination as the duo faced enormous challenges to bankroll their startup. Yappa is proud to support the Black entrepreneurial community by donating $25,000 towards the NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant.
Pepsi is proud to partner with Black Entrepreneurs Day to present “The Afterparty with DJ Diesel.” As the closing performance of Black Entrepreneurs Day, DJ Diesel will take over the decks for a special 45-minute DJ set. “We’re proud to support Black Entrepreneurs Day and provide the entertainment only Pepsi could bring with DJ Diesel,” said Chauncey Hamlett, VP/CMO PepsiCo Beverages North America – South Division. “Through our partnership, we look forward to continuing to highlight our support for Black Entrepreneurs and particularly our recently launched platform around Black Owned Restaurants, providing them with opportunities to grow their businesses, especially during these challenging times.” Additionally, Pepsi is proud to support the Black entrepreneurial community by donating $25,000 towards the NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant.
Webex, the video conferencing leader, creates the possibility of remote collaboration that’s simple, reliable, and highly secure. Black Entrepreneurs Day is proud to partner with Webex as the event’s preferred technology to power the Game Changer Conversations and Grant Winners segments. Webex is proud to support the Black entrepreneurial community by donating $25,000 towards the NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant.
Black Entrepreneurs Day has partnered with Intuit Quickbooks to present “Bridging the Digital Gap” an informative panel showcasing technology resources for entrepreneurs in the modern era. The panel will be moderated by Daymond and feature Quickbooks executives and small businesses. QuickBooks is the undisputed leader in small business fintech offering interconnected financial tools including accounting, payroll, payments, lending and ecommerce services, that help 7 million small businesses around the world. QuickBooks saves entrepreneurs and small businesses time and money, while providing information that helps owners make the most informed and impactful decisions for their business.
Black Entrepreneurs Day Presented by Chase for Business Live-StreamProgram:
Game Changer Conversations presented by The General® Insurance will feature one-on-one interviews with Daymond John alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Gabrielle Union, Robert Johnson, Jamie Foxx, LL Cool J, Arlan Hamilton, Elicia Azali, and Brian Lamb. Through direct and incisive questions about his guests’ entrepreneurial journeys, Daymond and co-host Angela Yee will demonstrate that while their paths in business may be unique, the personal qualities that powered their success—hard work, tenacity and good judgment—remain consistent, no matter the challenge.
Live Musical Performances by three-time Grammy winner Chance The Rapper and Hip-Hop statesman Questlove. A renaissance man at 27, Chance The Rapper has used the opportunities created by his chart-topping mixtapes to branch out into producing, acting, philanthropy, entrepreneurship, and social activism. The three-time Grammy winner is a platinum recording artist who has also taken home three BET Awards, two BET hip-hop Awards and a Soul Train Music Award, all before the age of 30. A sought-after producer for musical artists both inside and outside the hip-hop family, Questlove can be seen weeknights with The Roots, which has a current residency as the house band for the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
“NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant” Celebration & Showcase – Daymond’s quest to find and award up and coming Black entrepreneurs has begun! Submissions are now open and six deserving up-and-coming Black entrepreneurs will be awarded $25,000 each to help grow and scale their businesses. In addition to the monetary compensation, winners of the grant will receive personal mentoring from Daymond and join him live on air during Black Entrepreneurs Day to showcase their businesses to millions of viewers.
Robinhood Roundtable – Prepare for a one-of-a-kind segment featuring Daymond in conversation with an incredible black business icon. Stay tuned for more info on what is sure to be a highlight of the show!
Bridging the Digital Gap Presented by Quickbooks – An informative panel showcasing resources for entrepreneurs in the modern era. The panel will be moderated by Daymond and feature Quickbooks executives and small businesses, stay tuned for more info!
Pepsi Presents the Afterparty with DJ Diesel – Pepsi is proud to present the closing performance of Black Entrepreneurs Day featuring a DJ set from the one and only DJ Diesel a/k/a Shaquille O’Neal.
“Intentional efforts like this are among a number of critical elements that help stabilize our community and reinvigorate the creative identity of entrepreneurs from all across this country” stated Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP. The NAACP is thrilled to be partnering with Daymond John to deliver the Powershift Entrepreneur Grant, and our hope is that this frees future business leaders to imagine the possibilities in business through ingenuity, innovation, and passion.”
The one-of-a-kind historic live-stream will take place October 24th at 7pm EST, from its custom-built studio in New York. All guests will be joining the livestream remotely, thanks to our
partner Cisco Webex. The free global live stream will air on October 24th beginning at 7PM EST on Facebook via Daymond John’s Page and across Facebook channels. The stream will also be simulcasted by LiveXLive across 20+ other platforms including: LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter and more.
ABOUT DAYMOND JOHN
Daymond John is CEO and Founder of FUBU, a much-celebrated global lifestyle brand, and a pioneer in the fashion industry with over $6 billion in product sales. John’s marketing strategies and ability to build successful brands has made him a highly influential consultant and motivational speaker today. John is also an author of four best-selling books including his New York Times best-selling books, The Power of Broke (2016) and Rise and Grind (2018). This past March, John released his fifth book, Powershift, that walks through his tried and true process of how to transform any situation, close any deal and achieve any outcome through his own experience and vast network of industry leaders. A Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship under the Obama Administration, John is celebrating his 12th season on ABC’s four time Emmy Award winning show Shark Tank where as one of the original Sharks, he demonstrates his marketing prowess and entrepreneurial insights. He continues to run his marketing firm The Shark Group offers advice on how to effectively communicate to consumers through innovative means and connects brands with the world’s top celebrities for everything from endorsements to product extensions.
ABOUT MEDIUM RARE
Focused at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, Medium Rare partners with global icons to build live event and content brands. Medium Rare is the creator and producer of: Shaq’s Fun House, Gronk Beach, Black Entrepreneurs Day, Shaq VS Gronk, and more. Additionally Medium Rare manages and produces custom activations for leading brands and icons such as: DJ Diesel aka SHAQ, DJ Carnage, Rob Gronkowski, and Virgin Voyages. Medium Rare was Founded by Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman, who previously worked with global festivals across Live Nation, Tomorrowland, Electric Zoo, and LiveStyle. Earlier this year, Joe and Adam were named to the Forbes 30U30 list and Pollstar’s Next Gen Impact list. Learn more at www.Medium-Rare.com
ABOUT SHARK GROUP
The Shark Group’s team of expert communicators, strategic analysts, and creative heavyweights excels in propelling brands into the fabric of pop culture. Founded by award winning entrepreneur Daymond John, the agency’s culture is deeply rooted in thinking like entrepreneurs to create value for its partners and clients. Some of its clients include Chase, Shopify, T-Mobile, AARP, Daymond John, Carlos Santana, Catherine Zeta-Jones and many others. Learn more at www.TheSharkGroup.com
source:
Amanda Sprague/RMG
[email protected]
Entertainment
Phoebe Robinson and Rachel Brosnahan Team Up for Amazon’s ‘Yearly Departed’ Funeral for 2020
*CULVER CITY, Calif. –– Amazon Prime Video will say so long to 2020 with the new comedy special Yearly Departed, a comedic memorial for a year that somehow still isn’t over yet, from Executive Producer Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), who will also appear.
Hosted by multi-talented comedian Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens), Yearly Departed will premiere this winter exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Yearly Departed is a series of eulogies for the year 2020, where a lineup of all-women comedians will deliver everything from casual sex to beige Band-Aids and everything in between that we’ve “lost” in 2020. After a year of societal upheaval, plague, murder hornets and banana bread, Yearly Departed will give 2020 the huge send-off it deserves, from some of the world’s funniest women. Yearly Departed is executive produced by Rachel Brosnahan, Paige Simpson, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, Samantha Ressler, Nathalie Love, and Bess Kalb, with Kalb also serving as head writer. Emmy Award-nominee Linda Mendoza (Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready) is set to direct. Yearly Departed is from Amazon Studios and Done + Dusted.
“I can’t imagine a better way to lay this unfathomably awful year to rest than giving some of the world’s funniest women the last word. I’m grateful to our partners at Amazon Prime Video, We The Women, Bess Kalb and Done + Dusted for breathing life into our funeral and giving us all the opportunity to collectively heal through laughter,” said Brosnahan.
Robinson added, “I’m ready to put 2020 on fire like I’m barbequing at a Black family reunion. All kidding aside, the world is beyond stressful and confusing, so I’m honored to help take everyone’s minds off the heaviness with some much-needed comedy while wearing a fresh wig.”
“Given the events of 2020, we can’t wait to toast its departure with this group of hilarious women, led by the incredible Rachel Brosnahan!” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Rachel, Bess, and the Done + Dusted team have come together with Phoebe Robinson to bring us some much needed laughter as this year finally ends.”
Phoebe Robinson is best known as the co-creator and co-star of the hit WNYC Studios podcast 2 Dope Queens, which was turned into eight one-hour, critically-acclaimed HBO specials. She’s also a New York Times best-selling author of the books Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay and You Can’t Touch My Hair and Other Things I Still Have to Explain. Additionally, Phoebe was a staff writer on the final season of Portlandia, starred in the movies Ibiza and What Men Want, and was a five-time moderator on Michelle Obama’s international Becoming book tour. Most recently, Phoebe founded Tiny Reparations, a production company under ABC Studios, and TinyRep’s first project, a talk show entitled Doing the Most w/Phoebe Robinson, will premiere in 2021 on Comedy Central. She has also just launched a literary imprint called Tiny Reparations Books and released a brand-new advice-interview hybrid podcast entitled Black Frasier.
Rachel Brosnahan currently stars in the award-winning Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Since the series premiered in 2017, she has won an Emmy, two Golden Globes, A SAG award, two Critics’ Choice Awards and a TCA Award for her performance as “Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel.” She produced and starred in I’m Your Woman, an Amazon Original movie directed by Julia Hart and co-written with Jordan Horowitz, which will be released December 11th on Amazon Prime Video. Other film credits include Patriots’ Day, The Finest Hours, Louder Than Bombs, Burn Country and the upcoming The Courier opposite Benedict Cumberbatch. Brosnahan also recently signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios to develop television series under her Scrap Paper Pictures Banner.
Bess Kalb is an Emmy Award-nominated comedy writer and bestselling author of “Nobody Will Tell You This But Me.” She wrote for eight years on Jimmy Kimmel Live and was a regular man-on-the-street correspondent for Kimmel’s “Lie Witness News” segment before leaving the show to adapt her book into a film with Sight Unseen Pictures. She received a WGA Award in 2016. Kalb wrote for the Emmy Awards telecast in 2012 and 2016 and for the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2018. She has written jokes for Hillary Clinton and wrote speeches to the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
About Done+Dusted
Done+Dusted is a global production house that has devised and produced events, broadcast content and experiences for more than 20 years, including some of the biggest productions in the world, in every corner of the globe.
With offices in Los Angeles, London and Abu Dhabi, D+D has built an unrivaled reputation for producing world class projects on behalf of nations, broadcasters, brands, artists, gamers, leaders and educators.
Amongst many others, recent D+D productions include the Emmy nominated Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor: Dave Chappelle, the Emmy nominated Little Mermaid Live, the network roadblock Graduate Together: America Honors The High School Class of 2020, multiple Disney Singalongs for ABC, the most watched YouTube Originals live events ever, YouTube’s Dear Class of 2020 and David Blaine: Ascension and the 72nd Emmy Awards.
About We The Women
We The Women is a production company that focuses on creating original content while staffing female-identifying talent in all areas of theatre, film, and television. Founded by Samantha Ressler and Nathalie Love in 2017, We The Women began as a registered 501(c)3 not-for-profit, theater company dedicated to creating and curating live pop-up theatrical experiences in Los Angeles and New York.
About Prime Video
Prime Video offers customers a vast collection of movies, series, and sports— all available to watch on hundreds of compatible devices.
- Included with Prime Video: Watch movies, series and sports, including Thursday Night Football, award-winning Amazon Originals, and other exclusives. Enjoy hits like The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Chemical Hearts, Upload, Troop Zero, and Late Night with Mindy Kaling, plus Emmy Award winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Academy Award-nominated The Big Sick. Prime members also get access to licensed and self-published content.
- Prime Video Channels: Prime members can add channels like CBS All Access, BET+, EPIX, Noggin, NBA League Pass, MLB.tv, STARZ and SHOWTIME, ,—no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels.
- Rent or Buy: Enjoy new-release movies to rent or buy, entire seasons of current TV shows available to buy, and special deals just for Prime members.
- Instant access: Watch at home or on the go with your choice of hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TV. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream.
- Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favorite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb. Save it for later with select mobile downloads for offline viewing.
Prime Video is just one of many shopping and entertainment benefits included with a Prime membership, along with fast, free shipping on millions of Prime-eligible items at Amazon.com, unlimited photo storage, exclusive deals and discounts, and access to ad-free music and Kindle ebooks. To sign up or start a 30-day free trial of Prime, visit: amazon.com/prime.
source:
Amazon Studios
Press Release
McDonald’s Sweetens Up Breakfast Menu with McCafé Bakery Lineup
*CHICAGO, IL – Wake up and smell the … cinnamon rolls!
For nearly five decades, McDonald’s has been the leader in providing quick, delicious and savory breakfast options to our customers.
And today, we’re sharing some sweet news to give fans even more ways to experience the breakfast they love at McDonald’s with our new McCafé Bakery lineup.
Beginning Wednesday, October 28, customers can enjoy a new Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin or Cinnamon Roll at breakfast time (or break time…or lunch time…or coffee time…or me time, or…anytime, really). Each new menu item will be available all day at participating restaurants nationwide, because you never know when that sweet craving will hit.
- Apple Fritter: A classic fritter made with cinnamon and apples, this hand-held treat is fried to a golden brown and drizzled with a sweet glaze icing. Are we saying you should dip yours into your morning coffee? No way… Ok, fine, we definitely are.
- Blueberry Muffin: Our new recipe is baked with real blueberries and topped with a streusel crumb topping, making for a crave worthy soft & fluffy muffin. Feeling “blue” all day never tasted so good.
- Cinnamon Roll: Loaded with cinnamon layered between buttery, flaky pastry dough that is drizzled with a delicious cream cheese icing. Served warm, the aroma alone sparks a craving for the next decadent bite…talk about a reason to roll out of bed.
These craveable options will be offered alongside our beloved McCafé cookies and pies, marking the first addition of bakery items to McDonald’s core menu in over eight years.
“McDonald’s has been famous for our savory breakfast menu for almost fifty years,” said Linda VanGosen, Vice President, Brand and Menu Strategy, McDonald’s USA. “We’re continuing our breakfast innovation by adding tasty new sweet options with our new McCafé Bakery lineup. We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day.”
Our breakfast story began with the now-legendary Egg McMuffin in 1971. Over the years, we’ve continued to evolve our breakfast menu for our customers by introducing breakfast burritos in 1991, McGriddles in 2003 and committing in 2015 to sourcing 100% cage-free eggs by 2025. And now, we’re continuing the legacy with our addition of the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll.
Throughout this breakfast innovation, our food items have always been complemented by the most important of beverages: coffee. McCafé officially debuted in 2009 with our Premium Roast Coffee, and we’re proud to serve 100% sustainably sourced ground and whole bean coffee at restaurants throughout the U.S. Additionally, as coffee tastes have expanded, so have our options which now include espresso beverages, café quality frappé beverages and bakery items such as McCafé cookies, pies and our limited-time Donut Sticks**.
We can’t wait for customers to get a taste of our new McCafé Bakery lineup, all available in restaurants via carry-out, at the Drive Thru or through McDelivery.
*Includes ground and whole bean coffee sourced for all McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. except Hawaii.
**Not currently available in U.S. restaurants
source:
Nilaja McKinnies | Burrell
e: [email protected]
