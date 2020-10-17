Anwar Jamison’s ‘Coming To Africa’ Showcases American Black Love in the Motherland

*New York, NY– Daymond John, the founder and CEO of FUBU and Co-Star of ABC’s four-time Emmy Award winning show, Shark Tank, has announced the forthcoming Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase for Business. In conjunction with Medium Rare (Shaq vs. Gronk), Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase for Business is a primetime special at the intersection of business and entertainment. The free global live-stream celebrating Black business & entrepreneurship will air on October 24th beginning at 7PM EST on Facebook via Daymond John’s Page and across Facebook channels. The stream will also be simulcasted by LiveXLive (NASDAQ: LIVX) across 20+ other platforms including: LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter, and more.

Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase for Business will be highlighted by Game Changer Conversations, presented by The General® Insurance, featuring Daymond John in one-on-one conversations with Black businesses leaders and cultural icons including Shaquille O’Neal, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, Robert Johnson, LL Cool J and others. Musical superstars Chance The Rapper and Questlove will also take the stage and perform live, in addition to the official Afterparty featuring DJ Diesel a/k/a Shaquille O’Neal presented by Pepsi. Daymond will be based in the Black Entrepreneurs Day custom TV studio in New York City, while all of the virtual interviews will be conducted via the event’s video broadcasting partner, Cisco Webex.

The event will provide guidance and inspiration to the next generation of rising entrepreneurs, as well as $175,000 in bottom-line financial support, via its “NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant,” which was created in partnership with the NAACP. The grants will be broken up into seven, generously funded by the event’s partners: Chase for Business, The General® Insurance, Pepsi, Cisco Webex, Quickbooks, Yappa, and Robinhood. Black entrepreneurs and small business owners across the country can apply now for the NAACP Powershift grant via www.BlackEntreprenuersDay.com; applications are now open through October 12th.

Daymond John said, “2020 has been a challenging year for many, but has also created tremendous opportunities for people throughout the country to rise up to be heard. I asked myself ‘how can I make a difference’ and ‘how can I call upon my network to help make that difference.’ I teamed up with Chase For Business to create Black Entrepreneurs Day in order to celebrate small businesses and the entrepreneurial spirit that drives me and so many others. The people and partners who have signed on to participate with me in this event are a testament for the need to create change within the Black community. October 24th is the next step of many for supporting our entrepreneurs and is a tremendous endorsement that the world’s most celebrated entertainers, athletes, musicians, and brands will help lead the way.”

Daymond has been an ambassador for Chase since 2016 and has played a central role within Chase’s Advancing Black Entrepreneurs program, which offers tools and advice to help Black business owners address issues such as the financial challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic. Chase’s bankers across the country continue to assist Black entrepreneurs, helping them effectively start and grow their businesses—from banking, finance and credit options. Daymond is honored to partner with Chase for Business to power the Black Entrepreneurs Day broadcast and to highlight Chase clients overcoming adversity throughout the show. In addition to fueling the NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant, Chase & Daymond will offer mentorship services to the winning entrepreneur.

“Investing in Black-owned businesses is critical to driving job growth and economic opportunity across the country,” said Christopher Hollins, Managing Director, Chase Business Banking. “Through programs like Advancing Black Entrepreneurs, we’re giving owners the tools and advice necessary to prepare their business for long-term success, something that’s especially important today.”

Daymond has partnered with The General® Insurance to power the event’s “Game Changer Conversations.” The conversation series will feature Daymond in one-on-one conversations with Black business leaders including the company’s Brand Ambassador, Shaquille O’Neal as well as Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, Robert Johnson, LL Cool J, Arlan Hamilton, Brian Lamb, and The General’s Chief Revenue Officer, Elicia Azali. In addition to its commitment to fund one of the five NAACP Grants awarded during the show, Azali and O’Neal will conduct private 1:1 mentorship sessions with the recipient to help him or her grow their business.

“Nearly 1/3 of our customers are considering taking on a ‘side business’ outside of their typical work to make ends meet, and 1 out of 10 are managing their own business. They have big dreams and want to make improvements in their lives to achieve their goals. This event will help them along that journey” said Azali, CRO at The General®.

To further connect with entrepreneurs and those seeking to start their own businesses, viewers from around the world can submit questions exclusively via Yappa that Daymond will answer live during the event. Yappa is an audio and video commenting tool located on the event website and is the official discussion platform of Black Entrepreneurs Day. Established by Black founders Jennifer Dyer and Kiaran Sim in 2015, Yappa’s success is itself a story of perseverance and determination as the duo faced enormous challenges to bankroll their startup. Yappa is proud to support the Black entrepreneurial community by donating $25,000 towards the NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant.

Pepsi ​is​ ​proud to partner with ​Black Entrepreneurs Day ​to present “​The Afterparty with DJ Diesel.” ​As the closing performance of Black Entrepreneurs Day, DJ Diesel will take over the decks for a special 45-minute DJ set. “We’re proud to support Black Entrepreneurs Day and provide the entertainment only Pepsi could bring with DJ Diesel,” said Chauncey Hamlett, VP/CMO PepsiCo Beverages North America – South Division. “Through our partnership, we look forward to continuing to highlight our support for Black Entrepreneurs and particularly our recently launched platform around Black Owned Restaurants, providing them with opportunities to grow their businesses, especially during these challenging times.” ​Additionally, Pepsi​ is proud to support the Black entrepreneurial community by donating $25,000 towards the NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant.

Webex, the video conferencing leader, creates the possibility of remote collaboration that’s simple, reliable, and highly secure. Black Entrepreneurs Day is proud to partner with Webex as the event’s preferred technology to power the Game Changer Conversations and Grant Winners segments. Webex is proud to support the Black entrepreneurial community by donating $25,000 towards the NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant.

Black Entrepreneurs Day has partnered with Intuit Quickbooks to present “Bridging the Digital Gap” an informative panel showcasing technology resources for entrepreneurs in the modern era. The panel will be moderated by Daymond and feature Quickbooks executives and small businesses. QuickBooks is the undisputed leader in small business fintech offering interconnected financial tools including accounting, payroll, payments, lending and ecommerce services, that help 7 million small businesses around the world. QuickBooks saves entrepreneurs and small businesses time and money, while providing information that helps owners make the most informed and impactful decisions for their business.

Black Entrepreneurs Day Presented by Chase for Business Live-StreamProgram:

Game Changer Conversations presented by The General® Insurance will feature one-on-one interviews with Daymond John alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Gabrielle Union, Robert Johnson, Jamie Foxx, LL Cool J, Arlan Hamilton, Elicia Azali, and Brian Lamb. Through direct and incisive questions about his guests’ entrepreneurial journeys, Daymond and co-host Angela Yee will demonstrate that while their paths in business may be unique, the personal qualities that powered their success—hard work, tenacity and good judgment—remain consistent, no matter the challenge.

Live Musical Performances by three-time Grammy winner Chance The Rapper and Hip-Hop statesman Questlove. A renaissance man at 27, Chance The Rapper has used the opportunities created by his chart-topping mixtapes to branch out into producing, acting, philanthropy, entrepreneurship, and social activism. The three-time Grammy winner is a platinum recording artist who has also taken home three BET Awards, two BET hip-hop Awards and a Soul Train Music Award, all before the age of 30. A sought-after producer for musical artists both inside and outside the hip-hop family, Questlove can be seen weeknights with The Roots, which has a current residency as the house band for the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant” Celebration & Showcase – Daymond’s quest to find and award up and coming Black entrepreneurs has begun! Submissions are now open and six deserving up-and-coming Black entrepreneurs will be awarded $25,000 each to help grow and scale their businesses. In addition to the monetary compensation, winners of the grant will receive personal mentoring from Daymond and join him live on air during Black Entrepreneurs Day to showcase their businesses to millions of viewers.

Robinhood Roundtable – Prepare for a one-of-a-kind segment featuring Daymond in conversation with an incredible black business icon. Stay tuned for more info on what is sure to be a highlight of the show!

Bridging the Digital Gap Presented by Quickbooks – An informative panel showcasing resources for entrepreneurs in the modern era. The panel will be moderated by Daymond and feature Quickbooks executives and small businesses, stay tuned for more info!

Pepsi Presents the Afterparty with DJ Diesel – Pepsi is proud to present the closing performance of Black Entrepreneurs Day featuring a DJ set from the one and only DJ Diesel a/k/a Shaquille O’Neal.

“Intentional efforts like this are among a number of critical elements that help stabilize our community and reinvigorate the creative identity of entrepreneurs from all across this country” stated Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP. The NAACP is thrilled to be partnering with Daymond John to deliver the Powershift Entrepreneur Grant, and our hope is that this frees future business leaders to imagine the possibilities in business through ingenuity, innovation, and passion.”

The one-of-a-kind historic live-stream will take place October 24th at 7pm EST, from its custom-built studio in New York. All guests will be joining the livestream remotely, thanks to our

partner Cisco Webex. The free global live stream will air on October 24th beginning at 7PM EST on Facebook via Daymond John’s Page and across Facebook channels. The stream will also be simulcasted by LiveXLive across 20+ other platforms including: LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter and more.

