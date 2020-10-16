Tory Lanez: Rapper Ordered to Stay 100 Yards from Megan Thee Stallion

*Rapper Tory Lanez has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan Thee Stallion, and is to have no contact with her amid his criminal case for allegedly shooting the hip-hop star.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, made an appearance by phone on Tuesday for a Los Angeles court hearing, and he did not enter a plea. His bail, raised from $35,000 to $190,000, was promptly posted, per USA Today.

He was also ordered to surrender any guns he owns.

We previously reported… Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan’s feet several times and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills.

The Canadian-born artist took to Twitter recently to react to the two felony charges he’s facing over the incident.

“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”

Lanez’s faces charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of roughly 23 years.

He addressed the shooting in a new full-length album titled “Daystar,” on which he denies the allegations against him.

Megan previously confirmed that Tory was the triggerman that wild night together over the summer, shooting at her feet during an argument that was allegedly about Kylie Jenner. Megan has denied this. She and Tory partied with the reality star prior to the shooting. Word on the street is that Lanez got a little too flirty with Jenner, and Megan wasn’t having it.

On “Daystar,” Lanez denies shooting the “WAP” rapper and suggests he’s being “framed.” On the project’s opening track “Money Over Fallouts,” he raps, “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain’t clean enough.”

Lanez allegedly told Megan to “dance, b*tch” before firing four shots at her. He then offered her hush money to cover it up, according to a source close to the situation. His camp denies this.

Megan’s injuries to her feet required surgery to remove bullets or bullet fragments, TMZ reported.

Lanez’s arraignment has been postponed to Nov. 18.