Politics
The Ice Cube/Donald Trump Hook Up: Here’s the Inside Story Via Politico
*(Via Politico) – This is the story of how Ice Cube wound up in a room with Jared Kushner less than two months before the election — then locked arms with Donald Trump in a move that delighted the president’s supporters and angered many African Americans.
Late last month, the iconic rapper quietly slipped into Washington, D.C., for a three-hour meeting near the White House with Kushner and other senior advisers to Trump. After a summer of racial unrest, Ice Cube was promoting a “Contract with Black America” to help lift African Americans economically. He wanted the administration’s ear.
Eager to siphon off a slice of Joe Biden’s black support, Trump had been wooing African Americans for months. Landing Ice Cube’s endorsement was a stretch, but a collaboration with the famous rapper would still be a big get. Even heading off an Ice Cube endorsement of Joe Biden would send a message, Trump allies thought.
After that sitdown, White House aides went back and forth with Ice Cube over his 13-point blueprint — parts of which they agreed with, others they did not. But a few weeks later, when Trump released his own proposal to boost African Americans, it included Ice Cube’s biggest ask: a $500 billion capital infusion into the Black community.
RELATED: More People Watched Biden’s Town Hall on ABC than Trump’s on NBC, MSNBC & CNBC Combined (Video)
But what’s in it for us? pic.twitter.com/GOvptKnoF1
— Ice Cube (@icecube) August 22, 2020
After the Trump campaign revealed Wednesday that Ice Cube had helped shape the president’s plan, an array of Black commentators responded with fury. Touré said the artist was “being used”; Roxane Gay asked: “How … does the guy from NWA become MAGA?”
A person familiar with the discussions said Ice Cube touched base with Biden’s campaign, too, but received only a vague commitment to have “a seat at the table” if the former vice president won. So Ice Cube moved ahead with Trump, saying he would take political support from anyone for his plan, regardless of party.
Get the rest of the story about Ice Cube hooking up with Donald Trump at Politico.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
HBO Cancels Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira’s ‘Americanah’ Series
t*Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira’s ‘Americanah’ series with HBO has been cancelled due to production delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nyong’o was set to star in and executive produce the adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s acclaimed, best-selling novel. The project was greenlit as a 10-episode limited series last year, with Gurira serving as writer and showrunner.
“I’m involved with every angle of it,” Gurira told EW of the series earlier this year. “It’s not a small thing to be taking on a 600-page novel and bringing it to the fore as a TV show. But I realized that if I didn’t do it I would never, ever forgive myself. Taking it on will require everything I’ve got, and then some.”
READ MORE: Danai Gurira Celebrates Heroism of ‘Black Panther’ Co-star Chadwick Boseman: ‘How Do You Honor a King?
The COVID-19 pandemic reportedly forced Nyong’o to drop out over scheduling conflicts. HBO Max ultimately decided to cancel the series, according to the report.
Here’s more about the project from EW:
The Oscar winner planned to star as Ifemelu, described as “a young, beautiful, self-assured woman raised in Nigeria, who as a teenager falls in love with her classmate Obinze.” The two flee their military-ruled country, with Ifemelu heading to America and Obinze heading to London. While Ifemelu is forced to grapple for the first time with what it means to be Black, despite her academic success in the U.S., the post-9/11 climate closes America off to Obinze, who’s then forced to live undocumented in the U.K. Zackary Momoh and Uzo Aduba were also attached to star as Obinze and Ifemelu’s aunt Uju, respectively.
“I’ve always wanted to helm a creation for the screen,” Gurira told the publication. “I’m an avid TV watcher. I watch a lot of things. I’ve watched how television has evolved over the last couple decades. Great television really, really excites me.”
Entertainment
More People Watched Biden’s Town Hall on ABC than Trump’s on NBC, MSNBC & CNBC Combined (Video)
*While the outcome of the 2020 presidential election remains to be seen, Democratic nominee Joe Biden absolutely crushed President Trump in terms of the number of viewers who watched their competing town halls on Thursday night.
It wasn’t even close.
CNN reported Friday that Biden’s town hall on ABC averaged 14.1 million viewers on Thursday night, easily surpassing the Nielsen ratings for President Trump’s town hall on NBC. While that alone comes as a surprise to prognosticators, who assumed that even Trump haters would tune in to watch the expected train wreck, there’s an even bigger ratings shocker.
Biden’s ABC viewers alone surpassed Trump’s on NBC as well as MSNBC and CNBC, both of which carried the simulcast. The Trump town hall averaged 10.6 million viewers on NBC. On MSNBC, Trump reached 1.74 million viewers, and on CNBC, about 671,000 viewers. The president’s total audience across the three channels was 13.1 million, about one million fewer than Biden’s audience on ABC alone.
Adding insult to injury, Biden’s town hall beat Trump and his #noddinglady in YouTube views as well.
At the end of Trump’s town hall, the NBC News YouTube channel showed 153,660 viewers were watching. ABC News’s YouTube channel showed 507,445 viewers at the end of Biden’s town hall.
To say that Trump is obsessed with ratings is an understatement. His team was talking all kinds of trash in the run-up to Thursday’s event, including his campaign’s senior advisor Jason Miller, who said, “We’re gonna have a much bigger audience than Joe.”
After Nielsen revealed the receipts on Friday showing the opposite, Biden campaign national press secretary TJ Ducklo tweeted, “Turns out more people last night were interested in watching a leader with a clear plan to get this pandemic under control and Americans back to work, than the same combative, chaotic liar whose incompetence got us into this mess — regardless of how many channels he was on.”
Watch CNN’s report about Trump’s ratings impotence below in this YouTuber’s recap:
Music
Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her ‘Silence’ in Tory Lanez Shooting [VIDEO]
*Megan Thee Stallion penned a heartfelt op-ed for The New York Times published Tuesday, in which she calls on the protection of Black women.
The rapper keeps it real about her experience with violence, specifically as it relates to rapper Tory Lanez, who this week was ordered by a L.A. judge to stay at least 100 yards away from the hip-hop star. He is also to have no contact with Megan amid his criminal case for allegedly shooting her.
Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, made an appearance by phone on Tuesday for a Los Angeles court hearing, and he did not enter a plea. His bail, raised from $35,000 to $190,000, was promptly posted, according to the Associated Press.
He was also ordered to surrender any guns he owns.
READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Uses ‘SNL’ Spot to Blast Kentucky AG: Calls Him A ‘Sellout Negro’
Thank you, @theestallion, for using your voice to speak out. Black women DO deserve better.
I promise when @JoeBiden and I are elected, we’ll continue to show up not just with lip service, but with action.https://t.co/jZbVxMp3cP
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 14, 2020
We previously reported… Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan’s feet several times and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills.
“I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man,” Megan writes in the The Times essay, without naming Tory. “Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place,” she wrote. “My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends. Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted.”
Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, faces two felony charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, he’ll serve a maximum sentence of 23 years.
“After a lot of self-reflection on that incident, I’ve realized that violence against women is not always connected to being in a relationship,” Megan Thee Stallion says. “Instead, it happens because too many men treat all women as objects, which helps them to justify inflicting abuse against us when we choose to exercise our own free will.”
Megan Thee Stallion appeared on the season premiere of SNL earlier this month, and during her performance flashed messages including “Protect Black women.” She also criticized Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron over his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.
“I’m not afraid of criticism,” she said. “We live in a country where we have the freedom to criticize elected officials. And it’s ridiculous that some people think the simple phrase ‘Protect Black women’ is controversial. We deserve to be protected as human beings. And we are entitled to our anger about a laundry list of mistreatment and neglect that we suffer.”
WATCH:
In Opinion
Video: “What does it mean to be a woman of color?” asks Megan Thee Stallion. “She’s got to be strong, because that’s just the expectation.” https://t.co/6bmVcH8PpI
— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 13, 2020
