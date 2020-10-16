Stranger Throws Acid at Pennsylvania Grandmother, Leaving Her Blind [VIDEO]

*A beloved Pennsylvania grandmother has been left blind after a vicious acid attack outside of her home.

The incident occurred on the morning of Oct. 6 when a random man walked up to the 61-year-old Helen Jones outside her Germantown home and splashed her with chlorosulfuric acid, according to the Philadelphia Police Department, PEOPLE reports.

Jones was heading to her parked car to go to work as a phlebotomist, when she was attacked.

“There was a man there and he was like ‘Hey, are you good?’ As if he was inquiring about her safety making sure she was okay,” her daughter Aneesha Summerville told WPVI. “And when she looked up to say ‘yes,’ he threw the stuff in her face and ran off.”

Summerville has launched a GoFundMe page in support of her mother because the “chemical attack has left her blind in both eyes.”

“Our family was not prepared for such devastation,” she said on the page.

According to Summerville, her mother “has a number of medical bills, trauma therapy needs, appointments, daily prescriptions, and disability service needs that are adding up quickly.” She is also dealing with lost wages.

“We are establishing this fund to help us navigate the endless bills and devastation this unknown masked man has caused Helen and our family,” she wrote in the fundraiser’s description. “Helen’s road to recovery is just beginning and we appreciate all of you who want to help us help her.”

The suspect was wearing a face mask due to COVID-19 regulations, but her daughter says, “She saw his eyes. If she was able to see him again she would know his eyes.”

An investigation is ongoing but no arrests have been made.