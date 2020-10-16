Urban News
Stranger Throws Acid at Pennsylvania Grandmother, Leaving Her Blind [VIDEO]
*A beloved Pennsylvania grandmother has been left blind after a vicious acid attack outside of her home.
The incident occurred on the morning of Oct. 6 when a random man walked up to the 61-year-old Helen Jones outside her Germantown home and splashed her with chlorosulfuric acid, according to the Philadelphia Police Department, PEOPLE reports.
Jones was heading to her parked car to go to work as a phlebotomist, when she was attacked.
“There was a man there and he was like ‘Hey, are you good?’ As if he was inquiring about her safety making sure she was okay,” her daughter Aneesha Summerville told WPVI. “And when she looked up to say ‘yes,’ he threw the stuff in her face and ran off.”
READ MORE: Black Woman Nodding Behind Trump at Town Hall Identified (Video)
Summerville has launched a GoFundMe page in support of her mother because the “chemical attack has left her blind in both eyes.”
“Our family was not prepared for such devastation,” she said on the page.
According to Summerville, her mother “has a number of medical bills, trauma therapy needs, appointments, daily prescriptions, and disability service needs that are adding up quickly.” She is also dealing with lost wages.
“We are establishing this fund to help us navigate the endless bills and devastation this unknown masked man has caused Helen and our family,” she wrote in the fundraiser’s description. “Helen’s road to recovery is just beginning and we appreciate all of you who want to help us help her.”
The suspect was wearing a face mask due to COVID-19 regulations, but her daughter says, “She saw his eyes. If she was able to see him again she would know his eyes.”
An investigation is ongoing but no arrests have been made.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Chaka Khan When Asked if She’d Work Again with Ariana Grande: ‘F**k Her!’ / WATCH
*Reading between the lines, we don’t THINK it’s personal, but when asked if she’s do another collabo with Ariana Grande, the great Chaka Khan said, “I’m not gonna do a song with no heffa!”
Wait. What’s going on, here? You see, the legendary singer worked with Grande in 2019 on “Nobody,” a track from the soundtrack to last year’s Charlie’s Angels reboot.
We got all this info from a convo that Chaka and comedian Luenell had on the YouTube channel VladTV. Anyway, Chaka Khan said that she had no interest in working with Grande again.
“F**k her!” Chaka exclaimed. “No, she’s all right, she’s good on her own. She don’t need… I don’t want to sing with another woman. I ain’t got nothing to say with a woman. You say it by yourself.”
NOW WE KNOW: Black Woman Nodding Behind Trump at Town Hall Identified (Video)
Khan elaborated on her thinking when discussing the Grammy-winning singer Lalah Hathaway.
“That’s a bad singing bitch!” Khan said. “Now what do I want to do with her? She’s got her own world, like I got my own planet. So uh-uh. And we can just effect each other, planetary-like. It’s beautiful enough for me.”
Khan previously poured cold water on her duet with Grande, The Independent noted, telling a red carpet interviewer in 2019 that “Nobody” wasn’t “gonna change the world, okay?”
“It’s a cute song,” she said at the time. “It’s a song, you know, about Charlie’s Angels. It’s, you know, it’s… It’s not gonna change the world, okay? It’s a good song in the movie.”
Chaka Khan, best known for tracks including “Ain’t Nobody” and “I Feel for You”, last year released her first album of new material in more than a decade.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Georgia Man Charged with Shooting Death of Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd
*A Georgia man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd.
We previously reported… Spike Lee took to social media to announce the murder of the beloved Atlanta-based actor, who appeared in multiple films by the director.
Byrd appeared in Lee’s “Bamboozled,” “Clockers,” “Get on the Bus,” “Girl 6,” and “He Got Game.”
“I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta, Georgia,” Lee said in a post earlier this month.
The 70-year-old was gunned down near his home in Atlanta on Oct. 3.
READ MORE: Spike Lee Announces Murder of Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd in Atlanta Overnight
View this post on Instagram
I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta,Georgia. Tom Is My Guy,Here Below You See Him As The Frightening Character Errol Barnes In CLOCKERS. Brother Byrd Also Did His Thang In My Joints- CHI-RAQ,SWEET BLOOD OF JESUS, RED HOOK SUMMER,BAMBOOZLED,HE GOT GAME,GET ON THE BUS,GIRL 6 And CLOCKERS. May We All Wish Condolences And Blessings To His Family. Rest In Peace Brother Byrd.🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜
According to reports, Byrd was found with several gunshot wounds to his back.
Numerous tips from the public lead investigators to Atlanta resident Antonio Rhynes, 30, and he has been charged with one count of felony murder.
In addition to Lee’s film, Byrd was also a successful theater actor, nominated for Broadway’s 2003 Tony Award as Best Actor for a revival of August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
Byrd grew up in Griffin, Georgia, according to Film Reference, and got his bachelor’s degree in education in Atlanta at the historically Black college Morris Brown College. He later got a masters degree in dance as well, at the California Institute of the Arts. He went on to an acclaimed career in theater, which ran concurrent to his career in cinema, reports PopCulture.com.
“We Shared Much Hard Work And Fun Over Our 24 Years Of Doin’ Da DAMN THANG,” Lee wrote in an Instagram tribute.
“T-Byrd Is My Guy. Many Of The Funniest, Hysterical, And Illest Lines He Skillfully Delivered He Wrote Himself Or — Even Better — Just AD LIBBED On the Spot,” he wrote.
Obama/Trump/Political
New Ad Points Out How Trump ‘Especially Hates Black Women’ (Watch)
*Bestselling author Don Winslow’s latest viral video calls out President Trump over his longstanding racist rhetoric and contempt for Black women.
The 88-second spot begins by noting Trump’s “long history of racism” before pointing out that the president “especially hates Black women.”
The ad runs clips of Trump verbally attacking and insulting Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) as well as journalists Abby Phillip, Yamiche Alcindor and April Ryan, showing that the accusation is “not hyperbole,” the voiceover says.
Elsewhere, the video shows part of an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo where Trump calls Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) a “monster.”
Watch below:
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]