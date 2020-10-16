Television
Spectrum Cancels Cop Drama ‘L.A.’s Finest’ After 2 Seasons
*Spectrum has announced the end of “L.A.’s Finest,” its first original series starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba.
The show was first picked up by the Spectrum Originals platform in 2018 and ran for two seasons.
The decision to end the cop drama comes a little over a month after the second season debuted.
The one-hour crime drama follows LAPD detectives Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union) and Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba) who take on the most dangerous criminals while skirting the rules and speed limits.
“We hit the ground running,” Union previously shared with EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas about season two. “We jump right into new mysteries. We go right into our characters’ new journeys. We get right to the fun and action,” she said.
READ MORE: Gabrielle Union Celebrates Sexually Fluid Character In ‘L.A.’s Finest’ (Watch)
Can neither confirm nor deny it will be like a cartoon. 🐰
Don’t miss steaks and guard dogs on #LAsFinest Monday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/UaLCI5ydu3
— LA’s Finest FOX (@LAsFinestFOX) October 15, 2020
“It’s so fun to explore other characters and get right into the action. We’re cracking jokes! There’s drama! The stakes are higher right away. As everyone is binging the news, things can feel really dire, everything’s up in the air so it’s nice to shut that off and just be entertained for a moment,” Alba added.
Union’s character, Syd Burnett, first appeared in 2003’s Bad Boys II, as the sister of Martin Lawrence’s Marcus.
“I love Bad Boys,” Union previously shared. “But I want to be, you know, the hero. I don’t want to be saved. The last time we saw Syd, she needed to be saved by her brother and her lover at the end. So, I wanted to explore what would it be like if we had two women who were just as capable as Marcus and Mike, who were just as funny, as kick-ass, who have equally cool, mysterious back stories. If not now, then when?”
“L.A.’s Finest” is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television, and 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television. Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba executive produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer (“Bad Boys”), Jonathan Littman (“CSI” franchise), KristieAnne Reed (“Lucifer”), Brandon Margolis (“The Blacklist”), Brandon Sonnier (“The Blacklist”), Pam Veasey (“CSI:NY”), Doug Belgrad (“Peter Rabbit”), Jeff Gaspin (“To Tell the Truth”), Jeff Morrone (“Atomic Blonde”) and Anton Cropper (“Suits”), who also directed the pilot.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
WATCH: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Launches Black Political Party: ‘Our Black Party’
*After declaring earlier this year that the “the Black vote will not be free” in 2020, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has launched a political party called Our Black Party.
“Couple of months ago, I told everybody, ‘Hold their vote hostage,’” Combs said in a new interview with Charlamagne tha God, Complex reports. “It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage but it would also be irresponsible of me to just let this moment go by. The world is watching—and [I’m doing] everything I can to make sure that going forth, that we’re a part of the narrative. That we own our politics.”
He also shared his plans for the new Our Black Party.
“I’m launching one of the boldest movements that I’ve ever launched. It’s called Our Black Party. It’s time for us to have our own Black political party—unapologetically. Because right now, if you look at the debates, we’re not even a part of the conversation. We don’t have any political power, we don’t have any political leverage and so we started our Black party with some young, fearless Black activists, elected officials, and I’ve stepped up and put the money behind it.”
READ MORE: EUR Exclusive | Amber Ruffin: Whose Looking Out For Amy Coney Barrett & How’s Kanye Surviving? (Watch)
The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO. We can’t allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US. The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR.
— Diddy (@Diddy) October 16, 2020
On twitter, Diddy noted “The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO. We can’t allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US. The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR.”
In a follow up Tweet on Friday, he wrote, “Things have got too serious. It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage. But it would also be irresponsible of me to let this moment go by and not make sure going forward we are doing what it takes to own our politics,” he wrote. “So, I’m launching one of the boldest things I’ve ever launched. I’m launching a Black political party with some young Black elected officials and activists. It’s called @OurBlackParty, it doesn’t matter if you are Republican or Democrat.”
Combs added, “We can protest all we want, but to win, we have to build our own Black political army. To do that, we have to be trained and organized. @OurBlackParty is doing that.”
Scroll up and hear his message via the YouTube video above.
The music mogul also endorsed Biden, but made clear “We need to get Biden in and hold him accountable. Trump has taken things too far. As Black people, we aren’t even a topic of real discussion. We can no longer stand for doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. That’s insanity! It’s time we unify.”
Music
Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her ‘Silence’ in Tory Lanez Shooting [VIDEO]
*Megan Thee Stallion penned a heartfelt op-ed for The New York Times published Tuesday, in which she calls on the protection of Black women.
The rapper keeps it real about her experience with violence, specifically as it relates to rapper Tory Lanez, who this week was ordered by a L.A. judge to stay at least 100 yards away from the hip-hop star. He is also to have no contact with Megan amid his criminal case for allegedly shooting her.
Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, made an appearance by phone on Tuesday for a Los Angeles court hearing, and he did not enter a plea. His bail, raised from $35,000 to $190,000, was promptly posted, according to the Associated Press.
He was also ordered to surrender any guns he owns.
READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Uses ‘SNL’ Spot to Blast Kentucky AG: Calls Him A ‘Sellout Negro’
Thank you, @theestallion, for using your voice to speak out. Black women DO deserve better.
I promise when @JoeBiden and I are elected, we’ll continue to show up not just with lip service, but with action.https://t.co/jZbVxMp3cP
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 14, 2020
We previously reported… Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan’s feet several times and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills.
“I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man,” Megan writes in the The Times essay, without naming Tory. “Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place,” she wrote. “My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends. Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted.”
Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, faces two felony charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, he’ll serve a maximum sentence of 23 years.
“After a lot of self-reflection on that incident, I’ve realized that violence against women is not always connected to being in a relationship,” Megan Thee Stallion says. “Instead, it happens because too many men treat all women as objects, which helps them to justify inflicting abuse against us when we choose to exercise our own free will.”
Megan Thee Stallion appeared on the season premiere of SNL earlier this month, and during her performance flashed messages including “Protect Black women.” She also criticized Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron over his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.
“I’m not afraid of criticism,” she said. “We live in a country where we have the freedom to criticize elected officials. And it’s ridiculous that some people think the simple phrase ‘Protect Black women’ is controversial. We deserve to be protected as human beings. And we are entitled to our anger about a laundry list of mistreatment and neglect that we suffer.”
WATCH:
In Opinion
Video: “What does it mean to be a woman of color?” asks Megan Thee Stallion. “She’s got to be strong, because that’s just the expectation.” https://t.co/6bmVcH8PpI
— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 13, 2020
Entertainment
Johnny Britt’s ‘Mo Jazzin’ Vaults to #1 With MoJazz Reunion Featuring Norman Brown / ListenWatch
*Los Angeles, CA – Singer, Songwriter, Trumpeter, Johnny Britt set the summer season ablaze with his single ‘MO JAZZIN’ featuring his former Motown/MoJazz labelmate Guitarist, Norman Brown.
USA Today reports this week that the song has hit #1, on Mediabase Smooth AC chart. Britt has also submitted singles ‘MO JAZZIN’, ‘KEEP WORKING IT OUT’ featuring Eric Roberson, and the pandemic song of hope ‘HOLD ON’ for GRAMMY® Consideration. Adding to the ‘MO JAZZIN’ album’s brilliance are world-class players Saxophonist, Marion Meadows, Guitarist, Paul Jackson, Jr., and Guitarist, Nils.
During the worldwide pandemic, Johnny pushed on in completing the ‘Mo Jazzin’ album. Appearing on the first round GRAMMY® ballot is ‘MO JAZZIN’, Best Contemporary Instrumental Album, ‘KEEP WORKING IT OUT’, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and ‘HOLD ON’ for Song of the Year.
Also, Johnny will be on the line-up for Chuck Dennis (Executive Producer of the Oxnard Jazz Festival) Presents: ‘HAPPY HOUR JAZZ SERIES’. The series will be virtually recorded at The Miracle Theatre in Inglewood, CA, on Friday, October 16, 2020. Other performers Tom Browne, Nils, Blake Aaron, Will Donato, David P. Stevens, and Kayta Matsuaino will all perform in the series.
WHAT’S GOING ON HERE?: Chaka Khan When Asked if She’d Work Again with Ariana Grande: ‘F**k Her!’ / WATCH
Fellow musicians had this to say about Johnny’s music…
George Benson – “I love the way the Mo Jazzin’ album was recorded and the concept. It’s a classic production all around it’s fantastic I even love the CD cover. It really is a very nice project.”
Dave Koz – “Johnny Britt is an amazingly consistent music-maker, providing listeners with tracks that make you immediately want to press ‘repeat’! And his latest release is no different. Way to go, Johnny!”
Gerald Albright – “Johnny Britt has done it again with his beautiful & genuine approach to his instrument. This project is action-packed with an array of great featured artists & great music. Two thumbs up!”
Terrance Martin – “Johnny Britt has always been able to capture the moment of life through his music & that’s hard to come by.”
This fall, Johnny hosts a 2 hour Solar Radio, London based show ‘THE TURNTABLE’ with its R&B, Funk, and Smooth Jazz format featuring interviews with some of the greatest classic and contemporary artists in music. Will Downing, Otis Williams, Lamont Dozier, Tom Browne, and Binky Womack have been special guests, on the show.
The show airs every Friday from 6 PM – 8 PM (PST) with a newly added day Sundays from 4 PM – 6 PM (PST). Check international time zones for airing or listen on Mixcloud for ‘The Turntable’ episodes. Listen to the ‘MO JAZZIN’ album here. The album is available for purchase everywhere. JOHNNYBRITT.COM
#johnnybritt, #smoothjazz, #r&b, #soulmusic, #trumpeter, #music, #keepworkingitout, #ericroberson, #norman brown, #paul Jackson jr, #marionmeadows, #mojazzin, #theturntable, #solar radio london
source:
Danielle Lima Holland
SPIN IT PR MEDIA
Digital PR | News | Communications
[email protected]
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]