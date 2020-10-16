Ready, set, VOTE (by Mr. Andre Harper) and Why I Follow God

*November 3rd is almost here. History is about to be made. Are you ready? My picks are decided. The draft is coming. My goal is winning the championship. What players have the best potential to get the gold medal? Please excuse all the sports analogies, but it’s the way I see it. What is my selection process?

First, I review my options. In sports it’s called a scouting report. The history of each player’s actions. Their strengths and weaknesses. How well they work with others. Facts to consider for whom to pick. Let’s take full advantage of the fact that we are living in the age of information.

Second, I like to discuss my picks with others I trust. I mean discuss, not argue. In spite of the notion of not talking about politics, it is an important step that helps me solidify my choice. Because I hate making bad picks.

I pray your selection process is going well also. Let us not make the mistake the crowd did 2000 or so years ago. “So when the crowd had gathered, Pilate asked them, “Which one do you want me to release to you: Barabbas, or Jesus who is called the Messiah?” Matthew 27 verse 17.

I think we can all agree that they chose poorly. Make the most of the time you have left and God bless.

Mr. Andre Harper, Why I Follow God

Divided by Faith Virtual Book Club

Why: Divided by Faith investigates race relations between whites and blacks in the United States. Although white evangelicals have a well-intentioned desire to end racial inequality, their efforts can—and have—unwittingly serve to do more harm than good, “actually recreating racial divisions and inequalities,” (p 1). WOW…Now is the time to build bridges and not tear down structure and people through meaningful, respectful, candid dialogue at a zoom book club. It is important that we have a diverse group of white people and black people present at the Divided by Faith Book Club. All is welcome

When: October 31st – December 19th at noon 12:00 (Central Standard Time)

Strong Recommendation: Order Your Book now! Post Office is overwhelmed. Book sells out quickly

Zoom link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84358858852?pwd=U0dnSUxsTGNNV3BDNUpMYTIyTnZxQT09

Meeting ID 843 5885 8852 Passcode 965613

Cooking with Drette

on Zoom for the Month of November 4:00pm (Central Standard Time) every Saturday

Drette will share a few of her favorite recipes with you as well as the history behind each dish.

It will be a fun and interactive time you don’t want to miss!

Below is a list of delicious foods Drette has lined up to cook for your viewing pleasure.

Crawfish Etouffee

Chicken Alfredo pasta

Collard greens and yams

Chicken tortilla soup

Zoom Link

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89089083716?pwd=Q1owSEVNTWQ4Q1ZYTU1XeFFZRTZ3QT09

Meeting ID 890 8908 3716 Passcode 913556

Saturday Night Movies on Zoom

A true-life story of Christian music mega star Jeremy Camp and his remarkable journey of love, loss, hope in midst of tragedy and faith that is tested.

Zoom Link

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85810874266?pwd=QkRTcG1kck5QZmh3TlZoN2JMSFZGZz09

Meeting ID 998 843 1458 Passcode: 720947

WOW…Works of Wonder…The Single Christians Experience is a 501©3 charitable organization. WOW exists to glorify God and build His kingdom. WOW fellowships with like minded people and performs community service. WOW represents single Christians thirty -five years of age and older throughout the Dallas Fort Worth Texas Metroplex. Everyone is welcome