Ready, set, VOTE (by Mr. Andre Harper) and Why I Follow God
*November 3rd is almost here. History is about to be made. Are you ready? My picks are decided. The draft is coming. My goal is winning the championship. What players have the best potential to get the gold medal? Please excuse all the sports analogies, but it’s the way I see it. What is my selection process?
First, I review my options. In sports it’s called a scouting report. The history of each player’s actions. Their strengths and weaknesses. How well they work with others. Facts to consider for whom to pick. Let’s take full advantage of the fact that we are living in the age of information.
Second, I like to discuss my picks with others I trust. I mean discuss, not argue. In spite of the notion of not talking about politics, it is an important step that helps me solidify my choice. Because I hate making bad picks.
I pray your selection process is going well also. Let us not make the mistake the crowd did 2000 or so years ago. “So when the crowd had gathered, Pilate asked them, “Which one do you want me to release to you: Barabbas, or Jesus who is called the Messiah?” Matthew 27 verse 17.
I think we can all agree that they chose poorly. Make the most of the time you have left and God bless.
Mr. Andre Harper, Why I Follow God
Divided by Faith Virtual Book Club
Why: Divided by Faith investigates race relations between whites and blacks in the United States. Although white evangelicals have a well-intentioned desire to end racial inequality, their efforts can—and have—unwittingly serve to do more harm than good, “actually recreating racial divisions and inequalities,” (p 1). WOW…Now is the time to build bridges and not tear down structure and people through meaningful, respectful, candid dialogue at a zoom book club. It is important that we have a diverse group of white people and black people present at the Divided by Faith Book Club. All is welcome
When: October 31st – December 19th at noon 12:00 (Central Standard Time)
Strong Recommendation: Order Your Book now! Post Office is overwhelmed. Book sells out quickly
Zoom link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84358858852?pwd=U0dnSUxsTGNNV3BDNUpMYTIyTnZxQT09
Meeting ID 843 5885 8852 Passcode 965613
Cooking with Drette
on Zoom for the Month of November 4:00pm (Central Standard Time) every Saturday
Drette will share a few of her favorite recipes with you as well as the history behind each dish.
It will be a fun and interactive time you don’t want to miss!
Below is a list of delicious foods Drette has lined up to cook for your viewing pleasure.
Crawfish Etouffee
Chicken Alfredo pasta
Collard greens and yams
Chicken tortilla soup
Zoom Link
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89089083716?pwd=Q1owSEVNTWQ4Q1ZYTU1XeFFZRTZ3QT09
Meeting ID 890 8908 3716 Passcode 913556
Saturday Night Movies on Zoom
A true-life story of Christian music mega star Jeremy Camp and his remarkable journey of love, loss, hope in midst of tragedy and faith that is tested.
Zoom Link
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85810874266?pwd=QkRTcG1kck5QZmh3TlZoN2JMSFZGZz09
Meeting ID 998 843 1458 Passcode: 720947
WOW…Works of Wonder…The Single Christians Experience is a 501©3 charitable organization. WOW exists to glorify God and build His kingdom. WOW fellowships with like minded people and performs community service. WOW represents single Christians thirty -five years of age and older throughout the Dallas Fort Worth Texas Metroplex. Everyone is welcome
EUR Exclusive! A Nonapologetic Ice Cube & Tonetalks Discuss Election 2020 – Trump v. Biden, Economics and Voting / WATCH
*Attorney Antonio Moore holds a discussion with rapper Ice Cube on his Black contract and the recent controversy around his support of Donald Trump’s Platinum plan.
Moore delves into the recent California Reparations bill, Donald Trump’s Platinum plan for Black America, and Joe Biden’s “Lift Every Voice” African American plan.
Sheryl Lee Ralph is PISSED About Kanye West Being on Ballot! Tells Wendy: ‘I Almost Threw Up’ / WATCH
*As many of you already know, this is an important election this year.
Besides Joe Biden and Donald Trump getting the attention for their campaigns, Kanye West has remained adamant about his presidential run as well, and to some people’s surprise, his name has actually appeared on the ballot in some states.
However, one person who was not here for seeing Kanye’s name on the ballot when she went to do early voting, was the legendary #SherylLeeRalph.
While appearing on the Wendy Williams Show, Sheryl expressed how upset she was to see Kanye’s name on the ballot.
“I voted early, and when I saw Rocky and Kanye on the ballot I almost threw up,” Ralph said. “I was so upset, I said, ‘Why would you do this? Why would you create such an awful distraction in this, a very important election?’”
MUST READ: Credibility Problem? Ice Cube Says He Hasn’t Endorsed ANYONE Despite Working with Trump on ‘Platinum Plan’
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94 _____________________________________ As many of you already know, this is an important election this year. Besides Joe Biden and Donald Trump getting the attention for their campaigns, Kanye West has remained adamant about his presidential run as well, and to some people's surprise, his name has actually appeared on the ballot in some states. _____________________________________ However, one person who was not here for seeing Kanye's name on the ballot when she went to do early voting, was the legendary #SherylLeeRalph. _____________________________________ While appearing on the Wendy Williams Show, Sheryl expressed how upset she was to see Kanye's name on the ballot. She said, "I voted early, and when I saw Rocky and Kanye on the ballot I almost threw up. I was so upset, I said, 'Why would you do this? Why would you create such an awful distraction in this, a very important election?'"
Credibility Problem? Ice Cube Says He Hasn’t Endorsed ANYONE Despite Working with Trump on ‘Platinum Plan’
*Trump senior advisor Katrina Pierson sent social media into a frenzy on Wednesday after she publicly thanked Hip-Hop icon Ice Cube for helping with assisting the President on developing “The Platinum Plan.”
Pierson said in a tweet:
“Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan ICYMI: cdn.donaldjtrump.com/public-files/p… Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!”
Fans quickly began criticizing the entertainer with some even labeling him a “hypocrite.” Cube, 51, eventually spoke out to clarify his role. He said: “Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.”
This Thursday, he hopped on Twitter to speak out again. He said:
“Black progress is a bipartisan issue. When we created the Contract With Black America we excepted to talk to both sides of the isle. Talking truth to power is part of the process. In another tweet, he quotes the Washington Times article which pointed out that he once “rapped about arresting Trump.” He added: “I will advise anybody on the planet who has the power to help Black Americans close the enormous wealth gap.”
While responding to a fan who showed him an old tweet where he said he would never endorse Trump (“never endorse a mothaf–ka like Donald Trump”), Cube says it ain’t true.
“I haven’t endorsed anybody,” the rapper/actor/entrepreneur and now political activist tweeted.
RELATED: Ice Cube Defends Helping Trump Develop ‘Platinum Plan’ for Black Americans
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle Kecia.Kae Trump senior advisor Katrina Pierson sent social media into a frenzy on Wednesday after she publicly thanked Hip-Hop icon Ice Cube for helping with assisting the President on developing "The Platinum Plan." Paterson said in a tweet, "Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan ICYMI: cdn.donaldjtrump.com/public-files/p… Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!" __________________________________________________ Fans quickly began criticizing the entertainer with some even labeling him a "hypocrite." Cube, 51, eventually spoke out to clarify his role. He said: "Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we'll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA." __________________________________________________ This Thursday, he hopped on Twitter to speak out again. He said, "Black progress is a bipartisan issue. When we created the Contract With Black America we excepted to talk to both sides of the isle. Talking truth to power is part of the process. In another tweet, he quotes the Washington Times article which pointed out that he once "rapped about arresting Trump." He said, "I will advise anybody on the planet who has the power to help Black Americans close the enormous wealth gap." While responding to a fan who showed him an old tweet where he said he would never endorse Trump, Cube made it clear that "I haven't endorsed anybody."
