Popular ‘Pastor’ from North Carolina Urinates on Black Woman During Delta Flight

*A Michigan woman says she woke up to a man urinating on her while she was on a Delta flight home to Detroit from Las Vegas. That man happened to be a “well-known pastor” from North Carolina.

The incident happened Monday night on a red-eye flight. Alicia Beverly told local media that most of the people on the plane were asleep at the time. She was sleeping in the back of the plane next to her sister when suddenly she woke up to the feeling of being urinated on.

“It felt warm, like on the side of me I felt something warm,” she said. “I jump up and I seen his private area out and I screamed and that woke everybody up,” Beverly continued. “By that time I actually looked at him and I see him shake himself off and I’m like this man just peed on me! I looked and there was a puddle of pee in the seats!”

An off-duty police officer was among those who heard her scream, who rushed over and restrained the pastor.

The pastor’s identity is being protected by the mainstream media. He is believed to be white and a suspected white supremacist, according to social media.

The pastor’s camp claim he had a negative reaction to a sleep aid.

“He didn’t say anything the whole time he was standing there,” Beverly said. She had to sit in her urine-soaked clothes for the rest of the flight.

After landing at Detroit Metro in Romulus, the pastor was taken into custody with possible charges pending.

“I left work yesterday because I couldn’t stay but I had to tell them why I needed to leave. It was a lot. My anxiety was really high literally. Since then I have only gotten 4 hours of sleep,” Beverly said.