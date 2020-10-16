Connect with us

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her ‘Silence’ in Tory Lanez Shooting [VIDEO]

Published

53 mins ago

on

Megan Thee Stallion

*Megan Thee Stallion penned a heartfelt op-ed for The New York Times published Tuesday, in which she calls on the protection of Black women. 

The rapper keeps it real about her experience with violence, specifically as it relates to rapper Tory Lanez, who this week was ordered by a L.A. judge to stay at least 100 yards away from the hip-hop star. He is also to have no contact with Megan amid his criminal case for allegedly shooting her.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, made an appearance by phone on Tuesday for a Los Angeles court hearing, and he did not enter a plea. His bail, raised from $35,000 to $190,000, was promptly posted, according to the Associated Press. 

He was also ordered to surrender any guns he owns. 

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Uses ‘SNL’ Spot to Blast Kentucky AG: Calls Him A ‘Sellout Negro’

We previously reported… Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan’s feet several times and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills.

“I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man,” Megan writes in the The Times essay, without naming Tory. “Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place,” she wrote. “My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends. Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted.”

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, faces two felony charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, he’ll serve a maximum sentence of 23 years.

“After a lot of self-reflection on that incident, I’ve realized that violence against women is not always connected to being in a relationship,” Megan Thee Stallion says. “Instead, it happens because too many men treat all women as objects, which helps them to justify inflicting abuse against us when we choose to exercise our own free will.”

Megan Thee Stallion appeared on the season premiere of SNL earlier this month, and during her performance flashed messages including “Protect Black women.” She also criticized Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron over his handling of the Breonna Taylor case. 

“I’m not afraid of criticism,” she said. “We live in a country where we have the freedom to criticize elected officials. And it’s ridiculous that some people think the simple phrase ‘Protect Black women’ is controversial. We deserve to be protected as human beings. And we are entitled to our anger about a laundry list of mistreatment and neglect that we suffer.”

WATCH:

Entertainment

Johnny Britt’s ‘Mo Jazzin’ Vaults to #1 With MoJazz Reunion Featuring Norman Brown / ListenWatch

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

Johnny Britt - Mo Jazzin Album

*Los Angeles, CA – Singer, Songwriter, Trumpeter, Johnny Britt set the summer season ablaze with his single ‘MO JAZZIN’ featuring his former Motown/MoJazz labelmate Guitarist, Norman Brown.

USA Today reports this week that the song has hit #1, on Mediabase Smooth AC chart. Britt has also submitted singles ‘MO JAZZIN’, ‘KEEP WORKING IT OUT’ featuring Eric Roberson, and the pandemic song of hope HOLD ON’ for GRAMMY® Consideration. Adding to the ‘MO JAZZIN’ album’s brilliance are world-class players Saxophonist, Marion Meadows, Guitarist, Paul Jackson, Jr., and Guitarist, Nils.

During the worldwide pandemic, Johnny pushed on in completing the ‘Mo Jazzin’ album. Appearing on the first round GRAMMY® ballot is ‘MO JAZZIN’, Best Contemporary Instrumental Album, ‘KEEP WORKING IT OUT’, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and ‘HOLD ON’ for Song of the Year.

Also, Johnny will be on the line-up for Chuck Dennis (Executive Producer of the Oxnard Jazz Festival) Presents: ‘HAPPY HOUR JAZZ SERIES’. The series will be virtually recorded at The Miracle Theatre in Inglewood, CA, on Friday, October 16, 2020. Other performers Tom Browne, Nils, Blake Aaron, Will Donato, David P. Stevens, and Kayta Matsuaino will all perform in the series.

WHAT’S GOING ON HERE?: Chaka Khan When Asked if She’d Work Again with Ariana Grande: ‘F**k Her!’ / WATCH

Fellow musicians had this to say about Johnny’s music…

George Benson – “I love the way the Mo Jazzin’ album was recorded and the concept. It’s a classic production all around it’s fantastic I even love the CD cover. It really is a very nice project.”

Dave Koz – “Johnny Britt is an amazingly consistent music-maker, providing listeners with tracks that make you immediately want to press ‘repeat’! And his latest release is no different. Way to go, Johnny!”

Gerald Albright – “Johnny Britt has done it again with his beautiful & genuine approach to his instrument. This project is action-packed with an array of great featured artists & great music. Two thumbs up!”

Terrance Martin – “Johnny Britt has always been able to capture the moment of life through his music & that’s hard to come by.”

This fall, Johnny hosts a 2 hour Solar Radio, London based show ‘THE TURNTABLE’ with its R&B, Funk, and Smooth Jazz format featuring interviews with some of the greatest classic and contemporary artists in music. Will Downing, Otis Williams, Lamont Dozier, Tom Browne, and Binky Womack have been special guests, on the show.

The show airs every Friday from 6 PM – 8 PM (PST) with a newly added day Sundays from 4 PM – 6 PM (PST). Check international time zones for airing or listen on Mixcloud for ‘The Turntable’ episodes. Listen to the ‘MO JAZZIN’ album here. The album is available for purchase everywhere. JOHNNYBRITT.COM

#johnnybritt, #smoothjazz, #r&b, #soulmusic, #trumpeter, #music, #keepworkingitout, #ericroberson, #norman brown, #paul Jackson jr, #marionmeadows, #mojazzin, #theturntable, #solar radio london

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

source:
Danielle Lima Holland
SPIN IT PR MEDIA
Digital PR | News | Communications
[email protected]

Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip

Tory Lanez: Rapper Ordered to Stay 100 Yards from Megan Thee Stallion

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

Ej2Fl5oWAAEclB8

Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez (Getty)

*Rapper Tory Lanez has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan Thee Stallion, and is to have no contact with her amid his criminal case for allegedly shooting the hip-hop star.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, made an appearance by phone on Tuesday for a Los Angeles court hearing, and he did not enter a plea. His bail, raised from $35,000 to $190,000, was promptly posted, per USA Today

He was also ordered to surrender any guns he owns. 

We previously reported… Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan’s feet several times and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills.

The Canadian-born artist took to Twitter recently to react to the two felony charges he’s facing over the incident.

“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”

READ MORE: Tory Lanez Reacts to Felony Charges Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting


Lanez’s faces charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of roughly 23 years.

He addressed the shooting in a new full-length album titled “Daystar,” on which he denies the allegations against him. 

Megan previously confirmed that Tory was the triggerman that wild night together over the summer, shooting at her feet during an argument that was allegedly about Kylie Jenner. Megan has denied this. She and Tory partied with the reality star prior to the shooting. Word on the street is that Lanez got a little too flirty with Jenner, and Megan wasn’t having it.

On “Daystar,” Lanez denies shooting the “WAP” rapper and suggests he’s being “framed.” On the project’s opening track “Money Over Fallouts,” he raps, “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain’t clean enough.”

Lanez allegedly told Megan to “dance, b*tch” before firing four shots at her. He then offered her hush money to cover it up, according to a source close to the situation. His camp denies this.

Megan’s injuries to her feet required surgery to remove bullets or bullet fragments, TMZ reported.

Lanez’s arraignment has been postponed to Nov. 18.

Education

Duke University Librarian’s Simple Song & Stick-Figure Video About Curbside Pickup is a Bop (Watch)

Published

23 hours ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

C366CB70-0A13-448E-8208-ED3B0A9967D4_1_201_a
C366CB70-0A13-448E-8208-ED3B0A9967D4_1_201_a

Library Take Out

*All he was trying to do was come up with a creative way to promote Duke University library’s curbside pickup procedure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duke librarian Jamie Keesecker crafted a simple-but-catchy synth-pop beat, wrote some light, punchy lyrics detailing the library’s checkout system and presented it with  crude, stick-figured, colored-penciled video. Nearly 700,000 views later, “Library Takeout” is now everybody’s jam. It’s also available on Spotify and Apple Music.

Keesecker, who earned a doctorate in music composition before taking a job at Duke’s Music Library, wrote the song and animated the video with help from his three-year-old daughter while working remotely. The whole vibe feels like Billie Eilish meets Prince’s “Annie Christian,” meets Aha’s “Take On Me” video – with some synth runs at the end reminiscent of Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like an Eagle.”

“I decided I might as well try and see if I could put together a song,” Keesecker told Duke Today. “If it’s a total disaster, we don’t have to release it. But it could be just the thing we need to reach the people we’re trying to reach.”

Now, because of Keesecker, hundreds of thousands of people now know how to work Duke University’s contactless library checkout.

Watch below:

