Kodak Black Update: Rapper Transferred from Kentucky Prison After Suit of Alleged Torture

*As was previously reported, rapper Kodak Black filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons, claiming he was abused and “tortured” at Big Sandy maximum security prison in Kentucky. He even spoke out on Instagram to share details with fans about what he was experiencing inside the facility.

According to the latest updates by TMZ, the rapper’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, said that after making complaints, Kodak was finally transferred to a safer place.

Kodak was recently moved to USP Thomson, a high-security prison in Illinois, where the rapper says the guards are treating him better than in Kentucky.

Kodak’s attorney shared that he also spoke with KB on the phone this Wednesday, and he told him he was happy to be out of Big Sandy, adding that the guards at Thomson are more professional.

