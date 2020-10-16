Johnny Britt’s ‘Mo Jazzin’ Vaults to #1 With MoJazz Reunion Featuring Norman Brown / ListenWatch

*Los Angeles, CA – Singer, Songwriter, Trumpeter, Johnny Britt set the summer season ablaze with his single ‘MO JAZZIN’ featuring his former Motown/MoJazz labelmate Guitarist, Norman Brown.

USA Today reports this week that the song has hit #1, on Mediabase Smooth AC chart. Britt has also submitted singles ‘MO JAZZIN’, ‘KEEP WORKING IT OUT’ featuring Eric Roberson, and the pandemic song of hope ‘HOLD ON’ for GRAMMY® Consideration. Adding to the ‘MO JAZZIN’ album’s brilliance are world-class players Saxophonist, Marion Meadows, Guitarist, Paul Jackson, Jr., and Guitarist, Nils.

During the worldwide pandemic, Johnny pushed on in completing the ‘Mo Jazzin’ album. Appearing on the first round GRAMMY® ballot is ‘MO JAZZIN’, Best Contemporary Instrumental Album, ‘KEEP WORKING IT OUT’, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and ‘HOLD ON’ for Song of the Year.

Also, Johnny will be on the line-up for Chuck Dennis (Executive Producer of the Oxnard Jazz Festival) Presents: ‘HAPPY HOUR JAZZ SERIES’. The series will be virtually recorded at The Miracle Theatre in Inglewood, CA, on Friday, October 16, 2020. Other performers Tom Browne, Nils, Blake Aaron, Will Donato, David P. Stevens, and Kayta Matsuaino will all perform in the series.

WHAT’S GOING ON HERE?: Chaka Khan When Asked if She’d Work Again with Ariana Grande: ‘F**k Her!’ / WATCH

Fellow musicians had this to say about Johnny’s music…

George Benson – “I love the way the Mo Jazzin’ album was recorded and the concept. It’s a classic production all around it’s fantastic I even love the CD cover. It really is a very nice project.”

Dave Koz – “Johnny Britt is an amazingly consistent music-maker, providing listeners with tracks that make you immediately want to press ‘repeat’! And his latest release is no different. Way to go, Johnny!”

Gerald Albright – “Johnny Britt has done it again with his beautiful & genuine approach to his instrument. This project is action-packed with an array of great featured artists & great music. Two thumbs up!”

Terrance Martin – “Johnny Britt has always been able to capture the moment of life through his music & that’s hard to come by.”

This fall, Johnny hosts a 2 hour Solar Radio, London based show ‘THE TURNTABLE’ with its R&B, Funk, and Smooth Jazz format featuring interviews with some of the greatest classic and contemporary artists in music. Will Downing, Otis Williams, Lamont Dozier, Tom Browne, and Binky Womack have been special guests, on the show.

The show airs every Friday from 6 PM – 8 PM (PST) with a newly added day Sundays from 4 PM – 6 PM (PST). Check international time zones for airing or listen on Mixcloud for ‘The Turntable’ episodes. Listen to the ‘MO JAZZIN’ album here. The album is available for purchase everywhere. JOHNNYBRITT.COM

#johnnybritt, #smoothjazz, #r&b, #soulmusic, #trumpeter, #music, #keepworkingitout, #ericroberson, #norman brown, #paul Jackson jr, #marionmeadows, #mojazzin, #theturntable, #solar radio london

source:

Danielle Lima Holland

SPIN IT PR MEDIA

Digital PR | News | Communications

[email protected]