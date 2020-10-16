EUR Exclusive! A Nonapologetic Ice Cube & Tonetalks Discuss Election 2020 – Trump v. Biden, Economics and Voting / WATCH



*CHARLOTTE – In what would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday, his sister Bridgett Floyd is participating in a national advertisement for Biden for President.

Separately, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation – created by the family of George Floyd – has also partnered with the National Urban League in an effort to encourage the public to vote in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

“My brother should still be here today,” said Bridgett Floyd. “In honor of his birthday, we’re encouraging change through voting in every way we can. Through this, my brother can receive justice.”

In the Biden for President advertisement, Bridgett Floyd shares a personal message about the power of standing up for change and voting this election in the wake of the tragic killing of her brother by law enforcement in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Beginning today, the ad will air nationally on television, radio and digital outlets including key states such as Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Titled “Change,” the 30 second spot was created by black-owned and Washington, D.C.-based Truxton Creative, which is owned by Terrance Green.

THIS IS INTERESTING: Black Man in Trump Gear Kicked Off Flight for Lowering Mask to Eat Peanuts, But Was It Orchestrated? (Watch)

Additionally, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation has partnered with the National Urban League for a voting campaign, encouraging citizens to make a voting plan and ask their senators to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in honor of George’s birthday. As part of the digital campaign and day of action, Attorney Ben Crump and Bridgett Floyd participated in a Facebook Live conversation with Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League.

Citizens can participate in the digital campaign and day of action by posting to their social media platforms on Wednesday, October 14 at 1:47PM ET using graphics located here and the hashtags #FloydDayOfAction, #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd, #ReclaimYourVote and#JusticeisontheBallot.

The Memorial Foundation also continues to seek donations to continue to help mobilize voters and empower communities. Last month, the foundation presented its first grant to the Salvation Army Harbor Light Center in Minneapolis.

source:

LaToya Evans

[email protected]