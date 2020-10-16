crime
Georgia Man Charged with Shooting Death of Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd
*A Georgia man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd.
We previously reported… Spike Lee took to social media to announce the murder of the beloved Atlanta-based actor, who appeared in multiple films by the director.
Byrd appeared in Lee’s “Bamboozled,” “Clockers,” “Get on the Bus,” “Girl 6,” and “He Got Game.”
“I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta, Georgia,” Lee said in a post earlier this month.
The 70-year-old was gunned down near his home in Atlanta on Oct. 3.
View this post on Instagram
I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta,Georgia. Tom Is My Guy,Here Below You See Him As The Frightening Character Errol Barnes In CLOCKERS. Brother Byrd Also Did His Thang In My Joints- CHI-RAQ,SWEET BLOOD OF JESUS, RED HOOK SUMMER,BAMBOOZLED,HE GOT GAME,GET ON THE BUS,GIRL 6 And CLOCKERS. May We All Wish Condolences And Blessings To His Family. Rest In Peace Brother Byrd.🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜
According to reports, Byrd was found with several gunshot wounds to his back.
Numerous tips from the public lead investigators to Atlanta resident Antonio Rhynes, 30, and he has been charged with one count of felony murder.
In addition to Lee’s film, Byrd was also a successful theater actor, nominated for Broadway’s 2003 Tony Award as Best Actor for a revival of August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
Byrd grew up in Griffin, Georgia, according to Film Reference, and got his bachelor’s degree in education in Atlanta at the historically Black college Morris Brown College. He later got a masters degree in dance as well, at the California Institute of the Arts. He went on to an acclaimed career in theater, which ran concurrent to his career in cinema, reports PopCulture.com.
“We Shared Much Hard Work And Fun Over Our 24 Years Of Doin’ Da DAMN THANG,” Lee wrote in an Instagram tribute.
“T-Byrd Is My Guy. Many Of The Funniest, Hysterical, And Illest Lines He Skillfully Delivered He Wrote Himself Or — Even Better — Just AD LIBBED On the Spot,” he wrote.
Chaka Khan When Asked if She’d Work Again with Ariana Grande: ‘F**k Her!’ / WATCH
*Reading between the lines, we don’t THINK it’s personal, but when asked if she’s do another collabo with Ariana Grande, the great Chaka Khan said, “I’m not gonna do a song with no heffa!”
Wait. What’s going on, here? You see, the legendary singer worked with Grande in 2019 on “Nobody,” a track from the soundtrack to last year’s Charlie’s Angels reboot.
We got all this info from a convo that Chaka and comedian Luenell had on the YouTube channel VladTV. Anyway, Chaka Khan said that she had no interest in working with Grande again.
“F**k her!” Chaka exclaimed. “No, she’s all right, she’s good on her own. She don’t need… I don’t want to sing with another woman. I ain’t got nothing to say with a woman. You say it by yourself.”
NOW WE KNOW: Black Woman Nodding Behind Trump at Town Hall Identified (Video)
Khan elaborated on her thinking when discussing the Grammy-winning singer Lalah Hathaway.
“That’s a bad singing bitch!” Khan said. “Now what do I want to do with her? She’s got her own world, like I got my own planet. So uh-uh. And we can just effect each other, planetary-like. It’s beautiful enough for me.”
Khan previously poured cold water on her duet with Grande, The Independent noted, telling a red carpet interviewer in 2019 that “Nobody” wasn’t “gonna change the world, okay?”
“It’s a cute song,” she said at the time. “It’s a song, you know, about Charlie’s Angels. It’s, you know, it’s… It’s not gonna change the world, okay? It’s a good song in the movie.”
Chaka Khan, best known for tracks including “Ain’t Nobody” and “I Feel for You”, last year released her first album of new material in more than a decade.
Tory Lanez: Rapper Ordered to Stay 100 Yards from Megan Thee Stallion
*Rapper Tory Lanez has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan Thee Stallion, and is to have no contact with her amid his criminal case for allegedly shooting the hip-hop star.
Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, made an appearance by phone on Tuesday for a Los Angeles court hearing, and he did not enter a plea. His bail, raised from $35,000 to $190,000, was promptly posted, per USA Today.
He was also ordered to surrender any guns he owns.
We previously reported… Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan’s feet several times and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills.
The Canadian-born artist took to Twitter recently to react to the two felony charges he’s facing over the incident.
“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”
READ MORE: Tory Lanez Reacts to Felony Charges Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
⏰ will 🗣 … and the truth will come to the light … I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u .
— Tory Lanez (@torylanez) October 9, 2020
Lanez’s faces charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of roughly 23 years.
He addressed the shooting in a new full-length album titled “Daystar,” on which he denies the allegations against him.
Megan previously confirmed that Tory was the triggerman that wild night together over the summer, shooting at her feet during an argument that was allegedly about Kylie Jenner. Megan has denied this. She and Tory partied with the reality star prior to the shooting. Word on the street is that Lanez got a little too flirty with Jenner, and Megan wasn’t having it.
On “Daystar,” Lanez denies shooting the “WAP” rapper and suggests he’s being “framed.” On the project’s opening track “Money Over Fallouts,” he raps, “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain’t clean enough.”
Lanez allegedly told Megan to “dance, b*tch” before firing four shots at her. He then offered her hush money to cover it up, according to a source close to the situation. His camp denies this.
Megan’s injuries to her feet required surgery to remove bullets or bullet fragments, TMZ reported.
Lanez’s arraignment has been postponed to Nov. 18.
Stacey Abrams and LeBron James Join Forces for Animated Short About Voting [WATCH]
*Stacey Abrams has joined forces with athletes and artists from the More Than a Vote coalition to launch a new animated video on the history of voting.
The project was produced in partnership with LeBron James’ SpringHill Company, with the goal of encouraging people to vote.
“Fair Fight Action is happy to partner with the athletes and artists from the More Than a Vote coalition on Civics for the Culture,” Abrams, founder and chair of Fair Fight Action, said of the animated short, per Complex. “It is our mission to ensure that all eligible voters know about the obstacles placed in their way with the intent of silencing their voices. But we are also committed to reminding voters that the best way to defeat voter suppression is by making a plan to vote and overwhelming the system with our votes. When we fight, we win, and during this election season, we must fight to make our voices heard to ensure a better future for our nation.”
The Civics for the Culture cast includes Damian Lillard, Odell Beckham, Jr., Maverick Carter, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Brittney Griner, Stacey Abrams, Trae Young, LeBron James, and ASAP Ferg.
Watch the video via the Instagram video below.
READ MORE: LeBron James Gifts Daughter Zhuri with Her Own House for 6th Birthday [VIDEO]
“We’ve been through a lot this year as athletes and as a people, but if we all get off the sidelines and make a plan to vote, we can flex our political muscle as Black people and fight back against the forces of voter suppression,” Lillard said. “So I hope everyone checks out Civics for the Culture, shares it with their networks on social media, and makes a plan to vote early or on Election Day.”
An animated version of Stacey Abrams will also appear in an upcoming “Black-ish” episode.
We previously reported… the two back-to-back episodes, which will air ahead of the official season seven premiere on WEDNESDAY, OCT 21 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), will follow the Johnsons as they navigate the upcoming election, with Junior (Marcus Scribner) embarking on his journey as a first-time voter and Dre (Anthony Anderson) launching an exploration into local politics.
On his campaign trail, Dre seeks advice from an animated Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives. Later, he joins Desus Nice and The Kid Mero on their late night talk show “DESUS & MERO,” for an interview with some hard-hitting questions for the aspiring candidate.
In “Election Special Pt. 1,” (10:00-10:30 p.m. EDT), Junior is excited for his first time voting but discovers he has been purged from the voter polls so he does a deep dive into why – trying to understand the systems in place for voter registration. “Election Special Pt. 1” is directed by Matthew A. Cherry and written by Eric Horsted.
Then, in a special animated episode, “Election Special Pt. 2,” (10:30-11:00 p.m. EDT), Dre’s colleague Stevens makes an ill-advised decision to run for Congress, so Dre enlists his family’s help and campaigns against him but gets caught up with fundraising and private interest groups. “Election Special Pt. 2” is directed by Matthew A. Cherry and written by Graham Towers & Ben Deeb. Stacey Abrams, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero guest star as themselves.
