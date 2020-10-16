Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson Hit with Sexual Assault Lawsuit

*Chicago’s former top-cop Eddie Johnson has been accused of sexual assault and harassment in a new lawsuit.

The plaintiff, Cynthia Donald, said Johnson told her “Now you know you belong to me,” after a forced sex act on her at CPD Headquaters in the summer of 2016.

Donald was Johnson’s personal driver when he was on the job and she has reportedly been a Chicago cop for 14 years.

She says in the 33-page lawsuit filed on Thursday that Johnson forced her to engage in sex acts to keep her job.

“After the first time he sexually assaulted me in his office at CPD headquarters he told me that I belonged to him,” Donald told a news conference Thursday, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

She also alleges Johson texted her nude photos of himself.

We previously reported, Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired Johnson last December for allegedly lying about falling asleep in his car after having a few drinks during a dinner date in October.

Johnson was found asleep behind the wheel of his car on October 17 at 12:30am after another motorist called 911.

When an officer approached him, he blamed his drowsiness on a mix-up with medication he was taking and noted that he had a “few” drinks at dinner.

At a press conference, Mayor Lightfoot accused Johnson of deliberately “misleading” her, the city and the police department about what really went down that night.

The lawsuit reportedly alleges that Johnson contacted Donald on that fateful night and demanded that she meet him for drinks.

After the incident, Lightfoot allegedly told Johnson to demote Donald, CBS 2 Chicago reported.

“Mayor Lightfoot emphatically denies, and common sense dictates, that Eddie Johnson ever told the Mayor about allegations of abuse or harassment of Cynthia Donald by Eddie Johnson. Ms. Donald’s lawyers never claimed otherwise,” the city’s Law Department said in response.

Johnson also denies lawsuit’s allegations.

“Her claims are not only patently false, they are egregiously dehumanizing towards those who have truly suffered in the workplace,” he said in a statement. “I pray for Ms. Donald’s well-being and look forward to the opportunity where the facts can be presented.”