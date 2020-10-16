EUR Exclusive | Amber Ruffin: Whose Looking Out For Amy Coney Barrett & How’s Kanye Surviving? (Watch)



*Fridays are for Ruffin!

Every week, Emmy nominee Amber Ruffin, will respond to the week’s news with sketches and monologues doused in charm, seriousness and nonsense on Peacock‘s late-night series “The Amber Ruffin Show.” EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas talked to the writer about Kaynes’ survival, Amy Coney Barrett hostile environment and Afros.

FT: What news event are you completely tired of talking about or really excited to talk about?

AR: My sister just text me and said, ‘I must work with Amy Coney Barrett because she testified when people use the N-word it doesn’t create a hostile environment!’ I was like, ‘OH MY GOD! I hate it, I hate it!’ Those are her true feelings. I was worried about you Amy Coney Barrett – who is looking out for you and your feelings bud?!

My sister and I wrote a book called “You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey” – it comes out January 12 – you know when you’re a Black lady and you’re at work and you write down all the racist things people say…She’s been working for so many years, she has many of those books. We just took the funny ones and put them in a book and it’s hilarious!

FT: If Kanye West asked you to be his VP pick, what would you have said?

AR: I would have said, ‘ABSOLUTELY!’ Then I would have destroyed everything from the inside! No, freaking way! There’s too much on the line to be like, ‘I also want to play.’ Then to later come out and be like, ‘I just wanted to siphon votes off of Biden for Trump.’ Buddy how you are surviving?!

FT: Do you have a name for your Afro?

AR: I don’t but I do think my hair is a boy! He gives me so many problems. He’s always fighting me and he won’t do what I say! If that’s not a boy – a little bad boy!

FT: What did you do when you learned you got your own show?

AR: I kept going, ‘I got my own show but there’s going to be all these restrictions right?’ No! There are no rules we can do whatever we want. “Freedom” like Beyoncé sang about!

FT: What do you sing in the shower?

AR: I sing – “Easy As Life” from the musical “Aida,” “Good Morning Baltimore” from “Hairspray,” “Ragtime: Your Daddy’s Son and “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross.

