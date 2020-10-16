Black Woman Nodding Behind Trump at Town Hall Identified (Video)

*Some on social media thought she was a GOP plant. Others called her the equivalent of Mike Pence’s fly in terms of being a distraction.

The Black woman who was in President Trump’s camera shot at Thursday night’s Town Hall on NBC, nodding in agreement with just about every thing he said, became an instant focus of social media, and the subject of a Miami Herald piece that uncovered her identity.

Her name is Mayra Joli, an immigration lawyer, five-time beauty queen and Trump supporter who ran as an Independent for Congress in Miami in 2018. During that campaign, she dubbed herself Miami’s, Master of Selfies,” according to the Herald.

Twitter dubbed her #noddingbobblehead and #noddinglady.

The Herald reported that after the forum, she greeted 45 and told him, “We have your back.” Trump asked her where she’s from. She replied, I’m from the Dominican Republic, but I’m American, I’m an American.”

For someone who asked nary a question, she sure got a lot of airtime. Joli did not ask a question during the event. But she got a lot of airtime nonetheless.

Social media’s right wing couldn’t get enough of her.

Watch below: