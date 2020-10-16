Today’s Video
Black Woman Nodding Behind Trump at Town Hall Identified (Video)
*Some on social media thought she was a GOP plant. Others called her the equivalent of Mike Pence’s fly in terms of being a distraction.
The Black woman who was in President Trump’s camera shot at Thursday night’s Town Hall on NBC, nodding in agreement with just about every thing he said, became an instant focus of social media, and the subject of a Miami Herald piece that uncovered her identity.
Her name is Mayra Joli, an immigration lawyer, five-time beauty queen and Trump supporter who ran as an Independent for Congress in Miami in 2018. During that campaign, she dubbed herself Miami’s, Master of Selfies,” according to the Herald.
Twitter dubbed her #noddingbobblehead and #noddinglady.
The Herald reported that after the forum, she greeted 45 and told him, “We have your back.” Trump asked her where she’s from. She replied, I’m from the Dominican Republic, but I’m American, I’m an American.”
For someone who asked nary a question, she sure got a lot of airtime. Joli did not ask a question during the event. But she got a lot of airtime nonetheless.
Social media’s right wing couldn’t get enough of her.
Watch below:
Obama/Trump/Political
New Ad Points Out How Trump ‘Especially Hates Black Women’ (Watch)
*Bestselling author Don Winslow’s latest viral video calls out President Trump over his longstanding racist rhetoric and contempt for Black women.
The 88-second spot begins by noting Trump’s “long history of racism” before pointing out that the president “especially hates Black women.”
The ad runs clips of Trump verbally attacking and insulting Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) as well as journalists Abby Phillip, Yamiche Alcindor and April Ryan, showing that the accusation is “not hyperbole,” the voiceover says.
Elsewhere, the video shows part of an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo where Trump calls Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) a “monster.”
Watch below:
George Floyd
EUR Exclusive! A Nonapologetic Ice Cube & Tonetalks Discuss Election 2020 – Trump v. Biden, Economics and Voting / WATCH
*Attorney Antonio Moore holds a discussion with rapper Ice Cube on his Black contract and the recent controversy around his support of Donald Trump’s Platinum plan.
Moore delves into the recent California Reparations bill, Donald Trump’s Platinum plan for Black America, and Joe Biden’s “Lift Every Voice” African American plan.
Entertainment
How Kamala Harris Hilariously Confirmed She Saw the Fly on Pence’s Head (Watch)
*Welp, it’s official. She saw the fly.
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris acknowledged Wednesday that she did in fact notice the bug that not only landed on Vice President Pence’s head during a debate between the two candidates earlier this month, but nested for nearly two minutes.
“I would kick myself if I didn’t just ask you … if you noticed the fly on Vice President Pence’s head at the time during the debate,” MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said during Harris’s appearance on her program Wednesday. “We could see it at home. Could you see it sitting next to him?”
“Oh, Rachel,” Harris said while smiling before taking a pause. She then nodding begrudgingly with widened eyes that appeared to communicate, “please move on before I get myself in trouble with what I really wanna say.”
Maddow fell out laughing at Harris’ expression, but tried to get more out of the senator.
“Did you have feelings about, did you have the instinct to — “Maddow began, before finishing her thought with a gesture of shooing the fly away. The two shared another laugh before Harris said, “I think it’s important that we kind of find a way all of us to move on and, you know, kind of fly away from this subject on to something else.”
Maddow took the hint as Harris continued to smile through a look that she has likely given plenty times while in “Momala” mode.
Watch below, or here on Twitter.
Rachel Maddow: We could see [the fly on Mike Pence’s head] at home. Could you see it next to him?
Sen. Kamala Harris: … pic.twitter.com/Iu0LwOGPfL
— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) October 15, 2020
