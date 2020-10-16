Business
Black Entrepreneurs Day ~ Star Studded Live-Stream by Daymond John, Celebrates Black Business
*New York, NY– Daymond John, the founder and CEO of FUBU and Co-Star of ABC’s four-time Emmy Award winning show, Shark Tank, has announced the forthcoming Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase for Business. In conjunction with Medium Rare (Shaq vs. Gronk), Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase for Business is a primetime special at the intersection of business and entertainment. The free global live-stream celebrating Black business & entrepreneurship will air on October 24th beginning at 7PM EST on Facebook via Daymond John’s Page and across Facebook channels. The stream will also be simulcasted by LiveXLive (NASDAQ: LIVX) across 20+ other platforms including: LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter, and more.
Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase for Business will be highlighted by Game Changer Conversations, presented by The General® Insurance, featuring Daymond John in one-on-one conversations with Black businesses leaders and cultural icons including Shaquille O’Neal, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, Robert Johnson, LL Cool J and others. Musical superstars Chance The Rapper and Questlove will also take the stage and perform live, in addition to the official Afterparty featuring DJ Diesel a/k/a Shaquille O’Neal presented by Pepsi. Daymond will be based in the Black Entrepreneurs Day custom TV studio in New York City, while all of the virtual interviews will be conducted via the event’s video broadcasting partner, Cisco Webex.
The event will provide guidance and inspiration to the next generation of rising entrepreneurs, as well as $175,000 in bottom-line financial support, via its “NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant,” which was created in partnership with the NAACP. The grants will be broken up into seven, generously funded by the event’s partners: Chase for Business, The General® Insurance, Pepsi, Cisco Webex, Quickbooks, Yappa, and Robinhood. Black entrepreneurs and small business owners across the country can apply now for the NAACP Powershift grant via www.BlackEntreprenuersDay.com; applications are now open through October 12th.
Daymond John said, “2020 has been a challenging year for many, but has also created tremendous opportunities for people throughout the country to rise up to be heard. I asked myself ‘how can I make a difference’ and ‘how can I call upon my network to help make that difference.’ I teamed up with Chase For Business to create Black Entrepreneurs Day in order to celebrate small businesses and the entrepreneurial spirit that drives me and so many others. The people and partners who have signed on to participate with me in this event are a testament for the need to create change within the Black community. October 24th is the next step of many for supporting our entrepreneurs and is a tremendous endorsement that the world’s most celebrated entertainers, athletes, musicians, and brands will help lead the way.”
Daymond has been an ambassador for Chase since 2016 and has played a central role within Chase’s Advancing Black Entrepreneurs program, which offers tools and advice to help Black business owners address issues such as the financial challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic. Chase’s bankers across the country continue to assist Black entrepreneurs, helping them effectively start and grow their businesses—from banking, finance and credit options. Daymond is honored to partner with Chase for Business to power the Black Entrepreneurs Day broadcast and to highlight Chase clients overcoming adversity throughout the show. In addition to fueling the NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant, Chase & Daymond will offer mentorship services to the winning entrepreneur.
“Investing in Black-owned businesses is critical to driving job growth and economic opportunity across the country,” said Christopher Hollins, Managing Director, Chase Business Banking. “Through programs like Advancing Black Entrepreneurs, we’re giving owners the tools and advice necessary to prepare their business for long-term success, something that’s especially important today.”
Daymond has partnered with The General® Insurance to power the event’s “Game Changer Conversations.” The conversation series will feature Daymond in one-on-one conversations with Black business leaders including the company’s Brand Ambassador, Shaquille O’Neal as well as Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, Robert Johnson, LL Cool J, Arlan Hamilton, Brian Lamb, and The General’s Chief Revenue Officer, Elicia Azali. In addition to its commitment to fund one of the five NAACP Grants awarded during the show, Azali and O’Neal will conduct private 1:1 mentorship sessions with the recipient to help him or her grow their business.
“Nearly 1/3 of our customers are considering taking on a ‘side business’ outside of their typical work to make ends meet, and 1 out of 10 are managing their own business. They have big dreams and want to make improvements in their lives to achieve their goals. This event will help them along that journey” said Azali, CRO at The General®.
To further connect with entrepreneurs and those seeking to start their own businesses, viewers from around the world can submit questions exclusively via Yappa that Daymond will answer live during the event. Yappa is an audio and video commenting tool located on the event website and is the official discussion platform of Black Entrepreneurs Day. Established by Black founders Jennifer Dyer and Kiaran Sim in 2015, Yappa’s success is itself a story of perseverance and determination as the duo faced enormous challenges to bankroll their startup. Yappa is proud to support the Black entrepreneurial community by donating $25,000 towards the NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant.
Pepsi is proud to partner with Black Entrepreneurs Day to present “The Afterparty with DJ Diesel.” As the closing performance of Black Entrepreneurs Day, DJ Diesel will take over the decks for a special 45-minute DJ set. “We’re proud to support Black Entrepreneurs Day and provide the entertainment only Pepsi could bring with DJ Diesel,” said Chauncey Hamlett, VP/CMO PepsiCo Beverages North America – South Division. “Through our partnership, we look forward to continuing to highlight our support for Black Entrepreneurs and particularly our recently launched platform around Black Owned Restaurants, providing them with opportunities to grow their businesses, especially during these challenging times.” Additionally, Pepsi is proud to support the Black entrepreneurial community by donating $25,000 towards the NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant.
Webex, the video conferencing leader, creates the possibility of remote collaboration that’s simple, reliable, and highly secure. Black Entrepreneurs Day is proud to partner with Webex as the event’s preferred technology to power the Game Changer Conversations and Grant Winners segments. Webex is proud to support the Black entrepreneurial community by donating $25,000 towards the NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant.
Black Entrepreneurs Day has partnered with Intuit Quickbooks to present “Bridging the Digital Gap” an informative panel showcasing technology resources for entrepreneurs in the modern era. The panel will be moderated by Daymond and feature Quickbooks executives and small businesses. QuickBooks is the undisputed leader in small business fintech offering interconnected financial tools including accounting, payroll, payments, lending and ecommerce services, that help 7 million small businesses around the world. QuickBooks saves entrepreneurs and small businesses time and money, while providing information that helps owners make the most informed and impactful decisions for their business.
Black Entrepreneurs Day Presented by Chase for Business Live-StreamProgram:
Game Changer Conversations presented by The General® Insurance will feature one-on-one interviews with Daymond John alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Gabrielle Union, Robert Johnson, Jamie Foxx, LL Cool J, Arlan Hamilton, Elicia Azali, and Brian Lamb. Through direct and incisive questions about his guests’ entrepreneurial journeys, Daymond and co-host Angela Yee will demonstrate that while their paths in business may be unique, the personal qualities that powered their success—hard work, tenacity and good judgment—remain consistent, no matter the challenge.
Live Musical Performances by three-time Grammy winner Chance The Rapper and Hip-Hop statesman Questlove. A renaissance man at 27, Chance The Rapper has used the opportunities created by his chart-topping mixtapes to branch out into producing, acting, philanthropy, entrepreneurship, and social activism. The three-time Grammy winner is a platinum recording artist who has also taken home three BET Awards, two BET hip-hop Awards and a Soul Train Music Award, all before the age of 30. A sought-after producer for musical artists both inside and outside the hip-hop family, Questlove can be seen weeknights with The Roots, which has a current residency as the house band for the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
“NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant” Celebration & Showcase – Daymond’s quest to find and award up and coming Black entrepreneurs has begun! Submissions are now open and six deserving up-and-coming Black entrepreneurs will be awarded $25,000 each to help grow and scale their businesses. In addition to the monetary compensation, winners of the grant will receive personal mentoring from Daymond and join him live on air during Black Entrepreneurs Day to showcase their businesses to millions of viewers.
Robinhood Roundtable – Prepare for a one-of-a-kind segment featuring Daymond in conversation with an incredible black business icon. Stay tuned for more info on what is sure to be a highlight of the show!
Bridging the Digital Gap Presented by Quickbooks – An informative panel showcasing resources for entrepreneurs in the modern era. The panel will be moderated by Daymond and feature Quickbooks executives and small businesses, stay tuned for more info!
Pepsi Presents the Afterparty with DJ Diesel – Pepsi is proud to present the closing performance of Black Entrepreneurs Day featuring a DJ set from the one and only DJ Diesel a/k/a Shaquille O’Neal.
“Intentional efforts like this are among a number of critical elements that help stabilize our community and reinvigorate the creative identity of entrepreneurs from all across this country” stated Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP. The NAACP is thrilled to be partnering with Daymond John to deliver the Powershift Entrepreneur Grant, and our hope is that this frees future business leaders to imagine the possibilities in business through ingenuity, innovation, and passion.”
The one-of-a-kind historic live-stream will take place October 24th at 7pm EST, from its custom-built studio in New York. All guests will be joining the livestream remotely, thanks to our
partner Cisco Webex. The free global live stream will air on October 24th beginning at 7PM EST on Facebook via Daymond John’s Page and across Facebook channels. The stream will also be simulcasted by LiveXLive across 20+ other platforms including: LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter and more.
ABOUT DAYMOND JOHN
Daymond John is CEO and Founder of FUBU, a much-celebrated global lifestyle brand, and a pioneer in the fashion industry with over $6 billion in product sales. John’s marketing strategies and ability to build successful brands has made him a highly influential consultant and motivational speaker today. John is also an author of four best-selling books including his New York Times best-selling books, The Power of Broke (2016) and Rise and Grind (2018). This past March, John released his fifth book, Powershift, that walks through his tried and true process of how to transform any situation, close any deal and achieve any outcome through his own experience and vast network of industry leaders. A Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship under the Obama Administration, John is celebrating his 12th season on ABC’s four time Emmy Award winning show Shark Tank where as one of the original Sharks, he demonstrates his marketing prowess and entrepreneurial insights. He continues to run his marketing firm The Shark Group offers advice on how to effectively communicate to consumers through innovative means and connects brands with the world’s top celebrities for everything from endorsements to product extensions.
ABOUT MEDIUM RARE
Focused at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, Medium Rare partners with global icons to build live event and content brands. Medium Rare is the creator and producer of: Shaq’s Fun House, Gronk Beach, Black Entrepreneurs Day, Shaq VS Gronk, and more. Additionally Medium Rare manages and produces custom activations for leading brands and icons such as: DJ Diesel aka SHAQ, DJ Carnage, Rob Gronkowski, and Virgin Voyages. Medium Rare was Founded by Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman, who previously worked with global festivals across Live Nation, Tomorrowland, Electric Zoo, and LiveStyle. Earlier this year, Joe and Adam were named to the Forbes 30U30 list and Pollstar’s Next Gen Impact list. Learn more at www.Medium-Rare.com
ABOUT SHARK GROUP
The Shark Group’s team of expert communicators, strategic analysts, and creative heavyweights excels in propelling brands into the fabric of pop culture. Founded by award winning entrepreneur Daymond John, the agency’s culture is deeply rooted in thinking like entrepreneurs to create value for its partners and clients. Some of its clients include Chase, Shopify, T-Mobile, AARP, Daymond John, Carlos Santana, Catherine Zeta-Jones and many others. Learn more at www.TheSharkGroup.com
source:
Amanda Sprague/RMG
[email protected]
Business
Founders of Black-Owned Wine Shop in Downtown Oakland Raise $60K in Funding
*Oakland’s Black Arts Movement Business District will soon be the home of the city’s newest cultural destination for wine lovers, CoCo Noir Wine Shop & Bar.
Co-founded by Bay Area natives Alicia Kidd and Mari Kemp, the wine shop is slated to open during the first quarter of 2021 and will focus on BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) as well as women-owned brands made around the country as well as globally that can be paired with a curated menu of small bites.
“We founded CoCo Noir to be a disruptor in the wine industry by offering a platform and a space for winemakers of color and women producing amazing wines and also expose those wines to an amazing demographic of people,” says Kidd, who is also a distributor, launching her company The Wine Noire in 2017. Together with Kemp, the entrepreneurs are looking to influence the wine culture that has been steadily rising in Oakland’s nationally recognized culinary scene.
Located at 13th and Webster, Kidd and Kemp are designing CoCo Noir to be a place where wine lovers of all levels can enjoy a glass and purchase their favorite bottles while being immersed in a vibrant community culture. “Part of being able to create Coco Noir is to have a place where people can feel comfortable to be themselves, to be human, while also enjoying the fruits of the community, of local arts as well as global libations of different wines that we will be offering,” says Kemp. The San Francisco native has built a successful career in tech as well as real estate investment.
Since launching their Wefunder campaign on September 8, Kidd and Kemp have secured investments of more than $60,000 from over 100 investors and micro-investors who are excited to be a part of bringing community and culture to wine lovers at the downtown Oakland location. Recognizing their innovative vision to celebrate diversity in the wine industry is Credibles co-founder Arno Hesso, who notes on their Wefunder page, “Their plans are ambitious but grounded in a sense of realism. CoCo Noir is honing in on a very promising location in Oakland, which could serve as a launchpad to branching out even further.”
Kidd and Kemp are currently hosting virtual tasting events and experiences with individuals and groups around the country that provide an inside taste of what’s to come with CoCo Noir.
In addition to carefully curated wine offerings and tasty small bites, the anticipated Bay Area wine location will be tech savvy with a first-of-its-kind mobile app and space for working professionals looking for a change of scenery as well as groups looking to host events where wine is the star of the party.
CoCo Noir Wine Shop & Bar’s Wefunder campaign details are available at https://wefunder.com/coco.noir.wine.shop. The investment level starts at $100, with perks being offered for investments of $250 and up. The revenue share model is set up to offer 4% with a 2.5x payback multiple, which more than doubles one’s original investment. Information meetings are also available by emailing [email protected] to schedule.
Follow their journey to launching CoCo Noir on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
About Alicia Kidd
Born and raised in Oakland, Alicia is an entrepreneur in the wine industry with a passion for moving the wine and food industry forward with new diversity and inclusion strategies.
About Mari Kemp
A San Francisco native, Mari is a serial investor and entrepreneur and tech executive with a passion for investing in start-ups and growth companies with female co-founders.
source:
V. Sheree Creative Enterprises, LLC
[email protected]
Business
Steve Harvey and Shark Tank’s Daymond John Team-Up to Give Advice to Young Entrepreneurs // STEVE on Watch
*A brand-new episode of STEVE on Watch is AVAILABLE NOW – where Steve Harvey sits down with twins Aaron and David Cabello who have used their entrepreneurial skills to help connect their community to Black-owned restaurants as the creators of Philly’s first Black-owned delivery service app, Black and Mobile.
Now serving in the Atlanta and Detroit area, Steve virtually surprised the twins with an appearance by “Shark Tank’s” Daymond John!
Watch the new episode above
- Episode Title: The Twin Brothers Changing the Food Delivery Game
- Description: Twins Aaron and David started with an idea: a food delivery app that highlights Black businesses. That idea has grown enough to catch a lot of eyes – including “Shark Tank’s” Daymond John!
MORE NEWS: Jussie Smollett to Make Directorial Debut with ‘B-Boy Blues’
Some words of advice & wisdom from Daymond John on how they can grow their business include:
- “I think they’ve expressed what they’re doing and their offering and their projections for what they want to do in an articulate way.”
- “A lot of corporations have grants, especially for minority-owned businesses, and this is free money that they want to give. They just want to know that the money is being used in the right way.”
- “I want to gift you both my digital course – it’s called Daymond on Demand – it helps you start, scale, and grow your business.”
About STEVE on Watch:
Comedian, best-selling author, and Emmy Award-winning host Steve Harvey offers his hilarious and insightful viewpoint on “STEVE on Watch.” Whether Steve’s sharing his unique perspective on the very real issues affecting his audience, meeting remarkable people and hearing their inspirational stories, getting the true story behind the latest viral sensation, or simply laughing with some of the biggest stars of film, television, and music – you’ll see it all on “STEVE on Watch”!
- Tune-In: “STEVE on Watch” season two is available now on Facebook Watch. The season will run for 20-weeks, with multiple episode drops throughout the week.
- Episode Image (Credit: Facebook Watch): HERE
- Images: HERE
- Production: Executive Producers are Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, Christel Sice, Michael Antinoro and Ianthe Jones who also serves as showrunner.
About Facebook Watch
Facebook Watch is a place to discover and enjoy video on Facebook. Home to a wide range of video – from scripted comedy and drama, to competition and reality series, to individual creators and live sports – Facebook Watch is a destination where content, community and conversation come together. This is a personalized viewing experience, where you can discover new content based on what your friends are watching, and catch up on the shows you follow. Facebook Watch is available for free on mobile apps across Apple and Android, on desktop, laptop, all Portal devices and on TV apps listed HERE.
source:
Hannah Macdonald
Beck Media
[email protected]
Business
Killer Mike: Banking on Greenwood
*Killer Mike is a Grammy-winning rapper, who has excelled as a songwriter, actor, activist, and entrepreneur. As of Thursday, Oct. 9, he can add banker to his portfolio of titles.
Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, is co-founder of the new Greenwood Bank. He shares ownership of Greenwood with civil rights icon and former mayor of Atlanta, Andrew J. Young and Ryan Glover, founder of Bounce TV Network.
According to Killer Mike, who was born, raised, and still lives in Atlanta, Greenwood is a “FinTech Neobank,” which means it will function as an online bank/digital bank. Greenwood will offer full-service banking, to include savings and spending accounts, peer-to-peer money transfers, mobile deposits, Apple & Android Pay, Global ATM Networks, community reinvestments, two-day early pay, no hidden fees, and more. All deposits are FDIC insured up to $250,000.
“Greenwood is the Black bank of the future,” said Killer Mike. “When I was called by Ryan Glover about partnering with him and Andrew Young to start Greenwood, I was interested because the bank, besides it being a savings, deposit, and investment institution, is looking at getting in the game of adding capital to small and medium businesses, and creating Black and Latinx businesses looking to grow.”
Glover adds:
“It’s no secret that traditional banks have failed the Black and Latinx community,” said Glover in a statement. “We needed to create a new financial platform that understands our history and our needs going forward, a banking platform built by us and for us, a platform that helps us build a stronger future for our communities.”
Greenwood Bank takes its name from “Black Wall Street,” which was part of the historic Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was a center of African American enterprise, entertainment, wealth, and an investment capital. At its apex, it was said the dollar in this elite financial Black sector of Tulsa circulated 36 times and stayed up to a year in the Black community before leaving.
The Greenwood District was destroyed in 1921, when mobs of white people torched and destroyed it. By many estimates, up to 10,000 African Americans were left homeless, with approximately 300 Black people killed.
MORE ON EURWEB: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: From Victimized Boys to Traumatized Men – Boy Scouts Of America
The new Greenwood Bank, according to Killer Mike, wants to duplicate the longevity of the Black dollar that once circulated in the Black community of Tulsa. He said today, a dollar circulates for 20 days in the white community, but only six hours in the Black community.
“Greenwood will be banking in the palm of your hand,” said Killer Mike. “Many things are going digital for African Americans. African Americans use their phones for banking, paying bills and other things more than other groups of people. Greenwood is perfect and fit for the time in terms of how we move around and bank. As brick and mortar banks are pulling out of our community, Black people still need access to banking as an alternative to check cashing places. Greenwood is the alternative. It’s perfect for our community.”
While the Greenwood Bank is interested in serving all age groups, Killer Mike wants a big presence from Black and Latinx in Generation X (individuals born between 1961 and 1981) and Generation Y or Millennials (individuals born between 1982 and 2004).
“I’m personally taking the challenge to get young people,” Killer Mike said. “My belief is that young people should be flocking to Greenwood the same way that our grandparents flocked to Black banks. Whether people live in Chicago, Detroit, D.C., Los Angeles, or Compton, I believe that we can do it in all those places. Greenwood gives them the ability to do their banking with the phones right in our hands. This is our time to take back control of our lives and our financial future.”
While Greenwood won’t open officially until January 2021, the bank, since launching its website on Oct. 9, has amassed a sizable list of individuals wanting to open a Greenwood Bank account.
Opening an account will have other beneficial factors to impact Black and Latinx communities. According to Greenwood’s website, for every customer that signs up, the bank will provide five free meals to a family in need. With each swipe of a Greenwood debit card, it will prompt a donation to UNCF for education, or the NAACP to support civil rights initiatives. And every month, Greenwood will provide a $10,000 grant to a Black or Latinx small business owner that is a Greenwood customer.
“The work that we did in the civil rights movement wasn’t just about being able to sit at the counter. It was also about being able to own the restaurant,” said Young. “Killer Mike, Ryan and I are launching Greenwood to continue this work of empowering Black and Brown people to have economic opportunity.”
To sign up for a Greenwood account or learn more about the bank, log on to www.bankgreenwood.com.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]