Universal to Remake Nicole Kidman Supernatural Film ‘The Others’
*Hollywood appears to be fresh out of ideas as studios continue to churn out remakes and “re-imaginings” of the classics… but “with a spin.”
Usually the “spin” is simply casting Blacks, gays or transgenders for leading roles and calling it “diversity.”
Will the same unauthentic, contrived casting be used in the Universal Pictures and Sentient remake of “The Others”?
The 2001 Nicole Kidman supernatural, psychological horror film is currently in development for a remake.
Directed by Alejandro Amenábar, in “The Others,” Kidman plays a woman in post-war 1945 who lives with her two photosensitive children who fear their home is haunted, and it leads up to an unexpected ending. The movie was a box office hit, grossing over $209.9 million worldwide.
According to TheWrap, it’s unclear how or if the film will be updated, but reportedly the studio plans to revamp the film by setting it in the present day.
Will they cast young social media stars for this new version? Time will soon tell. #StayTuned!
In the meantime, Kidman can next be seen in David E. Kelley’s “The Undoing,” in which she plays a wife and mother named Grace whose perfect life is shattered when a friend is brutally murdered, and Grace’s husband becomes the prime suspect.
Here's more about the plot via Yahoo:
Grace’s world turns upside-down the day after a young New York City mother is gruesomely murdered the night after her glitzy private school benefit. (Yet another “Big Little Lies” parallel.) The media, salivating over the details of a crime implicating the city’s most elite social strata, can’t get enough coverage of the aftermath and ensuing court case, i.e. the stuff that tabloid dreams are made of. Pundits debate the hazy facts of the case, pointing out that the victim, Elena Alves (Matilda De Angelis), was unlike the other manicured mothers at the elite Reardon School, being Latina and poorer. When turning to the prime suspect (Hugh Grant), they make sure to highlight that he’s not just a charming children’s oncologist, but a white and obscenely wealthy man.
The new HBO limited series premieres Sunday, October 25 at 9 pm. Scroll up and check out the trailer.
EUR Commentary
Rachel Rossi – The Power of Plea Bargaining: Prosecutorial Discretion Can be Good in the Right Hands
*A common misconception of the criminal justice system is that it is as simple as guilty people admitting their guilt and innocent people going free.
The truth in our courtrooms is rarely so clear. Instead, there are layers of issues beyond guilt, including systemic injustice, rushed proceedings, undue pressure, and broad prosecutorial discretion on what charges are filed and the length of sentence that will result.
Plea bargaining — an imperfect and often coercive process — usually dictates criminal justice system outcomes, and it can be a tool to either fuel over-criminalization or to obtain restorative and just outcomes, depending on how it is wielded. In the United States, more than 90 % of criminal cases end in guilty pleas. Our criminal justice system rarely produces the exciting jury trial scenes from our favorite movies and TV shows; it instead produces the rote theater of back-to-back guilty pleas.
The plea bargaining process that yields the great majority of these guilty pleas is riddled with risks of coercion. This is especially the case when an accused person is behind bars. When a person is locked up pretrial, they risk losing their job, losing their home, and even losing custody of their children. Under these circumstances, there is a strong incentive to plead guilty if it comes with a promise to go home soon. It is not surprising, then, that studies have shown pretrial detention increases a person’s likelihood of pleading guilty by 46 %.
In Los Angeles, on any given day, approximately 44 % of people in County Jail – around 7,500 people – are locked up pre-trial and deciding whether to plead guilty.
The plea bargaining process is also a byproduct of over-burdensome caseloads combined with the time and stress of jury trials. When there are hundreds of cases to get through in a day in court, the prosecutor, judge, and sometimes even the defense attorney, are all incentivized to resolve cases. There is precious little time to determine what result will adequately ensure public safety, respect the interests and wishes of victims, and be consistent with the facts. Every actor in the criminal justice system is faced with incredible pressure to keep the cases moving and get them resolved. Indeed, it is a truism in the criminal justice world that if every defendant exercised his or her right to trial, the system as it currently operates would cease to function.
Often, these structural problems in the plea bargaining process result in innocent people pleading guilty. In nearly 11 % of the nation’s DNA exoneration cases, innocent people entered guilty pleas. And these are just the cases where DNA made it possible to overturn a conviction; researchers do not know how many innocent people have in fact pleaded guilty.
Plea bargaining also takes place within the broader systemic racism entrenched in the justice system. When the plea offer that is made is decided by any person, conscious and unconscious biases create disadvantage and inequality across race, ethnicity, gender, and age. While research shows that increasing the diversity of prosecutors decreases racial sentencing disparities, 95 % of elected prosecutors in the U.S. are white. These disparate results are clear when the odds of receiving a plea offer that includes incarceration are almost seventy percent greater for Black people than white people.
But before you decide it is time to do away with plea bargaining entirely, realize that it can also be used to bring humanity into a justice system that is not built to understand or fix societal problems. The plea bargaining process can potentially provide a mechanism for reformative and decarcerative efforts to succeed. It can allow a prosecutor to look at a person and a situation and decide whether treatment, programs, employment or other outcomes would better ensure public safety than jail.
For example, a person experiencing a significant mental health crisis who yells out a threat could be charged with a felony “strike” offense and face years of prison time. By virtue of the plea bargaining process, a prosecutor has the power to charge a misdemeanor instead, to pursue alternatives to incarceration as a sentence, or to charge no criminal offense at all and instead refer the person to mental health treatment.
Our justice system is far from perfect. And plea bargaining has many flaws that reflect the larger problems within the system, and society at large. But in the right hands, prosecutorial discretion provides the power to scale back on mass incarceration, promote public safety, and ensure restorative and just outcomes.
About the Author
Rachel Rossi is a former candidate for Los Angeles District Attorney and former federal and county public defender in Los Angeles.
Columns
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: From Victimized Boys to Traumatized Men – Boy Scouts Of America
*Some of the fondest memories I have of my childhood include time spent as a Girl Scout.
From reading maps and building campfires to selling Girl Scout cookies, I learned countless valuable life skills while spending time with friends outside of school.
If I had children I would want them to be a part of the scout program, based on my experience. The the truth is some children did not have the same happy experience as I did. The truth is parents claim their children were taken advantage of by adults they should have been able to trust.
The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy earlier in 2020 to protect their assets against the hundreds of lawsuits filed against them by families across the United States. At least 12,000 former scouts claim they allegedly were sexually assaulted by their scout masters or assistant scout masters as far back as 1965.
These now middle aged adults claimed when they reported crimes to scout leadership their reports went ignored or the accused were allowed to transfer or leave the organization without being held accountable. Now, more than a half century later these former victims want restitution for the pain and suffering. If you or anyone you know was victimized by their scout leader the deadline to file civil lawsuits is in mid November.
While my scout leaders and other adults in my life were helpful, protective and loving, some children were not as fortunate. As a child of a single mother the extended village that helped to raise me was a blessing for me and for my mother who had to make the money, pay the bills and keep up with my active extra-curricular schedule, all while insuring that I made A’s and B’s on my report cards. If you are a parent or custodian of a child they need all the attention they can get from trusted adults to help them maneuver through this world we live in.
The world is full of adults who experienced neglect or abuse as a child, but they never go the counseling needed to work through their issues. So they’re still dealing with those emotional scars today. It only takes watching an episode of Iyanla, Fix My Life! to realize an emotionally broken adult can’t be the best partner, parent or productive citizen.
Even though I’m not a child psychologist I have worked as a child advocate. There’s more to raising a happy, productive child than to provide food, clothing and shelter. Emotional development is just as important. Make sure you know where and with whom your child is spending time when they’re away from home. Don’t assume they are safe. Ask them questions about their activities and listen to their answers.
The most common red flags that could be indications of child physical or sexual abuse include (1) Unexplained mood swings; (2) Sudden changes in their desire to spend time with certain friends or family members; (3) Bed wetting and self mutilation; and (4) Interest in sex that is not age appropriate.
If you or anyone you know is being or has been victimized the guilty party could be held accountable through criminal prosecution and/or civil liability. Each state has its own statute of limitations on how long someone can be held liable. Start your healing today by getting counseling and legal advice.
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with comments, questions or speaking inquiries. Friend her on Facebook/StefanieRivers. Follow her on Twitter @tcbstef and on [email protected]
EUR Commentary
Truth Minista: Bill Burr Should Get John Brown Abolitionist Award for ‘SNL’ Performance
*Although, Bill Burr’s monologue on the recent Saturday Night Live accusing white women of hijacking the black social justice (woke) movement has outraged white feminists, an African American minister, actually, applauds his “using his white privilege to tell white America the truth.
Minister Paul Scott, founder of the Durham NC based Black Messiah Movement says that Black Lives Matter stopped being black after the George Floyd murder and has been taken over by white liberals pushing an agenda.
THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT BILL BURR IS TALKING ABOUT: Black Lives Matter Eye Opener for Admitted Businesswoman of White Privilege
Scott says that he is part of a Black Nationalist tradition that goes back almost 100 years before Black Lives Matter , a tradition that was advocated by Martin Delaney, Marcus Garvey, Kwame Ture and many others that advocated Black self-determination.
“In 2020, we don’t need a white savior to come save us, says Scott. “We can save ourselves. Scott says that the attempt of white people and other groups to manipulate black movements goes back decades , but many black people are just scared to call them on it. “So, the racist ant-racists are mad at Bill Burr for speaking the truth ?“ he asks. “I think he deserves the John Brown Abolitionist Comedy Award for 2020.”
Minister Paul Scott can be reached at (919) 972-8305 / Twitter @truthminista

Truth Minista Paul Scott
