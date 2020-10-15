Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Stacey Abrams and LeBron James Join Forces for Animated Short About Voting [WATCH]
*Stacey Abrams has joined forces with athletes and artists from the More Than a Vote coalition to launch a new animated video on the history of voting.
The project was produced in partnership with LeBron James’ SpringHill Company, with the goal of encouraging people to vote.
“Fair Fight Action is happy to partner with the athletes and artists from the More Than a Vote coalition on Civics for the Culture,” Abrams, founder and chair of Fair Fight Action, said of the animated short, per Complex. “It is our mission to ensure that all eligible voters know about the obstacles placed in their way with the intent of silencing their voices. But we are also committed to reminding voters that the best way to defeat voter suppression is by making a plan to vote and overwhelming the system with our votes. When we fight, we win, and during this election season, we must fight to make our voices heard to ensure a better future for our nation.”
The Civics for the Culture cast includes Damian Lillard, Odell Beckham, Jr., Maverick Carter, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Brittney Griner, Stacey Abrams, Trae Young, LeBron James, and ASAP Ferg.
Watch the video via the Instagram video below.
READ MORE: LeBron James Gifts Daughter Zhuri with Her Own House for 6th Birthday [VIDEO]
“We’ve been through a lot this year as athletes and as a people, but if we all get off the sidelines and make a plan to vote, we can flex our political muscle as Black people and fight back against the forces of voter suppression,” Lillard said. “So I hope everyone checks out Civics for the Culture, shares it with their networks on social media, and makes a plan to vote early or on Election Day.”
An animated version of Stacey Abrams will also appear in an upcoming “Black-ish” episode.
We previously reported… the two back-to-back episodes, which will air ahead of the official season seven premiere on WEDNESDAY, OCT 21 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), will follow the Johnsons as they navigate the upcoming election, with Junior (Marcus Scribner) embarking on his journey as a first-time voter and Dre (Anthony Anderson) launching an exploration into local politics.
On his campaign trail, Dre seeks advice from an animated Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives. Later, he joins Desus Nice and The Kid Mero on their late night talk show “DESUS & MERO,” for an interview with some hard-hitting questions for the aspiring candidate.
In “Election Special Pt. 1,” (10:00-10:30 p.m. EDT), Junior is excited for his first time voting but discovers he has been purged from the voter polls so he does a deep dive into why – trying to understand the systems in place for voter registration. “Election Special Pt. 1” is directed by Matthew A. Cherry and written by Eric Horsted.
Then, in a special animated episode, “Election Special Pt. 2,” (10:30-11:00 p.m. EDT), Dre’s colleague Stevens makes an ill-advised decision to run for Congress, so Dre enlists his family’s help and campaigns against him but gets caught up with fundraising and private interest groups. “Election Special Pt. 2” is directed by Matthew A. Cherry and written by Graham Towers & Ben Deeb. Stacey Abrams, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero guest star as themselves.
Nicki Minaj Revals Gender of Newborn Baby: ‘I Am So In Love with My Son’
*Nicki Miaj took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the gender of her newborn baby.
The hip-hop star gave birth to her first child with husband Kenneth Petty on Sept. 30, in Los Angeles. She announced on social media this week that she welcomed a bouncing baby boy. Nicki also shared the congratulatory messages from some of her fellow artists, including Beyonce.
“Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me,” wrote Minaj on Instagram. “I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love,” she added. “My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”
READ MORE: She's Done it! Nicki Minaj Has Given Birth to First Child
Her post shows a handwritten card from Beyoncé, which read, “Onika, Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family. B.” The singer shares three children with husband JAY-Z.
Another note from parents-of-four Kim Kardashian and Kanye West read, “Congrats! We love you! Kim + Kanye.”
Nicki announced her pregnancy back in July, posting a series of photos showing her looking at least 6 months along and captioning one post, “#Preggers.” She did the photoshoot with famed photographer David LaChappelle.
We previously reported… Nicki has been eager to become a mom for quite some time … remember, last September she claimed she was retiring from the rap game to start a family. She eventually got back into music but also got married to her childhood friend.
Cardi B Confirms Divorce from Offset on Hold After They Reunited for Her Birthday
*Weeks after announcing she had filed for divorce from her cheating husband, Cardi B has confirmed that she and Offset are back on.
The estranged couple recently reunited for Cardi’s 28th birthday in Las Vegas. The two were seen partying together and showing plenty of affection, fueling speculation that their divorce is off.
“I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no dick,” Cardi told fans during an Instagram livestream on Tuesday.
She also shot down allegations that she’s bipolar. “I know I’m not bipolar ’cause I took a test.”
Offset gifted the “WAP” rapper with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Birkin bag, and even a billboard in honor of her big day, which won her over. “I do like material things,” said Cardi. “What do you want me to do, the ni**a gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? And I really wanted some dick for my birthday.”
She went on to tell fans that she and Offset are simply a young, dysfunctional couple.
READ MORE: Cardi B Claps Back After Fan Calls Her 'Dumb*ss' Estranged Husband Offset a 'Bad Man'
View this post on Instagram
HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! over came every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up! Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep fucking balling I’m lucky
“We’re some really typical two young motherfu**ers, got married early, that’s what we are,” she said. “We’re not no different than y’all fu**in’ dysfunctional ass relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more public. And I’m more retarded.”
Cardi previously defended her man after a fan criticized him for allegedly cheating on her.
When one of her followers on social media called the Migos member a “bad man,” Cardi was quick to fire back and explain how Offset has helped her career flourish.
“He a dumbass not a bad man,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, Complex reports. “…cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. Nikkas is nikka but a bad personality he not.”
Their relationship woes have played out on social media over the years, with endless rumors about Offset’s infidelity.
Cardi and Offset tied the knot in September 2017. They are parents to 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.
Hollywood Unlocked was the first to report that Cardi B, 27, filed for divorce from the Offset, 28, on September 15. The divorce petition was filed with the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta.
Rep for David Adefeso Responds to Toni Braxton’s Shady Instagram Post
*A rep for Tamar Braxton’s ex boyfriend David Adefeso has responded to our report about his alleged drama with singer Toni Braxton.
In an earlier article we noted that Adefeso seems to be catching heat from Tamar’s superstar sister.
“David, You Weasel…you Ferret,” Toni shared in a text image post on her Instagram. “You are beyond contempt. Once again, DO NOT include my children in your SHENANIGANS. Please leave my family ALONE!”
Check out Toni’s post below.
READ MORE: Toni Braxton Warns 'Weasel' David Adefeso to Not Involve Her Kids in His 'Shenanigans'
View this post on Instagram
Fans were left questioning what exactly triggered her message to Adefeso. The post coincides with claims that David took advantage of Tamar following her alleged suicide attempt in August. Soon after that incident, there were rumors of domestic violence, with David and Tamar both denying being the aggressor.
Adefeso’s rep tells EUR that Braxton’s message stems from legal drama between David and Tamar, and at the heart of it has nothing to do with Toni’s children.
“David wishes the Braxton family nothing but the best and has moved on from this ordeal stronger. He’s focused on justice for Nigeria (sars) and releasing his app, Sootchy, that will address wealth disparity and help reduce educational debt within minority communities,” Adefeso’s rep tells EURweb.
We previously reported… Tamar intends to channel her raw emotions into new music following her suicide attempt and break-up with Adefeso. She recently posted a selfie of her smiling, along with the caption: “I’m ready to pour some pain into my music,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram message to fans.
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
