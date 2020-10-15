Stacey Abrams and LeBron James Join Forces for Animated Short About Voting [WATCH]

*Stacey Abrams has joined forces with athletes and artists from the More Than a Vote coalition to launch a new animated video on the history of voting.

The project was produced in partnership with LeBron James’ SpringHill Company, with the goal of encouraging people to vote.

“Fair Fight Action is happy to partner with the athletes and artists from the More Than a Vote coalition on Civics for the Culture,” Abrams, founder and chair of Fair Fight Action, said of the animated short, per Complex. “It is our mission to ensure that all eligible voters know about the obstacles placed in their way with the intent of silencing their voices. But we are also committed to reminding voters that the best way to defeat voter suppression is by making a plan to vote and overwhelming the system with our votes. When we fight, we win, and during this election season, we must fight to make our voices heard to ensure a better future for our nation.”

The Civics for the Culture cast includes Damian Lillard, Odell Beckham, Jr., Maverick Carter, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Brittney Griner, Stacey Abrams, Trae Young, LeBron James, and ASAP Ferg.

Watch the video via the Instagram video below.

READ MORE: LeBron James Gifts Daughter Zhuri with Her Own House for 6th Birthday [VIDEO]

“We’ve been through a lot this year as athletes and as a people, but if we all get off the sidelines and make a plan to vote, we can flex our political muscle as Black people and fight back against the forces of voter suppression,” Lillard said. “So I hope everyone checks out Civics for the Culture, shares it with their networks on social media, and makes a plan to vote early or on Election Day.”

An animated version of Stacey Abrams will also appear in an upcoming “Black-ish” episode.

We previously reported… the two back-to-back episodes, which will air ahead of the official season seven premiere on WEDNESDAY, OCT 21 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), will follow the Johnsons as they navigate the upcoming election, with Junior (Marcus Scribner) embarking on his journey as a first-time voter and Dre (Anthony Anderson) launching an exploration into local politics.

On his campaign trail, Dre seeks advice from an animated Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives. Later, he joins Desus Nice and The Kid Mero on their late night talk show “DESUS & MERO,” for an interview with some hard-hitting questions for the aspiring candidate.

In “Election Special Pt. 1,” (10:00-10:30 p.m. EDT), Junior is excited for his first time voting but discovers he has been purged from the voter polls so he does a deep dive into why – trying to understand the systems in place for voter registration. “Election Special Pt. 1” is directed by Matthew A. Cherry and written by Eric Horsted.

Then, in a special animated episode, “Election Special Pt. 2,” (10:30-11:00 p.m. EDT), Dre’s colleague Stevens makes an ill-advised decision to run for Congress, so Dre enlists his family’s help and campaigns against him but gets caught up with fundraising and private interest groups. “Election Special Pt. 2” is directed by Matthew A. Cherry and written by Graham Towers & Ben Deeb. Stacey Abrams, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero guest star as themselves.