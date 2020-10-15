Urban Hip Hop
Snoop Dogg Registers to Vote for the First Time While Smoking a Blunt [WATCH]
*Snoop Dogg was filmed going through the process of registering to vote in California and he did so without putting down his blunt.
The hip-hop icon registered through the state’s online portal, and it marked the first time he has ever registered to vote.
Snoop previously admitted that he thought his criminal record would keep him from hitting the voting polls.
In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Snoop shared his online registration process for others who may be apprehensive.
I’ve never voted before. I finally learned the facts, I CAN vote. If you’re not registered, will you register with me? It’s time for us to take OUR power back. Voting is just the first step! #VoteWithSnoop #ElectJUSTICE ✊🏾
Watch my video here https://t.co/bqQZ29H3hZ
— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) October 13, 2020
Snoop told Big Boy in an interview over the summer that Donald Trump’s presidency motivated him to look into his voting rights.
“I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think Imma get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,” Snoop told radio personality. “For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote cause you had a criminal record. I didn’t know that. My record’s been expunged, so now I can vote.”
In the registration video, he notes how the form leaves questions about parole until the very end.
“This is the sh*t I was talking about,” Snoop says in the clip. “This would be the discouraging moment at the end of the vote for me… But guess what? It’s not. F*ck what they talking about.”
Scroll up and watch the moment via the YouTube video above.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Nicki Minaj Revals Gender of Newborn Baby: ‘I Am So In Love with My Son’
*Nicki Miaj took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the gender of her newborn baby.
The hip-hop star gave birth to her first child with husband Kenneth Petty on Sept. 30, in Los Angeles. She announced on social media this week that she welcomed a bouncing baby boy. Nicki also shared the congratulatory messages from some of her fellow artists, including Beyonce.
“Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me,” wrote Minaj on Instagram. “I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love,” she added. “My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”
Her post shows a handwritten card from Beyoncé, which read, “Onika, Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family. B.” The singer shares three children with husband JAY-Z.
Another note from parents-of-four Kim Kardashian and Kanye West read, “Congrats! We love you! Kim + Kanye.”
Nicki announced her pregnancy back in July, posting a series of photos showing her looking at least 6 months along and captioning one post, “#Preggers.” She did the photoshoot with famed photographer David LaChappelle.
We previously reported… Nicki has been eager to become a mom for quite some time … remember, last September she claimed she was retiring from the rap game to start a family. She eventually got back into music but also got married to her childhood friend.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Cardi B Confirms Divorce from Offset on Hold After They Reunited for Her Birthday
*Weeks after announcing she had filed for divorce from her cheating husband, Cardi B has confirmed that she and Offset are back on.
The estranged couple recently reunited for Cardi’s 28th birthday in Las Vegas. The two were seen partying together and showing plenty of affection, fueling speculation that their divorce is off.
“I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no dick,” Cardi told fans during an Instagram livestream on Tuesday.
She also shot down allegations that she’s bipolar. “I know I’m not bipolar ’cause I took a test.”
Offset gifted the “WAP” rapper with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Birkin bag, and even a billboard in honor of her big day, which won her over. “I do like material things,” said Cardi. “What do you want me to do, the ni**a gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? And I really wanted some dick for my birthday.”
She went on to tell fans that she and Offset are simply a young, dysfunctional couple.
View this post on Instagram
HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! over came every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up! Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep fucking balling I’m lucky
“We’re some really typical two young motherfu**ers, got married early, that’s what we are,” she said. “We’re not no different than y’all fu**in’ dysfunctional ass relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more public. And I’m more retarded.”
Cardi previously defended her man after a fan criticized him for allegedly cheating on her.
When one of her followers on social media called the Migos member a “bad man,” Cardi was quick to fire back and explain how Offset has helped her career flourish.
“He a dumbass not a bad man,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, Complex reports. “…cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. Nikkas is nikka but a bad personality he not.”
Their relationship woes have played out on social media over the years, with endless rumors about Offset’s infidelity.
Cardi and Offset tied the knot in September 2017. They are parents to 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.
Hollywood Unlocked was the first to report that Cardi B, 27, filed for divorce from the Offset, 28, on September 15. The divorce petition was filed with the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta.
Entertainment
Public Enemy Releases Animated Video for new Single ‘Grid’ Ft. Cypress Hill & Geo. Clinton / WATCH
*New York, NY – Public Enemy’s single “Grid” featuring Cypress Hill and George Clinton “is a love letter to hip-hop’s golden era (and the classic Def Jam roster’s role in it), full of withering political analysis, blistering boom-bap and rap-rock productions (Vulture).”
Today, the group has released an animated video for the single directed by Ice the Endless, with background by ThatOneDudeZach and visual effects by RMELL and ARTJCON. The track and video for “Grid” is the latest from PE’s recent album, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?, and the group performed the song along with Cypress Hill on CBS’s special live broadcast of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, September 29th immediately following the first presidential debate. “Grid Watch the new video HERE and the performance HERE.
The album marked the group’s historic return to Def Jam Recordings and includes guest appearances by Nas, YG, Rapsody, DJ Premier, Black Thought, Questlove, Cypress Hill, Run-DMC, Ice-T, PMD, George Clinton, Daddy-O, Jahi, The Impossebulls, Mark Jenkins, S1Ws Pop Diesel and James Bomb and Mike D and Ad-Rock of Beastie Boys. Listen to the full album HERE.
Previous singles from What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? Include “Fight the Power: Remix 2020,” a powerful reimagining of their classic track featuring Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, YG, Jahi and Questlove and riveted audiences at the 2020 BET Awards; and “State of the Union (STFU)” which holds nothing back as it calls out Donald Trump and his destructive reign, produced by DJ Premier.
Public Enemy have proven that rebellion is more than the sound of a musical genre, the culture of a social class, or the color of a skin; it is an unmovable, unmistakable state of mind and heart. PE is hellbent on creating change where it is needed most. Determined to give voice to those who have long been ignored, unafraid to question institutional injustices, and intent on challenging any and all obstacles to social justice, Public Enemy have resisted with unprecedented intensity and eloquence.
Their classic albums are the soundtrack to hip-hop’s rise as a form of social and political commentary. 1988’s It Takes a Nation of Millions To Hold Us Back was, and still is, one of the most important records ever made, with Rolling Stone recently naming it the #15 Greatest Album of All Time and The New York Times added it to their list of “25 Most Significant Albums of the Last Century.” Fear of a Black Planet–also named on the Rolling Stone list–features PE anthems including the original version of “Fight The Power,” “911 Is a Joke” and “Welcome To The Terrordome.”
As America faces a fresh rebellion against racial division and social inequality, it is no surprise that the world looks to hip-hop’s original champions of change to continue the fight alongside them. What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? is available now at www.publicenemy.com, along with exclusive Public Enemy merchandise.
