Snoop Dogg Registers to Vote for the First Time While Smoking a Blunt [WATCH]

*Snoop Dogg was filmed going through the process of registering to vote in California and he did so without putting down his blunt.

The hip-hop icon registered through the state’s online portal, and it marked the first time he has ever registered to vote.

Snoop previously admitted that he thought his criminal record would keep him from hitting the voting polls.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Snoop shared his online registration process for others who may be apprehensive.

I’ve never voted before. I finally learned the facts, I CAN vote. If you’re not registered, will you register with me? It’s time for us to take OUR power back. Voting is just the first step! #VoteWithSnoop #ElectJUSTICE ✊🏾

Watch my video here https://t.co/bqQZ29H3hZ — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) October 13, 2020

Snoop told Big Boy in an interview over the summer that Donald Trump’s presidency motivated him to look into his voting rights.

“I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think Imma get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,” Snoop told radio personality. “For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote cause you had a criminal record. I didn’t know that. My record’s been expunged, so now I can vote.”

In the registration video, he notes how the form leaves questions about parole until the very end.

“This is the sh*t I was talking about,” Snoop says in the clip. “This would be the discouraging moment at the end of the vote for me… But guess what? It’s not. F*ck what they talking about.”

